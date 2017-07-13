Lakers’ Lonzo Ball goes off for 36 points, 11 assists in Summer League win

In his first couple of games at the Las Vegas Summer League, in front of a sold-out Thomas & Mack, Lonzo Ball looked like a rookie. There were good things — the way he pushed the pace with ball movement, which was infectious throughout the team — and there were his struggles, particularly his shooting.

Wednesday night, the Lonzo Ball Lakers’ fans have dreamed about showed up — 36 points and 11 assists in an impressive performance.

Lonzo balls for 36 points 11 assists and 8 rebounds! pic.twitter.com/nAVveRpIJZ — NBA (@NBA) July 13, 2017

He shot 12-of-22 overall and was 3-of-10 from three.

Maybe that it was playing in front of LeBron James that fired up Ball. Whatever it was, he should do

This is where I would normally write about not reading too much into a Summer League performance (good or bad), how Ball had some drives to the rim that were uncontested in a way he will not see during the season… but Lakers fans aren’t going to listen to that. So enjoy this and dream big, that’s what being a fan is about.