Hawks rookie John Collins destroys Cheick Diallo with summer-league dunk (video)

By Dan FeldmanJul 13, 2017, 11:52 AM EDT

Move over, Jaylen Brown.

The Celtics forward’s dunk lost its title as best summer of league. Hawks rookie John Collins took the crown with this ferocious slam over Pelicans big Cheick Diallo.

And it wasn’t an outlier. Collins, the No. 19 pick, has shown an impressive ability to play above the rim throughout his time in Las Vegas:

LaVar Ball says he’s fine with Lonzo Ball wearing Nike

By Dan FeldmanJul 13, 2017, 1:27 PM EDT

Lonzo Ball – pun intended – balled out in the Lakers’ summer-league win over the 76ers last night.

He noticeably did so in front of Nike endorser LeBron James while wearing Kobe Bryant Nikes, not Big Baller Brand shoes.

LaVar Ball and Lonzo Ball, via Darren Rovell of ESPN:

“Lonzo is not forced to wear any brand and can play in any shoe he wants as long as it’s OK with the NBA,” LaVar Ball told ESPN by text early Thursday morning. “This is what being independent is all about.”

There are “no negotiations with Nike” at this time, LaVar Ball said.

“At BBB, you can play in what you want,” Lonzo Ball said on SportsCenter after the game. “I already played in both of my shoes, might as well get the ‘Mamba Mentality’ going. Put ’em on, and it worked out tonight.”

“At BBB, you can play in what you want.”

How convenient.

Report: Spurs allow Jonathon Simmons to become unrestricted free agent

By Dan FeldmanJul 13, 2017, 12:42 PM EDT

The Spurs held tremendous leverage over Jonathon Simmons.

He was an Arenas Rule-limited restricted free agent, meaning his starting salary in an offer sheet couldn’t exceed $8,406,000 (though the third and fourth years could be balloon payments up to the max). His qualifying offer was a miniscule $1,671,382, and even if he accepted it, he’d be restricted again next summer (though without Arenas limitations).

Yet, San Antonio reportedly prepared an offer of $9 million annually. Somehow, negotiations have gone awry.

Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports:

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

This suggests the Spurs didn’t actually renounce Simmons, but just rescinded his qualifying offer. That’d make him an unrestricted free agent whose Early Bird Rights are still held by San Antonio.

The Spurs have operated as an over-the-cap team and will likely continue to do so. They could carve out $7,693,651 in space, which would also grant the $4,328,000 room exception. But they’d still need to re-sign Manu Ginobili and Pau Gasol with cap room, the room exception and/or minimum contracts. As an over-the-cap team maintaining Ginobili’s Bird Rights and Gasol’s Non-Bird Rights (technically a form of Bird Rights), San Antonio could pay Ginobili up to the max and Gasol up to $18.6 million starting.

In other words, this was probably just a favor to Simmons. It’s hard to see an advantage the Spurs gained by rescinding his qualifying offer.

I’m not even sure why they granted this favor if they still want to sign him themselves. Today is the last day teams can unilaterally withdraw a qualifying offer, but if they’re just trying to help Simmons, it’s not a real deadline. They could always pull the qualifying offer with his consent later.

I strongly doubt San Antonio feared Simmons accepting the qualifying offer – the usual reason for withdrawing it. Simmons returning on a $1,671,382 salary? That’d be great for the Spurs.

Simmons turns 28 before the season, so this could be his only chance at a big payday. He reached the NBA only after paying to participate in an open D-League tryout.

He’s an athletic wing in a league that can’t get enough of them. His defensive awareness is improving, and he can finish above the rim.

I get why the Spurs want to re-sign him. I don’t understand why they pulled his qualifying offer.

Report: Jazz waiving Boris Diaw

By Dan FeldmanJul 13, 2017, 11:14 AM EDT

The Jazz were good for Gordon Hayward. He decided another team would be better for him going forward.

Boris Diaw was good for the Jazz. They decided another player would be better for them going forward.

Following Utah’s emotional reaction to Hayward leaving for the Celtics, the Jazz are back to the cold business decisions teams and players make all the time.

Tim MacMahon of ESPN:

Utah’s recent additions of Thabo Sefolosha and Jonas Jerebko – whose salaries combined exceed the mid-level exception and individually surpassed the bi-annual exception – necessitated dumping Diaw. Diaw’s $7.5 million salary is fully unguaranteed and becomes fully guaranteed Saturday. The Jazz could always trade him if a deal presents itself before Saturday, but this report suggests they’ve already canvassed and found no takers.

Utah has plenty of options to take Diaw’s minutes, in big or small lineups: Derrick Favors, Jonas Jerebko, Joe Ingles, Joe Johnson and Ekpe Udoh. None possess Diaw’s playmaking ability, but Ricky Rubio‘s talent as a singular distributor make that less of a concern.

The 35-year-old Diaw has shown significant signs of decline, but he has so much basketball intelligence and is so well-liked, he’ll likely land with a contender.

Paul George: ‘Of course’ I wanted to play in Los Angeles

By Dan FeldmanJul 13, 2017, 10:28 AM EDT

Paul George always seemed to realize he couldn’t control where he’d play next season. The Pacers could have kept him, hoping he’d make an All-NBA team and giving them a chance to offer a super-max contract. They could have traded him to the Celtics or Cavaliers or Rockets. They obviously did deal him, to the Thunder.

But, next summer, he’ll have complete control as an unrestricted free agent. And every indication said the Southern California native planned to sign with the Lakers.

Now, we hear that straight from George.

George, via ESPN:

Of course, I wanted to come home. I wanted to play in L.A. and play for my hometown. But then a lot of me looked situation – like, if a team comes in and you absolutely love it, why walk away from it?

This is the baseline Oklahoma City is trying to overcome.

The Thunder offer Russell Westbrook (at least if signs a designated-player extension this summer or re-signs next summer) and a welcoming environment. George sounds open to staying – if Oklahoma City wins.

George has competing priorities. Playing in his hometown matters. Winning matters.

We’ll see how George balances everything, but it’s hard to see the anyone but the Lakers as the default option, the team he’ll join unless another situation looks nearly perfect.

Maybe the Thunder will be that appealing – George’s mature approach gives them a real chance, and they’re doing as well as they can so far – but they’re still starting from behind.