DeMarcus Cousins, Kristaps Porzingis, six All-Stars to play in NBA Africa Game

NEW YORK (AP) — DeMarcus Cousins of the New Orleans Pelicans, Kyle Lowry of the Toronto Raptors and Kristaps Porzingis of the New York Knicks will play for Team World in the NBA Africa Game.
Dirk Nowitzki and Kemba Walker had already been chosen as captains for Team World. The squad includes Portland’s CJ McCollum, Detroit’s Andre Drummond, Boston’s Jaylen Brown, Denver’s Wilson Chandler, New York’s Courtney Lee and Leandro Barbosa, who most recently played with Phoenix.
The rosters were announced Thursday for the second game featuring players born in Africa and second-generation African players against a team from the rest of the world. It will be played Aug. 5 in Johannesburg.
Team Africa, captained by Luol Deng and Thabo Sefolosha, will be rounded out by Indiana’s Victor Oladipo, Atlanta’s Dennis Schroder, Orlando’s Bismack Biyombo, Houston’s Clint Capela, Minnesota’s Gorgui Dieng, Toronto’s Serge Ibaka, Luc Mbah a Moute, most recently with the Clippers, Denver’s Emmanuel Mudiay and Dallas’ Salah Mejri. Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid, from Cameroon, is on the roster but won’t play because he is recovering from injury.
The game will be played in support of UNICEF, the Nelson Mandela Foundation and SOS Children’s Villages South Africa.
It appears that Carmelo Anthony will remain with the New York Knicks for the time being.
According to a report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and Ramona Shelburne, the Knicks have stopped having conversations with the Houston Rockets and Cleveland Cavaliers on trades involving Anthony.
This news comes on the heels of New York bringing in Scott Perry to be their new general manager. The deal has obviously been further complicated by the fact that the Cavaliers do not have a general manager of their own after failing to renew the contract of David Griffith.
Via Twitter:
Reports have been that the Knicks have been working to find a fourth team to use in a deal to get Carmelo to one of his preferred destinations. The issue of course is with the salaries, given that the Cavaliers and Rockets are both over the salary cap. That makes it harder to find a trade because the salaries have to at least match.
The contracts are difficult to work out, especially as players on the interested teams — like Ryan Anderson — are ones the Knicks likely don’t want to take on.
I would still make a bet that we find Anthony in one of his preferred locations, but we will have to wait a bit longer through the summer heat as the teams settle their front offices and work a deal that gets the return New York wants with the salaries that work.
EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) The Los Angeles Lakers have signed summer league standout Alex Caruso to a two-way contract.
The Lakers announced the deal Thursday.
Caruso spent last season with Oklahoma City’s G League affiliate after going undrafted out of Texas A&M. After joining the Lakers for summer league play, the guard cemented his impressive performance Monday by getting 18 points and nine assists against Sacramento.
Two-way contracts are new to the NBA for the upcoming season. They allow a player to spend up to 45 days on an NBA roster while also playing in the G League.
The Lakers waived guard David Nwaba on Wednesday to create salary cap room for guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, whose signing hasn’t been officially announced. Nwaba must clear waivers before the Lakers can re-sign him.
The Knicks are about to make a smart hire in the front office.
Whether they give him the real power to help build a young team around Kristaps Prozingis remains to be seen — he’s still got people loyal to James Dolan all around him, including his boss — but this is a good hire.
The Knicks have reached a deal with former Orlando and current Sacramento front office person Scott Perry to be their GM. Vincent Goodwill of CSNChicago.com was first with the news.
However, the deal is not finalized because New York and Sacramento are still figuring out how much cash to send back to California to get Perry out of his deal, reports ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.
This is going to get done and is a smart hire.
Perry worked the past few seasons in Sacramento, but when Rob Hennigan was fired as the man in charge of the Orlando Magic, Perry — his assistant GM — was let go as well. That surprised people around the league, and the Kings swooped in and made him Vlade Divac’s No. 2 — then the Kings had their best off-season in a long time. Perry will not get all the credit for that, but plenty of other executives at Summer League in Las Vegas see him as being a strong influence in Sacramento’s decisions.
How much power Perry actually has in New York remains to be seen. He still reports to James Dolan’s right-hand-man Steve Mills — the team president who gave Tim Hardaway Jr. $71 million — and a lot of the rest of the front office remains in place. Perry may not be able to change the Knicks culture. (There’s a reason David Griffin walked away.)
Still, this an upgrade over the Phil Jackson regime. Perry will do things differently, such as work to have a good relationship with Porzingis. Maybe he can push the Carmelo Anthony trade across the goal line.
The Knicks have with Porzingis the hardest part to get in rebuilding — a franchise cornerstone player. Now comes getting the right pieces around him, being patient with the process, and resisting the urge to bring in guys just to chase the eight seed (we’re looking at you, Dolan). If Perry can have real power, the Knicks are in good hands.
At point guard next season, the Knicks have promising rookie Frank Ntilikina and the just-re-signed Ron Baker. They could use a veteran presence running the show if they have dreams of fighting for one of the bottom couple of playoff seeds in the East (not likely, but not a wildly unrealistic dream considering the weakness in the bottom half of that conference).
The Knicks have considered bringing back Derrick Rose or signing Rajon Rondo, but with the Baker signing they don’t have the money for either. Man in charge Steve Mills also is looking at bigger fish such as trading for the Suns’ Eric Bledsoe, reports Marc Berman of the New York Post.
According to a source, the Knicks are among a multitude of teams that have inquired about 31-year-old Ramon Sessions, who played for the Hornets last season….
A source told The Post the Knicks inquired about Suns point guard Eric Bledsoe, whom Jeff Hornacek coached in Phoenix. Bledsoe is 27 with two years and $29 million left on his pact. The Knicks don’t have many trade chips except a future first-round pick and starting shooting guard Courtney Lee.
“Don’t have many trade chips” is a kind way of putting things. The Suns are rebuilding and Bledsoe is their best trade chip, so they will want good young players and picks back, things the Knicks just don’t have. That said, there are other teams who may be willing to deal a point guard for Lee, who could be a “3&D” wing off the bench on a quality team.
The Knicks want to focus on developing their young core — Kristaps Porzingis, Ntilikina, Tim Hardaway Jr., and Willy Hernangomez — but they could use a veteran to both be a mentor off the court and a guy who organizes the offense on it. They will need to find one via trade, find someone willing to sign for basically the minimum, or start Baker. Trade makes the most sense, if they can find a dance partner.