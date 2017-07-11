Kentavious Caldwell-Pope meets with Lakers, is patient as teams try to clear cap space for hit

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is the best free agent left on the market.
The Pistons decided not to pay big money to the 24-year-old restricted free agent, a long and athletic defensive wing who shot 35 percent from three last year and is working to become a more varied offensive threat. They went and got Avery Bradley and changed direction.
Caldwell-Pope met with the Lakers on Tuesday, reports Brian Windhorst of ESPN. The Lakers are only offering one -year deals, so he is being patient.
Several teams that previously were hesitant to pursue Caldwell-Pope have gotten engaged with him after the Pistons removed the threat of matching, sources said. Other teams in talks with Caldwell-Pope that have some cap space have been looking to create more, sources said.
The Lakers currently have $17 million in cap space but can get to $18.3 million in space. They are interested in doing one-year deals to protect their cap space in 2018, when the free-agent market will be loaded with stars.
The Lakers also met with Rajon Rondo Tuesday.
Caldwell-Pope would prefer more money — he thought he could get maxed this summer — and a longer deal. He could take a one-year deal and go back on the market next summer, but there are going to be few teams with money next season — the market is going to be tight. The top guys — LeBron James, Paul George, Russell Westbrook, etc. — will get paid, and even the second tier guys teams want to keep will be fine (Andrew Wiggins, for example), but beyond that, it could be tough for guys to get what they think they’re due.
Expect this to drag out for a while, Caldwell-Pope’s agent is Rich Paul, and he has no fear of letting things play out over a long time. Teams will be shifting around cash, and eventually, he will get the offer he can live with.
The Atlanta Hawks have been one of the league’s best teams when it’s come to social media and promotional nights.
This one might just make then No. 1 in the power rankings.
According to the team, Hawks CEO Steve Koonin is prepared to pay for the wedding of a couple who met at the team’s “Swipe Right Night” in 2015.
The promotion was a Tinder-based deal to get singles together at Hawks games.
Via Twitter:
And Koonin’s response, via the team website:
“Avery and Ben: We are super excited for how your relationship has grown since you met at our first Swipe Right Night, and I will absolutely make good on my promise for the Hawks to host your wedding. We can’t wait to start making plans and meet your new little one.” – CEO Steve Koonin
As someone who has personally attended a wedding between folks who met on NBA Twitter, this continues to show basketball really does bring people together.
Paul George has a new home with the Oklahoma City Thunder, and it certainly appears as though Thunder fans are happy to have him.
The four-time NBA All-Star is 2017 MVP Russell Westbrook‘s new running mate in Oklahoma, and even if he could be bound for the Los Angeles Lakers after the 2017-18 season he will certainly be a welcome addition in a stacked Western Conference.
In a video posted to the Thunder Twitter account on Tuesday, OKC fans were shown greeting George as he stepped off the plane in his new NBA city.
The turnout was pretty dang impressive.
Via Twitter:
Next season is certainly going to be one to watch in Oklahoma City.
And perhaps the Thunder can convince George to stay? He did recently say that if they are able to make a big run through the Western Conference that he would be “dumb to want to leave”.
Dwight Howard and Paul Millsap are out in Atlanta, and that left a huge defensive gap along the front line.
Enter Dewayne Dedmon.
The man who played some quality defense off the bench for the Spurs last season is taking his talents to Atlanta, a story broken by Shams Charania of The Vertical at Yahoo Sports and confirmed by Sam Amick of the USA Today.
With a front line that includes Miles Plumlee, Mike Muscala, and John Collins, Dedmon could get serious run. If he does well and that and wants to test the market next summer and get paid, he can do that (although it’s going to be a tight market).
Statistically, Dedmon was one of the best defensive centers in the NBA last season — for example, he was second in ESPN’s defensive real plus/minus among centers behind Rudy Gobert last season (yes that is a flawed statistic, we’re using it here just as a snapshot). He is athletic and bouncy, he can block shots and is in the right position.
The challenge for Dedmon is to provide something on offense and make teams guard him and not just help off him. He’ll get his chance next season with a rebuilding Hawks team.
DENVER (AP) The Denver Nuggets have waived 37-year-old shooting guard Mike Miller.
The team announced the news on its Twitter account Tuesday.
Miller played only 20 games last season as he served more of a coaching role from the bench for a Nuggets team that missed out on the final playoff spot in the Western Conference.
Over his career, Miller also played for Cleveland, Memphis, Miami, Washington, Minnesota and Orlando. He suited up in 1,032 games and averaged 10.6 points.
Miller was the sixth man of the year in 2005-06 while with the Grizzlies. He averaged 13.7 points that season and made 138 3-pointers.
In addition, Miller was named to the All-Rookie team in 2000-01 after being taken with the fifth overall pick by the Magic.