Indiana Pacers sign second-round draft pick Ike Anigbogu

Associated PressJul 12, 2017, 11:33 PM EDT

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana Pacers have signed second-round draft pick Ike Anigbogu, a center from UCLA who comes with injury baggage.

The Pacers announced the signing Wednesday. Terms weren’t disclosed.

Anigbogu, who is 6-foot-10, was the 47th overall pick in the draft. He played one season at UCLA and averaged 4.7 points, 4 rebounds and 1.2 blocks.

 

Report: Hawks signing Ersan Ilyasova to one-year, $6 million contract

By Dan FeldmanJul 13, 2017, 12:41 AM EDT

The Hawks are rebuilding – or at least should be.

They let their best player walk (Paul Millsap to the Nuggets) and traded their second-best player from last season (Dwight Howard to the Hornets). Arguably their third- and fourth-best players also left in free agency (Tim Hardaway Jr to the Knicks, Thabo Sefolosha to the Jazz).

Sure, rebuilding around Dennis Schroder, Taurean Prince, John Collins and DeAndre’ Bembry is uninspiring. But trying to win immediately with this roster is downright terrifying.

Yet, that continues to be Atlanta’s apparent direction under new general manager Travis Schlenk.

After signing Dewayne Dedmon (who turns 28 next month) to a 1+1 contract, the Hawks are adding Ilyasova (listed at 30) on a one-year deal.

Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports:

As a player on a one-year contract who’d have Early Bird rights next summer, Ilyasova will have the right to veto trades this season. Maybe he’d approve a trade to a better team, but he has a solid shot to start in Atlanta – an opportunity is unlikely to exist on a playoff team.

There’s a good chance Ilyasova’s value to the Hawks is tied completely to what he provides on the court this season.

And he’ll help. Ilyasova is a good 3-point shooter who takes enough charges to hold his own defensively. He has high basketball intelligence.

He’s just not good enough to lift Atlanta into relevancy. None of the other Hawks are, either. Maybe they’ll collectively exceed the sum of their parts, but this feels like a team – that if it gets all the breaks – tops out at just OK.

Now, the Hawks are also less likely to bottom out and draft a difference-maker or even just find a long-term contributor from this roster spot.

Report: Jazz signing Jonas Jerebko to two-year, $8.2 million contract

By Dan FeldmanJul 12, 2017, 10:46 PM EDT

The Jazz have avenged the Celtics poaching Gordon Hayward.

Utah is signing Jonas Jerebko, who spent the last few years in Boston.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

When the Jazz agreed to terms with Thabo Sefolosha earlier today, it was unclear whether they’d sign him with the mid-level exception or clear cap room for him. This suggests they’ll waive Boris Diaw, whose $7.5 million salary is fully unguaranteed and becomes fully guaranteed Saturday,* to create cap space. Jerebko wouldn’t fit into the remainder of the mid-level exception or bi-annual exception.

*Utah could also clear space by trading someone, including Diaw. Waiving him is the simplest, and therefor most likely, outcome.

Jerebko would fit into the room exception, allowing the Jazz to use the rest of their cap space before finalizing his deal. If they also delay making Joe Inglescontract official – his cap hold is low, and they have his Bird Rights – they’d have a little less than $3 million available.

I’m not sure how far that money would go for Utah, which was already pretty deep even before adding Jerebko.

The 30-year-old Jerebko has seemed to figure out that his place in the league is as a hustle player who makes 3-pointers, not as the scorer he flirted with trying to become. As long as he maintains that mindset, he should be helpful as a combo forward.

Derrick Favors is better than Jerebko, but considering the tough fit with Rudy Gobert, Jerebko might even start at power forward. Though injuries factored, Diaw held down that role late last season for similar reason. Jerebko isn’t nearly the distributor Diaw is, but Utah has less use for frontcourt playmaking with Ricky Rubio. Jerebko’s floor-spacing could be sufficient, even if Joe Johnson takes over to close games.

Boston had to renounce Jerebko to clear room for Hayward. Though Jerebko had some nice moments there, I’m sure the Celtics are just fine with the de facto swap.

Report: NBA trying to implement rest days before nationally televised games

By Dan FeldmanJul 12, 2017, 9:40 PM EDT

NBA commissioner Adam Silver practically confirmed the 2016-17 season would start Oct. 17 – the earliest start date (by eight days) in 37 years. That will allow the league to spread 82 games per team over a longer period, offering more rest days.

Some of those off days will be reserved for the day prior to nationally televised games.

Zach Lowe of ESPN:

This is a good idea, but hardly foolproof.

Travel and arena conflicts will arise. The league should also try to ensure nationally televised games are followed by rest days, because teams don’t always pick the second game over the first game of a back-to-back for resting. Games will get flexed onto national television later in the season, and those won’t necessarily include teams with ideal surrounding schedules.

The rest issue isn’t going away, but this is a small step the NBA can take on the margins to improve the product when it matters most – when the most people are watching.

Peyton Manning’s Kevin Durant joke didn’t land with Warriors star (video)

By Dan FeldmanJul 12, 2017, 8:48 PM EDT

Peyton Manning is hosting the ESPYs, and he told a joke at Kevin Durant‘s expense.

It didn’t appear to go over well with Durant. Looping in Russell Westbrook didn’t help, either.

Was Durant feigning disdain as part of the show? Has he just maintained the steely resolve he showed during the Finals? Or was he legitimately upset?

I don’t know, but The Real MVP seemed to enjoy the joke.