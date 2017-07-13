Mavericks’ Carrick Felix throws down the dunk of Summer League (VIDEO)

Dallas Mavericks guard Carrick Felix put down a dunk for the ages in Las Vegas on Thursday.
Playing a game against the Sacramento Kings, Felix slammed a massive cutting dunk over Sacramento’s Jack Cooley.
The results had the gym at the Thomas and Mack Center oohing and ahhing after the play.
This is how it looked on the floor.
Via Twitter:
That’s just nasty.
Of course, just a few minutes later Dallas’ Dennis Smith Jr. nearly bested him but was unable to put it home.
Still, it was pretty sweet:
We could be getting even closer to the Milwaukee Bucks signing free agent point guard Derrick Rose.
According to report published by ESPN’s Chris Haynes, Milwaukee is looking to meet for a second time with the former NBA MVP.
Despite already having Matthew Dellavedova, 2017 NBA Rookie of the Year Malcolm Brogdon, and Khris Middleton on the roster, the Bucks appeared to be interested in Rose.
Via ESPN:
The main obstacle on an agreement to relocate to Milwaukee has been compensation.
Milwaukee is approximately $1.6 million over the tax. The Bucks have $7.6 million of the full mid-level exception available but can use only $4.4 million to sign a free agent. Exceeding a salary of $4.4 million would trigger the NBA hard cap and restrict the Bucks from exceeding salaries of $125.2 million. Currently, Milwaukee has a payroll of $120.7 million. In order to make a more lucrative proposition, the Bucks have to shed salary via a trade.
Big man John Henson could be a prime trade candidate.
It seems like the best fit for Rose at this point would be a team where he would be a contributor off the bench to a backcourt. That could certainly be the case in Milwaukee if they keep their current roster lineup, especially with the three players listed above.
The compensation issue listed by ESPN has to draw concern for Bucks fans given that Rose doesn’t seem deserving of a larger contract. What Milwaukee currently has available feels about right.
Meanwhile, I think where Rose ends up will be one of the more interesting storylines of the last half of July. His role and fit on whatever team he signs for could really sway how we view the eventual contract outside of his individual performance.
WASHINGTON (AP) The Washington Wizards have matched the Brooklyn Nets’ $106 million, four-year offer sheet to keep forward Otto Porter.
General manager Ernie Grunfeld announced the move Thursday. Under NBA rules, the Wizards had two days to match Brooklyn’s offer sheet for the 24-year-old restricted free agent.
Porter becomes Washington’s highest-paid player for the time being, ahead of guards Bradley Beal and John Wall. He set career highs with 13.4 points, 6.4 rebounds, 1.5 steals and shooting and 3-point percentages of .516 and .434 last season, his fourth as a professional.
The Wizards drafted Porter third overall in 2013 out of Georgetown. Grunfeld said Porter, who has averaged 9.3 points a game in his career, has developed into a vital part of the team’s young core.
—
For more AP NBA coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball
It appears that Carmelo Anthony will remain with the New York Knicks for the time being.
According to a report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and Ramona Shelburne, the Knicks have stopped having conversations with the Houston Rockets and Cleveland Cavaliers on trades involving Anthony.
This news comes on the heels of New York bringing in Scott Perry to be their new general manager. The deal has obviously been further complicated by the fact that the Cavaliers do not have a general manager of their own after failing to renew the contract of David Griffith.
Via ESPN:
The New York Knicks are pausing trade talks centered on Carmelo Anthony and want to pursue a conversation with the 10-time NBA All-Star about possibly reincorporating him into the organization, league sources told ESPN.
Reports have been that the Knicks have been working to find a fourth team to use in a deal to get Carmelo to one of his preferred destinations. The issue of course is with the salaries, given that the Cavaliers and Rockets are both over the salary cap. That makes it harder to find a trade because the salaries have to at least match.
The contracts are difficult to work out, especially as players on the interested teams — like Ryan Anderson — are ones the Knicks likely don’t want to take on.
I would still make a bet that we find Anthony in one of his preferred locations, but we will have to wait a bit longer through the summer heat as the teams settle their front offices and work a deal that gets the return New York wants with the salaries that work.
EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) The Los Angeles Lakers have signed summer league standout Alex Caruso to a two-way contract.
The Lakers announced the deal Thursday.
Caruso spent last season with Oklahoma City’s G League affiliate after going undrafted out of Texas A&M. After joining the Lakers for summer league play, the guard cemented his impressive performance Monday by getting 18 points and nine assists against Sacramento.
Two-way contracts are new to the NBA for the upcoming season. They allow a player to spend up to 45 days on an NBA roster while also playing in the G League.
The Lakers waived guard David Nwaba on Wednesday to create salary cap room for guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, whose signing hasn’t been officially announced. Nwaba must clear waivers before the Lakers can re-sign him.