NBA Summer League Notebook for Monday: Bulls’ Lauri Markkanen has a rough day

By Kurt HelinJul 11, 2017, 12:31 AM EDT

LAS VEGAS — There is far too much going on at Las Vegas Summer League to see everything, or write about everything, so here are a few things from my notebook Monday that didn’t make it into a post, organized in the traditional bullet-point format.

The Chicago Bulls are rebuilding. The question among most Bulls fans was not “should we rebuild?” Rather, it was “can Gar/Pax handle the job?”

Their first big move — with the No. 7 pick they got from Minnesota in the Jimmy Butler deal — was to draft Lauri Markkanen, the 7-foot three-point shooter out of Arizona. He was a guy that left scouts divided heading into the draft, some loved his potential and what he could be, others thought his game would not translate.

Monday was a rough day for the rookie, who shot 1-of-13 from the field. It wasn’t pretty.

“I can definitely improve something (with my shot), being more balanced and getting lower on my shot, but I’m not really worried about it,” Markkanen said after the game, sounding like a seasoned shooter. “Those kinds of days happen, not often, but sometimes you just have them.”

The Bulls aren’t concerned either.

“Lauri missed shots, it looked like everyone was going down,” Bulls GM Gar Forman said. “You can see he can put the ball on the floor, he’s a good passer, he’s a very skilled player, he’s got some toughness he’s just got to get physically stronger, which is normal for a 19-20 year old kid. Since we’ve had him in the building, we’ve been really impressed with his work ethic and his skill level…

“I thought he played really well the other night. When he struggles to make shots, that’s just part of the learning process.”

After watching him for a couple of games the potential with Markkanen is there, you can see it in flashes, but like the Bulls it’s going to be a long process to get where he wants to be.

• I know what the Bulls gave up to get him, but if the team picks up the option on Cameron Payne for the 2018-19 season, it’s only to save face after a disastrous trade.

• The Rockets are set at point guard, with Chris Paul and James Harden, but the way Isaiah Taylor has played this Summer League, he looks like he could be the third guard on the roster — and maybe push for some run next season. He had 18 points and 8 assists on Monday and was looking good doing it.

Taylor is under contract with the Rockets but spent last season in the then D-League (now G-League).

“When you watch Isaiah Taylor play now compared to last season when we were here, it just shows you how important the G-League is,” said Rockets Summer League coach Roy Rogers. “Because when he left us after training camp and went to the G-League, he became such a better player. He learned how to distribute the ball better, to slow down, to speed up, he’s just such a different player. We have to give credit to our G-League coaching staff, they did an excellent job wit him, and he’s come up this summer, he’s really worked hard. We’re excited where his future is going…

“He’s been able to depend on his speed and athleticism, and as you get to the NBA, we all know NBA assistant coaches watch hours and hours of film and if there’s a weakness, they’re going to expose it. So they’re trying to keep him out of the lane, and he’s hitting the three point shot. He’s got a chance to be a special player.”

• The Rockets may have another G-League find in forward Troy Williams, who had 27 points to lead Houston on Monday.

“Troy has been relentless, he’s been fearless, and I like what I’ve seen out of him thus far,” Rogers said. “There’s been a couple shots he’s taken where I went ‘Ughhh… good shot’ but he has that belief in himself. He’s the kind of guy who can come in and change the game, he’s really making a defensive end. I’m really excited about how he’s progressing.

• Houston’s Zhou Qi is tall, long, and mobile — which has led to some big time blocked shots.

• It was a let down for the crowd, but the Lakers were smart to sit Lonzo Ball Monday against the Kings’ and De’Aaron Fox. The Lakers reported he had a sore groin, and whether he could play through it isn’t the point — this is Summer League. The Lakers aren’t winning this thing (they are 0-2) and considering the injury risk and other negative’s what’s the point? If you bought a Summer League ticket expecting to see stars, you misunderstand the event.

• The Suns’ drafted Josh Jackson third, and the forward who played a lot of four at Kansas is having to adjust to the three at the NBA level.

“I’m getting used to it,” Jackson said. “The three is probably my natural position. Just being out there with our guys, they’re just so versitle, so tall, so athletic, just makes the game really fun.”

The key for him making the transition is his jumper.

“Once I knock down my outside shot, I feel like the defender has to respect it a little bit more, and that opens it up for me to do what I’m really great at, which is get to the basket. Hopefully, I can keep knocking it down, but even if I’m not I’m going to keep shooting it anyway.”

Joel Embiid caught two balls at home run derby, let this be a reminder his hands are huge

By Kurt HelinJul 10, 2017, 11:16 PM EDT

Of course, Joel Embiid was in the outfield seats in Miami for Monday’s home run derby.

Of course, he got two balls — he’s Joel Embiid.

Of course, he posted pictures of it on social media — he’s Joel Embiid.

Just let this serve as a reminder that his hands are HUGE.

In case you want a video of where he is, the Sixers posted one.

John Wall defends comments about Otto Porter, says they are all good

By Kurt HelinJul 10, 2017, 11:05 PM EDT

“Look at our team. We are one piece away. We have the point guard, we have the shooting guard, we have the center, we have the power forward. Our 3-man (Otto Porter) did great for us. You can’t take nothing away from what he did. But (Paul George) is a guy that can guard LeBron and go back at LeBron. It’s a piece that you’re going to need to win. If you don’t have a guy who can do that, you don’t have a chance… You got to add another star.”

That was the Wizards’ John Wall, during his futile attempt to recruit Paul George to Washington.

Should Otto Porter be offended?

Wall doesn’t see why, as he told Ben Standig of Fan Rag Sports.

