Report: Omri Casspi took less than half the salary to join Warriors

Kevin Durant took a big discount to play for the Warriors next season.

He isn’t the only one.

So did Omri Casspi, who’s signing a one-year minimum contract.

Zach Lowe of ESPN:

Casspi turned down a one-year, $4.5 million offer from a likely lottery team, according to a league source.

Instead, Casspi will earn $2,106,470 ($1,471,382 paid by Golden State and applied to its luxury-tax bill).

That’s tremendous value for Casspi. He plays with excellent energy and holds up well enough defensively and on the glass to play small-ball power forward, where his 3-point shooting is a real asset.

The NBA has a salary cap and luxury tax, but as long as players are will to take less and owners are willing to pay the tax, there isn’t much the league can do. Chasing a ring has value to many.

The Warriors were historically great last year. They’ll be even harder to keep up with next season.