Chris Paul says trade was good for him, Clippers: “I felt like it was time for change”

Way back in the run up to free agency — just a few weeks ago on a calendar but a seeming lifetime ago on the NBA clock — the biggest question of the summer was “Will the Clippers pay up to keep both Chris Paul and Blake Griffin? Is Steve Ballmer willing to pay all that tax for a team that hasn’t gotten out of the second round?”
Paul answered that question for them — he decided he was going to Houston to play with James Harden, and the Clippers could either trade him and get something back or lose him for nothing. The Clippers did better than should have been expected in a shotgun trade, but the decision had been made.
“I feel like the last six years we’ve had a great run. I felt like it was not only a good time for change for me, but for the team, too. Everyone says, ‘We get killed. We can’t get there. We just can’t get over the hurdle.’ I felt like it was time for change.
CP3 reiterated that the reason for the move was not his relationship with Austin Rivers, it was wanting to play with Harden after being recruited by The Beard.
Just how excited he would be about the opportunity. It showed a lot of selflessness. The fact that it’s all about winning. We talked, obviously, he had a great year last year. Everything was about winning games. … He just said he wants to win.
What Paul says in this interview is the stuff that gets glossed over by media and fans as we focus on how Paul and Harden will fit together on the court and what it means for the Clippers playoff hopes — this was a difficult move for him personally. His son cried when he got the news they were moving. Paul has deep ties to both Clippers fans and charities in the Los Angeles area. He’s uprooting a family and moving them halfway across the country — that factors into the decision. This isn’t just about money and rings, players are people with families and lives outside of basketball, and like the rest of us switching jobs is difficult and disrupting, even if it’s the right thing.
Patrick Beverley took the long road to the NBA, playing for Olympiacos before joining the Rockets. Beverley now plays for the Clippers, who just signed European star Milos Teodosic – whom Beverley backed up in Greece and played against in Russia.
Beverley suddenly needs a new hotel alias on the road.
“I used Milos Teodosic” he confessed to ESPN on Thursday.
In the aftermath of Chris Paul, the Clippers have assembled several interchangeable guards: Beverley, Teodosic, Lou Williams and Austin Rivers. It will be fun to watch Doc Rivers experiment with different combinations.
But that nugget has made this my favorite subplot of the offseason.
Report: Final season of George Hill’s Kings contract just $1 million guaranteed
The Kings still had to outbid the market for George. Nobody is rushing to Sacramento for less than top dollar.
But this contract is far more manageable than one that would have guaranteed Hill $20 million at age 33. He’s far more tradable, or – if his production declines in the next couple years – waivable.
I still question the wisdom of the Kings, who also signed Zach Randolph and Vince Carter, pushing in this year. They owe their unprotected 2019 first-round pick to the 76ers or Celtics. So, this season was Sacramento’s last chance to tank before their young players developed too much for that to be a viable strategy.
But the Knicks continue to lose flexibility as they lock up limited guards.
The 24-year-old Baker, who went undrafted last year, is a fine hustle player. When not too overmatched athletically (not the most common situation), he’s a defensive pest. The combo guard has shown neither enough 3-point shooting nor playmaking, though he’s close enough on both to warrant hope.
An overpay, but not necessarily a drastic one, this is the best contract of the (second) Steve Mills era.