“It’s nothing wrong about it. You understand I know [what] Otto means for us here. At the end of the day, as for any team, if you can improve a position — Otto is going to be a great player for us, a great role player for a lot of teams. There’s a difference between a role player and a superstar. There’s a big difference.

“There’s a lot of teams that make a lot of trades for a superstar. Look at Kevin Love getting traded for Andrew Wiggins. You know how things are going to turn out to be. It’s what people are going to say about. I know what I love about Otto as a teammate. End of the day if you can make a team better you always do that. If people take it the wrong way, so be it.”

Porter signed a four-year, $107 contract offer sheet from the Nets that the Wizards matched, so he may be in a forgiving mood. The two will work it out.

Wall has his own four-year, $168 million designated player max contract extension sitting on the table, he has yet to sign it. He’s being patient, telling the Wizards he wanted to see how their off-season went before making a decision.

“I’m just chilling,” Wall said courtside at the Thomas & Mack Center. “Just trying to figure out like how to negotiate it the way you want it to be. If things go our way — everyone knows I want to play where I want to be. Everybody took it the wrong way of me saying I wanted to wait. It’s a big decision. I know I love D.C. I love playing here every time I step on the court. Whenever I do it, I do it for the city of D.C. I do so much in the community. If it wasn’t for the love, I wouldn’t do it.”

 

No Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, other key Lakers for game vs. Kings

By Kurt HelinJul 10, 2017, 9:52 PM EDT

LAS VEGAS — Usually, by Monday night of Summer League, the crowds of fans have started to thin out a little, the people who came to town to see a top pick headed home after the weekend.

Not this Monday, the Thomas & Mack arena is filling up to the top levels because the Lakers are playing…

But not with Lonzo Ball. The No. 2 pick and biggest draw at Summer League suffered a mild groin strain and will not play Monday, the team announced earlier in the day.

Which will disappoint some fans who wanted to see him renew his college rivalry with the Kings’ De'Aaron Fox. Maybe including Fox, although he was smart enough to pull his tweet back (as if you can actually do that).

Ball’s injury is nothing major, he got in a workout according to Mike Trudell, but the Lakers are being cautious. Which a lot of teams are with high picks at Summer League.

The Lakers also are not playing Brandon Ingram, Kyle Kuzma or Josh Hart.

It’s that point in Summer League, expect a lot of teams to pull star players and not risk injury.

Tim Hardaway Jr. ready for 2nd chance in New York with Knicks

Associated Press
Associated PressJul 10, 2017, 9:38 PM EDT

NEW YORK (AP) — Tim Hardaway Jr. thought that with Phil Jackson gone, maybe there was a chance someday he could come back to New York.

Even he was surprised it was this soon.

With Jackson and his triangle offense gone, the Knicks reached back to their past to sign Hardaway, a former first-round pick who didn’t fit under Jackson but they hope can flourish without him.

“I definitely left with a bad taste in my mouth and just to have that opportunity to come back here is very rare, so you’ve got to make the most of that,” Hardaway said Monday.

Jackson and the Knicks parted ways last month after three dismal seasons and were quiet at the start of free agency until signing Hardaway to an offer sheet for a four-year, $71 contract. When the Atlanta Hawks decided not to match the offer for the restricted free agent, Hardaway was officially a Knick again on Saturday.

“You play here for two years and then you’re gone and then two years after you get a phone call and it’s like, `Wow, I wouldn’t expect it coming from them,”‘ Hardaway said.

The 6-foot-6 guard was the No. 24 pick in the 2013 draft after helping Michigan reach the NCAA championship game and was voted to the All-Rookie first team. Jackson was hired as team president late in that season, fired coach Mike Woodson and hired Derek Fisher to replace him and implement the triangle.

Hardaway shot just 39 percent in 2014-15 as the Knicks stumbled to a franchise-worst 17-65 finish, and Jackson dealt Hardaway to Atlanta in a three-team deal on draft night for the rights to first-round pick Jerian Grant.

“It was a tough season for everybody on that team and they had to make changes. At the end of the day it’s a business and the goal is to make your team better,” Hardaway said. “They had a decision to make, they made it and I rolled with it, and I was grateful that a team like Atlanta really wanted me to be a part of their franchise.”

It was rocky at first in Atlanta, where Hardaway was sent to the NBA Development League during his first season. But he averaged a career-best 14.5 points last season and the Knicks noticed, making an offer that not only was too much for the Hawks to match but seemed too high for a player who has never started more than 30 games.

“I really don’t know what to say about it. All I know is I’m going to come in here and work my tail off,” Hardaway said. “I’m going to give the fans what they want to see and I’m a mature player now. Everything is in full effect right now. I’m taking everything very serious.”

His role on the Knicks is unknown, as neither general manager Steve Mills nor coach Jeff Hornacek attended Hardaway’s reintroduction to the local media. Also unclear is how the roster around him will look as the Knicks seek a deal for Carmelo Anthony, whose locker was next to Hardaway’s in New York.

“I mean it’s an odd feeling, but Melo’s got to do what’s best for his family and for him,” Hardaway said. “Yes, we definitely want him back, no question, and just having that veteran leader out there on the floor, a go-to guy that can get you a bucket at any given moment of the game, it’s great. It’s great to have that, you want to have that, and it’ll be tough for him to leave, but like I said, he has to do what’s best for him and his family.”

There may be no Anthony, but there certainly won’t be Jackson or the triangle, and that should mean a better Hardaway than the one who left.

“I think I can really excel in this type of offense, rather than when I was in my second year in the league,” he said. “But that was learning a new offense, learning a new system and that staff, they didn’t draft me, so it was different. I can see this being more like my rookie type of season but being more mature, being able to take bigger strides and bigger steps on both ends of the floor.”

 