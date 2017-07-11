Paul George greeted by throng of Thunder fans at OKC airport (VIDEO)

Paul George has a new home with the Oklahoma City Thunder, and it certainly appears as though Thunder fans are happy to have him.

The four-time NBA All-Star is 2017 MVP Russell Westbrook‘s new running mate in Oklahoma, and even if he could be bound for the Los Angeles Lakers after the 2017-18 season he will certainly be a welcome addition in a stacked Western Conference.

In a video posted to the Thunder Twitter account on Tuesday, OKC fans were shown greeting George as he stepped off the plane in his new NBA city.

The turnout was pretty dang impressive.

Next season is certainly going to be one to watch in Oklahoma City.

And perhaps the Thunder can convince George to stay? He did recently say that if they are able to make a big run through the Western Conference that he would be “dumb to want to leave”.