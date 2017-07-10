AP Photo/LM Otero

‘Thank you’: Chris Bosh writes an open letter to Miami

Associated PressJul 10, 2017

MIAMI (AP) — Chris Bosh has written an open letter to Miami, thanking the city for supporting him for the past seven years.

Bosh published the letter on Sunday, without any mention of his current health or plans for his future. He was waived by the Heat last week, and hasn’t been able to play in an NBA game since February 2016.

Bosh’s career has been interrupted by blood clots; one shut him down at the All-Star break in the 2014-15 season, another shut him down at the All-Star break again a year later. He failed his preseason physical with the Heat last September and missed all of last season, and it is unclear if he will pursue a return to the court elsewhere.

Under league rules , he cannot play for the Heat again.

But in his letter, Bosh chose to reflect more on the good times he had since joining the Heat in 2010 and playing such a huge role in the team going to the NBA Finals in four consecutive seasons and winning two championships.

“I’ve been reflecting on my time in this great city and want to thank you for being a constant during a period of change in my life,” Bosh wrote. “I’ve experienced a few finals appearances, a couple of championships, several weddings (including my own), the birth of four kids, bonding with an entire community and a ton of ups and downs along the way.”

Bosh immersed himself in Miami’s rich Latino culture. He knew some Spanish when he joined the Heat, and he’s learned quite a bit more since, he said – noting that the language skills will be a tool he can use the rest of his life.

“Learning how to order a cafe con leche o ropa vieja on Calle Ocho has become natural to me,” Bosh wrote.

Bosh has played in 13 NBA seasons, seven with Toronto and then six with Miami. He was part of Miami’s massive free-agent haul in 2010, in which the Heat not only kept Dwyane Wade but landed LeBron James to form the core of a superteam. Bosh has averaged 19.2 points and 8.5 rebounds in his career, and the Heat announced they are retiring his No. 1 jersey.

Bosh did not mention blood clots in his letter, but discussed how his six-day hospital stay for the clot and other issues in 2015 still affects his overall perspective.

“And then came not being able to play the game I love, the game that I’ve spent a lifetime working to master and evolve with and find success in,” Bosh wrote. “I was very upset for a long time. They say you just have to play the cards that you’re dealt and that’s another lesson I truly understand now. Learning that information about my health during All-Star Weekend was extremely tough.”

Bosh returned to the game as an analyst for Turner Sports late last season, and there have been talks about him continuing to work in television. He will be paid the remaining $52.1 million from the last two years of his contract, but that money will no longer count against Miami’s salary-cap obligations – and that enabled the team to sign other players to free-agent deals last week.

Even though he has been deemed to have a career-ending condition , Bosh could play again if he chooses to and if a team gives him medical clearance. Getting such clearance would be, at best, daunting.

“I’ve learned how to dream again,” Bosh wrote. “I’ve learned how to appreciate the game of basketball and all the things I’ve experienced even more now. … We went through life together, Miami. You showed me how to stay strong and push through in the toughest moments. And although I didn’t like it at the time, it made all the difference in the long run. It made me a better man, the person I am today. Thank you.”

 

Report: Steve Mills not scheduled to attend Knicks’ Tim Hardaway Jr. press conference

By Dan FeldmanJul 10, 2017

The Knicks signed Tim Hardaway Jr. to a four-year, $71 million contract.

More accurately, Steve Mills signed Hardaway to a four-year, $71 million contract.

Mills – who’s running the Knicks’ front office as they seek Phil Jackson’s long-term replacement – reportedly shocked some within the organization on Hardaway’s contract. Not only was it a massive payday, temporary decision-makers like Mills rarely have the authority to make moves with such long-lasting ramifications.

And it appears Mills won’t even explain himself publicly.

Frank Isola of the New York Daily News:

Not only does this unfairly put Jeff Hornacek in the crosshairs, it also unfairly places the burden on Hardaway to defend his deal. Hardaway did nothing wrong, taking the money that was offered to him. But he’ll become the target of backlash.

Mills dodging the press conference would completely fit the culture of no accountability that persists in James Dolan’s Knicks. Maybe Mills is the perfect candidate for the permanent job.

Report: Suns re-signing Alan Williams to three-year, $17 million contract

By Dan FeldmanJul 10, 2017

Not long ago, restricted free agent Alex Len was the Suns’ center of the future.

But Phoenix’s first order of business this summer (beyond a two-way contract for Mike James) wasn’t the former No. 5 pick.

It was undrafted Alan Williams.

Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports:

The 6-foot-8 Williams is relatively undersized and unathletic. But through excellent determination and positioning, he’s a darned good rebounder. He can finish inside and even protects the rim a bit.

His physical limitations might prevent him from assuming more than a reserve role, but this is a fine price for someone so effective in his role. And there’s always a chance the 24-year-old would hold up against better opposition or in more minutes. He has gotten in better shape since turning pro.

The Suns, who have Tyson Chandler locked up as their most expensive center, must figure out how to handle Len. They’re headed toward a logjam.

But they’re better off with Williams in it than playing elsewhere.

Video Breakdown: How NBA teams use drag screens in secondary transition

By Dane CarbaughJul 10, 2017

The drag screen is one of the most crucial plays in an NBA offense when it comes to the fastbreak. Sometimes called early offense, secondary transition can be where big men can really thrive.

Drag screens are an interesting part of NBA offenses, as they are an adaptive solution to the natural flow of a professional basketball game. When it comes to getting out on the break, smaller, faster players will obviously get down the floor quicker than your bigger forwards and centers.

What a drag screen does is use of that natural flow to its advantage, allowing for big men to still have an effect on the transition game even as they are slower up the floor.

A drag screen is when a ball handler hasn’t made it down the floor in transition, and a screener comes and sets a screen for that ball handler from a higher position as a trailer.

Check out the full breakdown above the so you can see how drag screens are used in the NBA.

Boston’s Jayson Tatum getting a taste of stardom, NBA grind at Summer League

By Kurt HelinJul 10, 2017

LAS VEGAS — The idea is to just give them a taste.

With high draft picks heading into Summer League, the idea is just to give them a small sampling of what is to come at the next level, then see how they react. Summer League has given Tatum a taste of NBA stardom — he was wearing a custom T-shirt after the game Sunday with his likeness on it (from a previous haircut, but still it looked good).

Summer League also has given Jayson Tatum a taste of how grinding the NBA travel schedule can be.

Tatum played in his fifth game in seven days Sunday night in Las Vegas. The Celtics played three in Utah before coming to Nevada for another two back-to-back Saturday and Sunday. Tatum has been a standout through those games — and he had the crowd oohing and ahhing with his fade-away jumper in the first half Sunday — but he was 0-of-3 in the second half and his legs were just not under him.

“Today was a little tougher, back-to-back, I was tired, body was aching, but I think (the Celtics) had a more well-rounded game….” Tatum said. “There’s going to be days like this, back-to-back, you’re feeling like this, but the team won so that’s all that matters.”

Tatum entered the 2017 NBA Draft considered the most NBA ready of the players, and it’s easy to see why — his confidence and smooth moves make him look like an NBA veteran. He is a very fluid athlete with handles who can score in isolation beautifully, and his left hand is better than expected.

His go-to move is a fadeaway that is NBA ready — he’s hit a few tough ones Sunday, including one with Caleb Swanigan in his face.

“He makes tough shots, something that’s hard to do at the next level,” teammate Jaylen Brown said. “Playing in the NBA is going to be hard, but he’s a shot-maker and that makes it easy for everybody when he’s scoring the ball.”

Boston has played Tatum and Brown a lot together, something that could happen in the NBA season as well. They both said they feel their on-court chemistry is improving.

“They’re strong, they both play similar but they both are big time creators that have special gifts,” said Celtics Summer League Coach Walter McCarty. “They run the floor, they shoot the long ball, and they can play defense.

“If they just continue to work and they want it, they can be as good as they want to get. They both love being in the gym and shooting, they just have to keep developing. They do that and they’ll be just fine.”

Tatum going to get buckets at the NBA level — even the shots he misses everyone just assumes will go in. Still, guys who make tough shots can struggle to adjust. On Sunday, Portland was adapting and closing out hard when he was going to fade-away. He tried to show a counter move, but his legs just failed him.

He needs to finish better going to the rim, and his decision making will have to adjust to the better level of athlete — he was stripped on a drive going 1-on-4, then was pulled aside by a Celtic coach after. He picked up an offensive charge on another dive to the rim. Because he likes to isolate he can be a little slow making decisions, which come the regular season means defenses can set.

Still, there is a lot to like in Tatum — he can step in next year and give the Celtics quality minutes, and some buckets.

For now, he’s just getting a taste.

“Just getting acclimated,” Tatum said. “Be with the team, the coaches, and just get comfortable… It’s a process. I’m getting more comfortable each and every day, it takes time.”