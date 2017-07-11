Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Report: Knicks moving toward keeping Steve Mills as president

By Dan FeldmanJul 11, 2017, 9:22 AM EDT

The Knicks’ pursuit of Raptors president Masai Ujiri never got off the ground. Former Cavaliers general manager David Griffin is staying clear.

It appears Phil Jackson’s long-term successor will be both his predecessor and temporary replacement.

Steve Mills, a longtime on and off Knicks employee, ran their front office for a few months before they hired Jackson. Demoted during Jackson’s tenure, Mills is again in charge. And – as he hoped – he might stay in charge.

Marc Berman of the New York Post:

According to sources debriefed on their front-office search, owner James Dolan is moving forward with a plan that has Steve Mills remaining as the permanent president. No negotiations have taken place yet between the Knicks and Mills.

However, subsequent interviews will be done to find a No. 2 man under Mills, who will be part of the process from here on. Just as Jackson did, Mills is expected to have final say on personnel matters.

Mills’ No. 2 might be Allan Houston. The Knicks, who badly need established outside perspective – and pay wages that could often draw it – are so incestuous.

Mills seized control of the job while on interim status, signing Tim Hardaway Jr. to a four-year, $71 million deal that shocked some even within the organization. Then, in a perfectly Knicks follow-up, Mills skipped Hardaway Jr.’s press conference, an opportunity to explain the contract.

The Knicks have major issues. Carmelo Anthony, who possesses a no-trade clause, features prominently in tricky trade talks. Joakim Noah and, to lesser degrees, Lance Thomas and Courtney Lee (and maybe soon, Hardaway), are on burdensome long-term contracts. Rising star Kristaps Porzingis has been somewhat alienated by the organization.

Is Mills up to the task? Maybe.

My bigger question: If Mills weren’t already working for the Knicks, would Dolan have entrusted him with this job? I doubt it.

A halfhearted search yields a halfhearted result.

At least, if the Knicks were hiring their new president exclusively among former presidents, it could have been worse.

Report: Carmelo Anthony confident he’ll be traded to Rockets

By Dan FeldmanJul 11, 2017, 11:39 AM EDT

Knicks star Carmelo Anthony is reportedly open to waiving his no-trade clause for the Rockets, and the teams are discussing a deal.

But will a New York-Houston trade actually happen?

Anthony apparently thinks so.

Ian Begley of ESPN:

I’m told that Carmelo feels pretty confident that a deal will get done at this point to Houston.

But the teams, to date, are nowhere near the finish line, because it’s so tough for the Knicks and Rockets to get a deal together one-to-one. So, it looks there’s going to have to be a third team involved. Probably Ryan Anderson is going to have moved off to that third team for this deal to happen.

I’m always skeptical of potential three-team trades held up by a mysterious third team taking a player nobody wants – in this case, Ryan Anderson, who’s due $61,264,636 over the next three years. Anderson is an excellent long-range gunner for a power forward, but that’s a lot of money to pay the 29-year-old with extensive injury history and major defensive shortcomings.

Maybe the Rockets and Knicks will send sufficient sweeteners to get someone to take Anderson, but I sure don’t share Anthony’s optimism.

Report: Michael Jordan joins Derek Jeter’s bid to buy Miami Marlins

By Dan FeldmanJul 11, 2017, 10:55 AM EDT

Michael Jordan’s fondness for baseball is well-documented. The greatest basketball player of all time even retired from the NBA for a couple years to play minor-league baseball.

Now owner of the Hornets, Jordan is trying to buy a share of another team – the Miami Marlins, as part of Derek Jeter’s bid.

Josh Kosman, Ken Davidoff and Claire Atkinson of the New York Post:

Interestingly, NBA great Michael Jordan is among a group of about 15 investors in the Jeter camp, sources said — although the ex-hoopster is said to be kicking in very little cash.

Jeter sees Jordan as a role model in how to become a successful sports executive, a source who knows Jeter said.

Jordan has successfully transitioned from playing to owning. He could help Jeter.

But Jeter reportedly wants control of the Marlins without contributing too much money. What are the odds Jordan has, or eventually develops, similar aspirations?

Paul George: If Thunder reach conference finals or beat Warriors, ‘I’d be dumb to want to leave’

By Dan FeldmanJul 11, 2017, 10:17 AM EDT

Paul George supposedly told his former Pacers teammates for years he wanted to join the Lakers. George publicly flirted with the Lakers. The Lakers reportedly received word not to trade for George, because he might just sign in Los Angeles anyway in 2018 free agency. George told the Pacers he’d leave Indiana, reportedly preferably for the Lakers. Even after the Thunder traded for him, George was still reportedly telling friends he planned to sign with the Lakers.

Is George, a Southern California native, truly hell-bent on the Lakers?

Now, we can hear it straight from him.

George, via Lee Jenkins of Sports Illustrated:

“I grew up a Lakers and a Clippers fan,” George says. “I idolized Kobe. There will always be a tie here, a connection here. People saying I want to come here, who doesn’t want to play for their hometown? That’s a dream come true, if you’re a kid growing up on the outskirts of L.A., to be the man in your city. But it’s definitely been overstated. For me, it’s all about winning. I want to be in a good system, a good team. I want a shot to win it. I’m not a stats guy. I’m playing this game to win and build a legacy of winning. I’ve yet to do that. I’m searching for it. If we get a killer season in Oklahoma, we make the conference finals or upset the Warriors or do something crazy, I’d be dumb to want to leave that.”

