Report: Anthony Tolliver headed back to Detroit on one-year, $3.3 million deal

The Detroit Pistons need outside shooting to go around Andre Drummond in the paint and the slashing game of Reggie Jackson and Tobias Harris.
Which means they are bringing back Anthony Tolliver, reports Shams Charania of The Vertical at Yahoo Sports.
Tolliver shot 39.1 percent on his 3.5 threes per game in Sacramento last season, and he fills a role as a stretch big off the bench. The Kings waived him on his 32nd birthday, so he was a free agent this summer. He’s a solid NBA rotation player who fits a need in Detroit, and they got him at a good price.
Gordon Hayward‘s decision to take his talents to Boston was a punch to the gut many in the Utah Jazz organization didn’t expect. Ownership and the front office was confident they could win him over and made an appeal based on both basketball and emotion. The fans were on edge, but they wanted to believe he would stay.
But Rudy Gobert had a sense Hayward was leaving.
That’s what the Jazz center told Tony Jones of the Salt Lake Tribune.
“I’m not surprised Gordon left,” Gobert said. “I could sense he was leaning toward Boston.”
Gobert was part of the pitch to Hayward, flying out to San Diego to try to keep the All-Star wing on a Jazz team on the rise.
Gobert was checking out the Jazz Summer League team in Las Vegas, where he told reporters he has been impressed with rookie Donovan Mitchell, who dropped a Summer League best 37 points on Tuesday.
Way back in the run up to free agency — just a few weeks ago on a calendar but a seeming lifetime ago on the NBA clock — the biggest question of the summer was “Will the Clippers pay up to keep both Chris Paul and Blake Griffin? Is Steve Ballmer willing to pay all that tax for a team that hasn’t gotten out of the second round?”
Paul answered that question for them — he decided he was going to Houston to play with James Harden, and the Clippers could either trade him and get something back or lose him for nothing. The Clippers did better than should have been expected in a shotgun trade, but the decision had been made.
Paul said that the trade was good for him and for the Clippers, speaking to Marc Spears of The Undefeated at ESPN.
“I feel like the last six years we’ve had a great run. I felt like it was not only a good time for change for me, but for the team, too. Everyone says, ‘We get killed. We can’t get there. We just can’t get over the hurdle.’ I felt like it was time for change.
CP3 reiterated that the reason for the move was not his relationship with Austin Rivers, it was wanting to play with Harden after being recruited by The Beard.
Just how excited he would be about the opportunity. It showed a lot of selflessness. The fact that it’s all about winning. We talked, obviously, he had a great year last year. Everything was about winning games. … He just said he wants to win.
What Paul says in this interview is the stuff that gets glossed over by media and fans as we focus on how Paul and Harden will fit together on the court and what it means for the Clippers playoff hopes — this was a difficult move for him personally. His son cried when he got the news they were moving. Paul has deep ties to both Clippers fans and charities in the Los Angeles area. He’s uprooting a family and moving them halfway across the country — that factors into the decision. This isn’t just about money and rings, players are people with families and lives outside of basketball, and like the rest of us switching jobs is difficult and disrupting, even if it’s the right thing.
Go read the entire story, it’s worth it.
Patrick Beverley took the long road to the NBA, playing for Olympiacos before joining the Rockets. Beverley now plays for the Clippers, who just signed European star Milos Teodosic – whom Beverley backed up in Greece and played against in Russia.
Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:
Beverley suddenly needs a new hotel alias on the road.
“I used Milos Teodosic” he confessed to ESPN on Thursday.
In the aftermath of Chris Paul, the Clippers have assembled several interchangeable guards: Beverley, Teodosic, Lou Williams and Austin Rivers. It will be fun to watch Doc Rivers experiment with different combinations.
But that nugget has made this my favorite subplot of the offseason.
I wasn’t a big fan of the Kings giving George Hill – a 31-year-old with a history of nagging injuries – a three-year, $57 million contract.
But the deal won’t necessarily be as costly as it initially sounded.
Eric Pincus of Basketball Insiders:
The Kings still had to outbid the market for George. Nobody is rushing to Sacramento for less than top dollar.
But this contract is far more manageable than one that would have guaranteed Hill $20 million at age 33. He’s far more tradable, or – if his production declines in the next couple years – waivable.
I still question the wisdom of the Kings, who also signed Zach Randolph and Vince Carter, pushing in this year. They owe their unprotected 2019 first-round pick to the 76ers or Celtics. So, this season was Sacramento’s last chance to tank before their young players developed too much for that to be a viable strategy.
Buddy Hield, Willie Cauley-Stein, Skal Labissiere, Malachi Richardson, Georgios Papagiannis, De’Aaron Fox, Justin Jackson, Harry Giles and Bogdan Bogdanovic form a nice young core. It’s not one strong enough to bank on, and I think a higher lottery pick this year would go further than Hill’s veteran mentorship.
Maybe Hill plays well enough to be traded for value. Maybe he leads a surprising upstart into the playoffs sooner than expected.
Those are narrow targets to hit, but at least the Kings are trying with Hill’s contract being less of a long-term burden.