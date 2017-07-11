Report: Knicks moving toward keeping Steve Mills as president

The Knicks’ pursuit of Raptors president Masai Ujiri never got off the ground. Former Cavaliers general manager David Griffin is staying clear.
It appears Phil Jackson’s long-term successor will be both his predecessor and temporary replacement.
Steve Mills, a longtime on and off Knicks employee, ran their front office for a few months before they hired Jackson. Demoted during Jackson’s tenure, Mills is again in charge. And – as he hoped – he might stay in charge.
Marc Berman of the New York Post:
According to sources debriefed on their front-office search, owner James Dolan is moving forward with a plan that has Steve Mills remaining as the permanent president. No negotiations have taken place yet between the Knicks and Mills.
However, subsequent interviews will be done to find a No. 2 man under Mills, who will be part of the process from here on. Just as Jackson did, Mills is expected to have final say on personnel matters.
Mills’ No. 2 might be Allan Houston. The Knicks, who badly need established outside perspective – and pay wages that could often draw it – are so incestuous.
Mills seized control of the job while on interim status, signing Tim Hardaway Jr. to a four-year, $71 million deal that shocked some even within the organization. Then, in a perfectly Knicks follow-up, Mills skipped Hardaway Jr.’s press conference, an opportunity to explain the contract.
The Knicks have major issues. Carmelo Anthony, who possesses a no-trade clause, features prominently in tricky trade talks. Joakim Noah and, to lesser degrees, Lance Thomas and Courtney Lee (and maybe soon, Hardaway), are on burdensome long-term contracts. Rising star Kristaps Porzingis has been somewhat alienated by the organization.
Is Mills up to the task? Maybe.
My bigger question: If Mills weren’t already working for the Knicks, would Dolan have entrusted him with this job? I doubt it.
A halfhearted search yields a halfhearted result.
At least, if the Knicks were hiring their new president exclusively among former presidents, it could have been worse.