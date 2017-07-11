Report: Chris Paul told Austin Rivers report CP3 left Clippers because of him was “the biggest bull****”

2 Comments
By Kurt HelinJul 11, 2017, 8:00 AM EDT

When Chris Paul decided he was leaving the Clippers for the Rockets and forced a shotgun trade, the spin started. Part of that was a report from a former Clipper broadcaster that Paul left in part because of frustration with coach/GM Doc Rivers and perceived favoritism toward his son, Austin Rivers.

Doc Rivers denied that was true, but Austin called up CP3 and confronted his former teammate directly, Rivers told Sam Amick of the USA Today. Paul denied it was true.

“I called Chris and was like, ‘Chris, what’s going on?’’” Austin Rivers told USA TODAY Sports while in town to watch NBA summer league. “Chris is like, ‘This is the biggest bull(expletive) I’ve ever seen in my life.’ Chris was just like, ‘This is a joke.’ So I asked him, I’m like, ‘You don’t need to come out and say nothing publicly, I don’t need you to do that. It’s just going to make it even more, now they’re going to drag it out two more days. I’ll take it. I don’t care. I’ve been dealing with this (dynamic) since I was six (years old). I really don’t even care.’”

In the wake of Paul’s decision, there was spin from both sides. That said, these reports do not have to be mutually exclusive.

There has been a sense among some — maybe many — players in the Clipper locker room of favoritism for Austin by Doc, I can confirm (I do not know Paul’s feelings on the matter).

That doesn’t mean Paul’s motivation in leaving wasn’t to play with James Harden and try to form their own super team to take on the Warriors. Paul is an incredibly competitive man and these Clippers — with Blake Griffin and DeAndre Jordan — seemed to have run their course. Paul surveyed the landscape, chose where he wanted to go, and the Clippers did better than was expected in getting players back — Patrick Beverley, Lou Williams, Sam Dekker, and Montrezl Harrell.

Both sides have moved on.

There have been questions about how well the two point guard approach will work in Houston, both Harden and Paul are used to the ball in their hands, but the Rockets are confident.

“James is so unselfish, Chris is so unselfish, it makes the other guys play that much harder, because they know if they run they are either going to catch it or get hit in the head with it because it’s coming. The ball is coming,” Rockets’ assistant coach Roy Rogers, who is the team’s head coach at Summer League, said Monday. “That’s what was so much fun about our team last year, guys were not searching shots, they didn’t have to because of the way we played. We expect the same this year. Those guys are mature, they know what our goals are, what we’re striving for, we’re excited.”

Report: Carmelo Anthony confident he’ll be traded to Rockets

Scott Halleran/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Dan FeldmanJul 11, 2017, 11:39 AM EDT

Knicks star Carmelo Anthony is reportedly open to waiving his no-trade clause for the Rockets, and the teams are discussing a deal.

But will a New York-Houston trade actually happen?

Anthony apparently thinks so.

Ian Begley of ESPN:

I’m told that Carmelo feels pretty confident that a deal will get done at this point to Houston.

But the teams, to date, are nowhere near the finish line, because it’s so tough for the Knicks and Rockets to get a deal together one-to-one. So, it looks there’s going to have to be a third team involved. Probably Ryan Anderson is going to have moved off to that third team for this deal to happen.

I’m always skeptical of potential three-team trades held up by a mysterious third team taking a player nobody wants – in this case, Ryan Anderson, who’s due $61,264,636 over the next three years. Anderson is an excellent long-range gunner for a power forward, but that’s a lot of money to pay the 29-year-old with extensive injury history and major defensive shortcomings.

Maybe the Rockets and Knicks will send sufficient sweeteners to get someone to take Anderson, but I sure don’t share Anthony’s optimism.

Report: Michael Jordan joins Derek Jeter’s bid to buy Miami Marlins

AP Photo/Kathy Willens
3 Comments
By Dan FeldmanJul 11, 2017, 10:55 AM EDT

Michael Jordan’s fondness for baseball is well-documented. The greatest basketball player of all time even retired from the NBA for a couple years to play minor-league baseball.

Now owner of the Hornets, Jordan is trying to buy a share of another team – the Miami Marlins, as part of Derek Jeter’s bid.

Josh Kosman, Ken Davidoff and Claire Atkinson of the New York Post:

Interestingly, NBA great Michael Jordan is among a group of about 15 investors in the Jeter camp, sources said — although the ex-hoopster is said to be kicking in very little cash.

Jeter sees Jordan as a role model in how to become a successful sports executive, a source who knows Jeter said.

Jordan has successfully transitioned from playing to owning. He could help Jeter.

But Jeter reportedly wants control of the Marlins without contributing too much money. What are the odds Jordan has, or eventually develops, similar aspirations?

