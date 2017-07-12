AP Photo/ Max Becherer

Report: Pelicans want to be part of Knicks-Rockets Carmelo Anthony trade

By Dan FeldmanJul 12, 2017, 7:45 PM EDT

The Knicks and Rockets may or may not be close on a Carmelo Anthony trade. The latest iteration is reportedly a four-team deal (because, when three teams don’t want Ryan Anderson‘s burdensome contract, why not rope in another team that doesn’t want it either?).

Which other teams are involved? Maybe New Orleans.

Marc Berman of the New York Post:

The Pelicans, once the home of Ryan Anderson, expressed interest in being one of the clubs involved, according to a source.

Anderson spent four years in New Orleans, and it became clear he’d leave in free agency as soon as he could. Lo and behold (after the going-nowhere Pelicans somehow didn’t preemptively trade him), he signed with Houston last summer. Sending Anderson back to New Orleans would be a cruel fate.

Anderson would also be a strange fit on a team that has Anthony Davis and DeMarcus and Dante Cunningham‘s Bird Rights. But the Pelicans also have their own bad contracts with Omer Asik and Alexis Ajinca, and dealing those two for Anderson would be a major talent upgrade and fit improvement.

Still, that leaves a new problem: Who takes the undesirable Asik and Ajinca? Must be that mysterious fourth team.

Of course, all that presumes New Orleans would accept Anderson. If not, we’re left the original problem: Who will take Anderson?

Peyton Manning’s Kevin Durant joke didn’t land with Warriors star (video)

By Dan FeldmanJul 12, 2017, 8:48 PM EDT

Peyton Manning is hosting the ESPYs, and he told a joke at Kevin Durant‘s expense.

It didn’t appear to go over well with Durant. Looping in Russell Westbrook didn’t help, either.

Was Durant feigning disdain as part of the show? Has he just maintained the steely resolve he showed during the Finals? Or was he legitimately upset?

I don’t know, but The Real MVP seemed to enjoy the joke.

Adam Silver: Mark Cuban’s tanking comments ‘not what you want to hear as commissioner’


By Dan FeldmanJul 12, 2017, 6:24 PM EDT

Mavericks owner Mark Cuban repeatedly used the word tanking to describe his team’s plan during last season. After the season, he put it even more bluntly: “Once we were eliminated from the playoffs, we did everything we could to lose games.”

NBA commissioner Adam Silver at today’s Board of Governors press conference:

Yes, it’s not what you want to hear as commissioner. I will say that Mark has a long track record of being provocative, and it was something that we spoke to him directly about. I think he acknowledged it was a poor choice of words. When we looked at what was actually happening on the floor, which is most important to me, there was no indication whatsoever that his players were intentionally losing games. And so we were satisfied with that, and again, and we moved on.

Silver denies tanking occurs by defining it in its most narrow scope – players on the court actively trying to lose. That doesn’t happen, not so directly at least. So, it’s easy for Silver to brush off Dallas waiving its starting point guard, Deron Williams, as an issue unrelated to tanking.

I take a much broader view, defining “tanking” as any decision a team makes that is at least partially driven by a desire to improve draft position by losing more. In that sense, the Mavericks were definitely tanking – as many teams do annually. Cuban was exceptional – though not unique – by admitting it.

Is this strategy problematic? I think it’s bad for the product when teams prefer to lose. I also think it’s good for the product when bad teams at least receive the hope that comes with a high draft pick. Ideally, Silver struggles with the issue of tanking more privately than he does publicly, where he just glosses over it.

Silver is right that Cuban was exaggerating for attention. If the Mavericks were doing everything they could to lose, they would have gone worse than 2-5 after being eliminated from the playoff race. (Cuban’s initial tanking comments came more than a month before official elimination.)

But Cuban’s underlying point – even if Silver found reason to convince himself everything was fine – is also correct: It became beneficial for the Mavericks to lose, so they did.

Report: Cavaliers signing Cedi Osman to three-year, $8.3 million contract


By Dan FeldmanJul 12, 2017, 5:03 PM EDT

The Cavaliers’ bench is ancient.

Richard Jefferson (37), Kyle Korver (36), Jose Calderon (35) and Channing Frye (34) are past their primes. The worry is they run out of gas, just as LeBron James‘ supporting cast did his final year with the Heat. (Is this LeBron’s final season in Cleveland?)

But the Cavs will inject youth onto their roster with Cedi Osman, the No. 31 pick in the 2015 NBA draft.

Brian Windhorst of ESPN:

The most the Cavaliers can contribute toward Osman’s buyout is $675,000. They’ll use a portion of the taxpayer mid-level exception to pay his base salary.

This is a good price on Osman, even with the included luxury-tax pain. Osman is a reasonably athletic hustle player with solid court vision. The Cleveland needs more players like him, especially considering he’s just 22.

Young players provide energy and contribute to an environment of not becoming content. The only players the Cavaliers acquired and rostered from the last four drafts were Kay Felder and Joe Harris, a couple second-rounders. Osman, whom I rated as a low first-rounder and who continued to develop overseas the last couple years, is a welcome addition.

Report: Carmelo Anthony trade ‘at the two-yard line’


By Dan FeldmanJul 12, 2017, 4:07 PM EDT

The Knicks and Rockets are discussing a four-team trade that would send Carmelo Anthony to Houston.

Could it actually happen?

Stefan Bondy and Frank Isola of the New York Daily News:

A deal that would end the Carmelo Anthony era in New York and reunite the All Star forward with Mike D’Antoni in Houston “is at the two yard line” a person familiar with the trade negotiations told the Daily News.

New York is motivated to move Anthony. Houston is motivated to acquire him. Anthony is motivated to join the Rockets.

So, a trade could definitely happen.

But making the salaries match will always be a significant hurdle. Again, it’s possible the Knicks and Rockets find a mysterious third – or fourth – team to take Ryan Anderson. But teams in New York’s and Houston’s positions often get caught up in wishful thinking about moving undesirable players, believing another team is more willing to accept burdensome salary than reality dictates.

Is that the case here, or Anthony truly just two yards from joining the Rockets? We’ll see soon enough.