Hawks CEO to pay for wedding for couple who met at “Swipe Right Night”

The Atlanta Hawks have been one of the league’s best teams when it’s come to social media and promotional nights.

This one might just make then No. 1 in the power rankings.

According to the team, Hawks CEO Steve Koonin is prepared to pay for the wedding of a couple who met at the team’s “Swipe Right Night” in 2015.

The promotion was a Tinder-based deal to get singles together at Hawks games.

Via Twitter:

Hey @ATLHawks remember when you said you'd pay for mine + @BMccleskeyNRP wedding? Well the 3 of us are ready-we hope the offer still stands! pic.twitter.com/3y5U7aRiZK — Avery Armstrong (@averylarmstrong) July 7, 2017

And Koonin’s response, via the team website:

“Avery and Ben: We are super excited for how your relationship has grown since you met at our first Swipe Right Night, and I will absolutely make good on my promise for the Hawks to host your wedding. We can’t wait to start making plans and meet your new little one.” – CEO Steve Koonin

As someone who has personally attended a wedding between folks who met on NBA Twitter, this continues to show basketball really does bring people together.