Watch the Timberwolves beat Warriors in sudden death OT at Summer League

By Dane CarbaughJul 12, 2017, 1:35 AM EDT

The rules for overtime at Summer League are simple. Heading to a second overtime, the next shot wins.

While the games don’t necessarily mean anything for the franchises playing, they do mean something for the young players looking to prove their mettle.

Of course, when you have a sudden death overtime situation, the best thing to do is prove that you can win a jump ball.

On Tuesday night in Las Vegas, the Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Golden State Warriors, 78-76, thanks to a running jumper in the lane courtesy of C.J. Williams.

You have to love Summer League.

Report: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope to sign with Lakers for one-year, $18 million

By Dane CarbaughJul 12, 2017, 12:33 AM EDT

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is now a Los Angeles Laker.

The former Detroit Pistons guard had his rights renounced by the team that drafted him earlier in July After the Pistons traded for Boston Celtics guard Avery Bradley. As the young shooting guard looked to sign a new deal it appears the market for Caldwell-Pope was not quite what he expected.

Caldwell-Pope is just 24 and was probably looking for a multi-year deal, likely similar to what contemporaries Allen Crabbe and Dion Waiters signed in recent years.

But according to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, Caldwell-Pope will sign a deal for just one year at $18 million with the Lakers.

Caldwell-Pope averaged 13.8 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per-game last year for the Pistons. He will join a new look Lakers that includes Brook Lopez and Lonzo Ball.

While this deal probably wasn’t quite what Caldwell-Pope’s camp was expecting, it also perhaps is telling for what the Lakers expect Paul George to do after his one season in Oklahoma City is up.

Utah’s Donovan Mitchell drops Summer League high 37 points, shows promise

By Kurt HelinJul 12, 2017, 12:16 AM EDT

LAS VEGAS — Donovan Mitchell found his stroke on Tuesday.

Throughout the Utah and Las Vegas Summer Leagues, the combo guard the Jazz traded for on draft night was showing off his athleticism, but his shot was not falling. Through his first four games, he shot 26-of-66 (39.4 percent).

Tuesday against Memphis he dropped a Summer League high 37 points on Memphis in 24 shots. It wasn’t enough for the win — his attempt at a game-winner hit the back of the rim — but it was enough to turn heads.

Mitchell was taken near the end of the lottery (13th), but the Jazz thought his game was better suited for the next level than he showed in college.

“He’s able to show more here than he was at Louisville, maybe because of the NBA-style spacing and pick-and-roll game rather than the tighter confines, the hand-checking in college,” said Jazz Summer League coach Zach Guthrie. “So we felt if the floor opened up for him, his skill and athleticism would really shine.”

It has. Like with all guards stepping up a level, it’s been an adjustment for Mitchell — his shooting shows that — but it’s the mental aspects he has to master going into the fall. His decision-making has to get better.

“To me, the thing he’s grown the most in is sort of the processing of the game, the mental attributes,” Guthrie said. “When to slow it down, ‘hey, I got a two-for-one I gotta get here,’ what are we doing on defense… the offensive skills are there, but what’s going to get him on the floor is defense.”

Utah is a team built around its defense, and that is not changing no matter where Gordon Hayward wants to play. This team starts with Rudy Gobert protecting the rim and builds out.

“Defense is the name of the game, and he’s got to defend at an elite level, which he is capable of doing he has the skills to do it on the ball, can he put all those things together and process it within the schemes that we run, and defend at a high level without making mistakes and fouling?” Guthrie asked.

What gives Mitchell defensive potential is his 6’10” wingspan on a 6’3″ guard — he blows up passing lanes with his length. That is something the Jazz could use.

“This past year we were a good defensive team, but we were a containment defensive team,” said Guthrie, who is an assistant on the Jazz bench during the season. “We weren’t a team that generated a lot of turnovers. So for us to infuse Donovan Mitchell into that with his length and his skills is really something interesting…

“He gets (steals) in a variety of ways. One of the big things he does that a lot of the guys don’t do in this league is as you cut through on defense to the weak side, he maintains vision of the ball. So may guys are man dependent and they go like a lost puppy following their man. But he turns, has vision and is able to make plays off it. So that is a big deal.”

Utah has real depth at guard with Ricky Rubio, Dante Exum, Rodney Hood and Alec Burks. Mitchell is going to have to impress on both ends to get much run with the Jazz this season.

But in Las Vegas, he’s showing the potential to do just that.

Hawks CEO to pay for wedding for couple who met at “Swipe Right Night”

By Dane CarbaughJul 11, 2017, 11:13 PM EDT

The Atlanta Hawks have been one of the league’s best teams when it’s come to social media and promotional nights.

This one might just make then No. 1 in the power rankings.

According to the team, Hawks CEO Steve Koonin is prepared to pay for the wedding of a couple who met at the team’s “Swipe Right Night” in 2015.

The promotion was a Tinder-based deal to get singles together at Hawks games.

And Koonin’s response, via the team website:

“Avery and Ben: We are super excited for how your relationship has grown since you met at our first Swipe Right Night, and I will absolutely make good on my promise for the Hawks to host your wedding. We can’t wait to start making plans and meet your new little one.” – CEO Steve Koonin

As someone who has personally attended a wedding between folks who met on NBA Twitter, this continues to show basketball really does bring people together.

Paul George greeted by throng of Thunder fans at OKC airport (VIDEO)

By Dane CarbaughJul 11, 2017, 10:31 PM EDT

Paul George has a new home with the Oklahoma City Thunder, and it certainly appears as though Thunder fans are happy to have him.

The four-time NBA All-Star is 2017 MVP Russell Westbrook‘s new running mate in Oklahoma, and even if he could be bound for the Los Angeles Lakers after the 2017-18 season he will certainly be a welcome addition in a stacked Western Conference.

In a video posted to the Thunder Twitter account on Tuesday, OKC fans were shown greeting George as he stepped off the plane in his new NBA city.

The turnout was pretty dang impressive.

Next season is certainly going to be one to watch in Oklahoma City.

And perhaps the Thunder can convince George to stay? He did recently say that if they are able to make a big run through the Western Conference that he would be “dumb to want to leave”.