“It’s too early for L.A.,” he says. “It would have to be a situation where the ball gets rolling and guys are hopping on. This guy commits, that guy commits. ‘Oh s—, now there’s a team forming.’ It has to be like that.”

“I’m in OKC, so hopefully me and Russ do a good enough job and make it to the conference finals and love the situation, why not recruit someone to come build it with us? I’m open in this whole process.”

I’m a bit surprised George laid down such direct benchmarks – reaching the conference finals or upsetting the Warriors – but they, especially the former, are achievable.

Russell Westbrook is the best teammate George, who reached consecutive conference finals in Indiana, has ever played with. The Thunder have built a quality supporting cast with Steven Adams, a re-signed Andre Roberson and newly acquired Patrick Patterson. Even Raymond Felton plugs a major hole at backup point guard.

The Thunder – who won several coin-flip games – probably weren’t as good as their 47-35 record last year, so assessing improvement can be difficult. But they should be better this year.

George is a great fit. Westbrook’s singular offensive ability allows Oklahoma City to fill the floor with defense-first players, and George is another wing stopper with Roberson. For a star, George is also extremely comfortable playing off the ball – a must around Westbrook. Yet, George can also take the lead, easing the burden on Westbrook at times.

Staying with the Thunder could look very appealing next year.

But so could joining the Lakers, especially if George gives them a hometown advantage. Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Julius Randle and Larry Nance Jr. aren’t yet ready to win, but George is spending a season of their growing pains in Oklahoma City. By next summer, the Lakers’ young core will be closer to ascending. The Lakers, who already dumped Timofey Mozgov, are also working toward clearing enough cap space to lure multiple stars at once, as George alluded to.

He spoke in terms of other players joining Los Angeles first, though his commitment would go a long way in recruiting. The Lakers probably can’t bank on that at this point.

Neither can the Thunder.

But the battle lines are being drawn – surprisingly bluntly, by George himself.

Chinese big man Zhou Qi rejects Josh Jackson shot, looks at home on Summer League court

By Kurt HelinJul 11, 2017, 8:33 AM EDT

LAS VEGAS — Before Monday, my last memory of seeing 7’2″ Chinese center Zhou Qi going up against NBA talent was not a good one for the young man with NBA aspirations. He was part of the Chinese national team that played two exhibitions against Team USA before the Rio Olympics, and Zhou looked overwhelmed in the first meeting, shooting 1-of-6 shooting for two points. He looked more comfortable and aggressive in the second meeting and led China with 13 points, plus intimidated a couple USA drivers into the paint, but he didn’t seem NBA ready yet.

He looks much closer now. Just ask Suns’ No. 3 pick Josh Jackson.

In Las Vegas playing for the Rockets’ Summer League team, Zhou looks at home on the court — he belongs. He is tall, long (7’7″ wingspan), and is surprisingly mobile. In the past couple of years, it seems Zhou’s game has matured. (To be fair, part of it also is judging anyone against that Team USA squad — with 12 of the top 15-20 players on the planet — was unfair.)

He’s still a work in progress with a long way to go, but the Rockets like what they have seen this summer in terms of his potential as a shot-blocking big in the NBA.

“You look at the game… he had 3 points in 23 minutes, but he was a +23, which means he was having a positive impact on the game,” Rockets Summer League coach Roy Rogers said Monday after a Rockets win. “Sometimes when you’re watching him you don’t realize all the little plays he makes while he is on the court, whether it be contesting a shot, getting a rebound, in the right position defensively. He’s progressed really well in this first week of Summer League, we just have to keep him going in the right direction.”

While defensively he has looked better, Zhou is shooting just 32 percent in Las Vegas. He has knocked down a couple of threes but mostly struggled from deep (0-7 the last two games). The Rockets want him to take those shots, they don’t want him taking midrange jumpers, they like he is willing to shoot the long ball. One good development on Monday was when a defender closed out on him at the arc he put the ball on the floor and drove to the basket.

“I don’t even consider it him struggling with his shot because he’s had great looks,” Rogers said.

Zhou is learning the NBA game. He has struggled some deal with bigs who can step out on the perimeter — his instincts are to protect the rim, so against Denver in his first Summer League game he was late to recover on Juan Hernangomez, letting him get open looks on jumpers.

Zhou also needs to get stronger to deal with some of the more physical big men in the NBA.

“I think the muscle part is overrated, because in our league now we want to show off our speed and athleticism, so there’s no need in him becoming a bulky guy… (mobility) is one of his biggest strengths right now,” Rogers said. “I think our training staff, strength coach, will get him stronger, but it’s not a big focus of ours, to necessarily get him bigger.”

For NBA teams, Summer League is about discovering and starting to unlock potential — and Zhou has that. He’s a project, one who likely spends part of next season in the G-League getting run he could not on a contending Rockets’ team, but you can see why Rockets GM Daryl Morey signed him. It’s not hard to see where Zhou could fit in the NBA game as a shot-blocking big who can knock down the occasional three. He has a spot in the NBA if he continues to develop.

“He’s a special kid,” Rogers said. “You coach him, you get on him, you tell him what to do and he goes back out and does it as hard as he can. So he’s been a pleasure to be around. He gets along great with this teammates. I’ve been fortunate to get to coach him.”