Paul George: If Thunder reach conference finals or beat Warriors, ‘I’d be dumb to want to leave’

Andy Lyons/Getty Images
3 Comments
By Dan FeldmanJul 11, 2017, 10:17 AM EDT

Paul George supposedly told his former Pacers teammates for years he wanted to join the Lakers. George publicly flirted with the Lakers. The Lakers reportedly received word not to trade for George, because he might just sign in Los Angeles anyway in 2018 free agency. George told the Pacers he’d leave Indiana, reportedly preferably for the Lakers. Even after the Thunder traded for him, George was still reportedly telling friends he planned to sign with the Lakers.

Is George, a Southern California native, truly hell-bent on the Lakers?

Now, we can hear it straight from him.

George, via Lee Jenkins of Sports Illustrated:

“I grew up a Lakers and a Clippers fan,” George says. “I idolized Kobe. There will always be a tie here, a connection here. People saying I want to come here, who doesn’t want to play for their hometown? That’s a dream come true, if you’re a kid growing up on the outskirts of L.A., to be the man in your city. But it’s definitely been overstated. For me, it’s all about winning. I want to be in a good system, a good team. I want a shot to win it. I’m not a stats guy. I’m playing this game to win and build a legacy of winning. I’ve yet to do that. I’m searching for it. If we get a killer season in Oklahoma, we make the conference finals or upset the Warriors or do something crazy, I’d be dumb to want to leave that.”

“It’s too early for L.A.,” he says. “It would have to be a situation where the ball gets rolling and guys are hopping on. This guy commits, that guy commits. ‘Oh s—, now there’s a team forming.’ It has to be like that.”

“I’m in OKC, so hopefully me and Russ do a good enough job and make it to the conference finals and love the situation, why not recruit someone to come build it with us? I’m open in this whole process.”

I’m a bit surprised George laid down such direct benchmarks – reaching the conference finals or upsetting the Warriors – but they, especially the former, are achievable.

Russell Westbrook is the best teammate George, who reached consecutive conference finals in Indiana, has ever played with. The Thunder have built a quality supporting cast with Steven Adams, a re-signed Andre Roberson and newly acquired Patrick Patterson. Even Raymond Felton plugs a major hole at backup point guard.

The Thunder – who won several coin-flip games – probably weren’t as good as their 47-35 record last year, so assessing improvement can be difficult. But they should be better this year.

George is a great fit. Westbrook’s singular offensive ability allows Oklahoma City to fill the floor with defense-first players, and George is another wing stopper with Roberson. For a star, George is also extremely comfortable playing off the ball – a must around Westbrook. Yet, George can also take the lead, easing the burden on Westbrook at times.

Staying with the Thunder could look very appealing next year.

But so could joining the Lakers, especially if George gives them a hometown advantage. Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Julius Randle and Larry Nance Jr. aren’t yet ready to win, but George is spending a season of their growing pains in Oklahoma City. By next summer, the Lakers’ young core will be closer to ascending. The Lakers, who already dumped Timofey Mozgov, are also working toward clearing enough cap space to lure multiple stars at once, as George alluded to.

He spoke in terms of other players joining Los Angeles first, though his commitment would go a long way in recruiting. The Lakers probably can’t bank on that at this point.

Neither can the Thunder.

But the battle lines are being drawn – surprisingly bluntly, by George himself.

Report: Knicks moving toward keeping Steve Mills as president

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
8 Comments
By Dan FeldmanJul 11, 2017, 9:22 AM EDT

The Knicks’ pursuit of Raptors president Masai Ujiri never got off the ground. Former Cavaliers general manager David Griffin is staying clear.

It appears Phil Jackson’s long-term successor will be both his predecessor and temporary replacement.

Steve Mills, a longtime on and off Knicks employee, ran their front office for a few months before they hired Jackson. Demoted during Jackson’s tenure, Mills is again in charge. And – as he hoped – he might stay in charge.

Marc Berman of the New York Post:

According to sources debriefed on their front-office search, owner James Dolan is moving forward with a plan that has Steve Mills remaining as the permanent president. No negotiations have taken place yet between the Knicks and Mills.

However, subsequent interviews will be done to find a No. 2 man under Mills, who will be part of the process from here on. Just as Jackson did, Mills is expected to have final say on personnel matters.

Mills’ No. 2 might be Allan Houston. The Knicks, who badly need established outside perspective – and pay wages that could often draw it – are so incestuous.

Mills seized control of the job while on interim status, signing Tim Hardaway Jr. to a four-year, $71 million deal that shocked some even within the organization. Then, in a perfectly Knicks follow-up, Mills skipped Hardaway Jr.’s press conference, an opportunity to explain the contract.

The Knicks have major issues. Carmelo Anthony, who possesses a no-trade clause, features prominently in tricky trade talks. Joakim Noah and, to lesser degrees, Lance Thomas and Courtney Lee (and maybe soon, Hardaway), are on burdensome long-term contracts. Rising star Kristaps Porzingis has been somewhat alienated by the organization.

Is Mills up to the task? Maybe.

My bigger question: If Mills weren’t already working for the Knicks, would Dolan have entrusted him with this job? I doubt it.

A halfhearted search yields a halfhearted result.

At least, if the Knicks were hiring their new president exclusively among former presidents, it could have been worse.