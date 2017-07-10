Report: Spurs signing Joffrey Lauvergne

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

The Spurs’ big-man situation is murky.

LaMarcus Aldridge was on the trade block. Pau Gasol, Dewayne Dedmon and David Lee are free agents. Davis Bertans is the most stable, though Gasol – after opting out to create cap flexibility – seems likely to re-sign.

Now, Bertans and Aldridge have company on the roster – Joffrey Lauvergne.

Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports:

Sources: Bulls pulled qualifying offer on forward Joffrey Lauvergne, making him unrestricted free agent. Several teams showing interest. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 9, 2017

Free agent center Joffrey Lauvergne has agreed to a deal with the San Antonio Spurs, league sources tell The Vertical. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 10, 2017

The 25-year-old Lauvergne has a nice variety of offensive skills – finishing outside and in, driving and passing. But none of them are elite, and he hasn’t learned how to harness all those tools into an effective package.

His defense is far more problematic. He’s neither strong nor bouncy enough to play inside and protect the rim. Lauvergne is reasonably mobile, but his defensive awareness lags far behind.

I’d be surprised if Lauvergne gets much more than minimum.

The Spurs got good mileage out of Lee, who fits a similar mold. Perhaps, they’ll also maximize Lauvergne’s abilities.