Report: Forward Reggie Bullock reaches deal to remain with Pistons

By Kurt HelinJul 10, 2017, 8:28 PM EDT

Reggie Bullock entered last season as a guy looking to take a step forward as a “3&D” wing after a strong end to the 2015-16 season. Then injuries got in the way, primarily a torn meniscus that sidelined him for a couple of months.

The Pistons are going to bring him back and — like much of their roster after last season — hope for a reset and a step forward. Shams Charania of The Vertical at Yahoo Sports broke the news.

No word yet on the guarantees on this deal.

Bullock was a restricted free agent but after the injuries last season there was not a lot of interest. If the Pistons can just keep him healthy, he can add some depth at the wing that the Pistons sorely need.

Bulls’ GM Gar Forman says no buyout talks with Dwyane Wade yet, no regrets about starting rebuild

By Kurt HelinJul 10, 2017, 7:34 PM EDT

LAS VEGAS — Lauri Markkanen. Denzel Valentine. Kris Dunn. Paul Zipster.

That core of the roster the Chicago Bulls have brought to Las Vegas for Summer League is one GM Gar Forman hopes will be at the core of a team playing and winning in the United Center in a few years. The Bulls finally stopped years of half-measures and went all in — they traded Jimmy Butler and set out to rebuild with Forman is at the helm. Even if the fans in Chicago don’t trust him and John Paxson in that role.

 

“We needed to take a step back in order to start this rebuild, and the key now will be player development,” Forman said Monday after the Bulls Summer League loss. “This group continuing to develop, continuing to work hard, and the fans seeing progress with this group over the next year or two.”

One guy not part of that future: Dwyane Wade. Forman said there have been no buyout talks with Wade or his agent. So far.

The 35-year-old former All-Star is owed $23.8 million this season, and that’s a lot for the Bulls to eat. Coach Fred Hoiberg said recently he expects Wade to start the season with the Bulls, but nobody around the league expects him to finish it there. The only question on the buyout is when and for how much.

Forman wanted to focus on the future, the rebuilding process going forward. He said that Zach LaVine, the athletic wing coming off an ACL injury who was traded to Chicago as part of the Butler deal, is working hard, but the team isn’t going to rush him back — he kept using the word cautious over and over.

“We see this as a big window move, as far as bringing in Zach at 22 years old,” Forman said. “He’s been fantastic, he’s been in our gym working out with our athletic performance staff, he came out here (to Las Vegas) to spend some times with our young kids, and work with our staff.”

There are a lot of teams in the East going into a rebuilding space right now, making it that much harder to get the high draft picks and pull off the moves needed to successfully rebuild. Fans and some media members love to suggest rebuilds, and it looks great when you get the No. 1 picks the Timberwolves did, or can develop players like the Warriors, but there are a lot of Orlando or Sacramento “rebuilds” out there as cautionary tales.

Can Forman and the Bulls pull this off? We all know the answer you get if you ask most Bulls fans.

It’s going to take time. LaVine relied on his athleticism and is coming off an injury that may rob him of a little of that. Markkanen has shown in Vegas that he may have the pieces in his game, but it’s going to take some time to see if he can pull it together. Is Valentine ready for the larger role coming his way? There are a lot of questions.

“I think we’ve got great, great things, and we have very passionate fans, that’s one of the plusses of being in Chicago, is that they’re very passionate about the Bulls,” Forman said. “We understand it’s always hard when you’ve had a level of success and you’ve got to take a step back and go into a new direction, as far as a rebuild is concerned. We know that it’s going to be a process, we know that there are going to be ups and downs in that process, but we think the trade gave us a step in the right direction as far as heading that way. 

“We got three young players that we really like, and we continue to be a team with flexibility. The big thing for us now is to integrate these young guys in, to continue to develop the young guys that we have from the previous year, continue to keep our flexibility where we can add assets.”

That all sounds good. But does Gar/Pax have the eye for talent, and do the Bulls have the player development chops, to pull it off?

﻿Pat Riley says Heat growth will be up to the players

Associated PressJul 10, 2017, 6:43 PM EDT

MIAMI (AP) — Pat Riley has a trip to his California home awaiting, followed by a vacation with his wife.

He can now relax a little.

The 2017-18 Miami Heat are going to look a lot like the 2016-17 Miami Heat, and the team president is just fine with that arrangement. Riley said Monday he thinks bringing back now-former free agents Dion Waiters and James Johnson and signing them to four-year deals, combined with the surprise addition of Kelly Olynyk, gives Miami a real shot at picking up where it left off last season.

The way he sees it, now it’s up to those signees to deliver on promises.

“I think in training camp, they have to look at it with great foresight for the future – but also they have to back up their words somewhat with their play,” Riley said Monday. “So it’ll be very interesting this year when we go to training camp to see where their heads are, and I’m convinced they’ll come ready. They think they’re a good team and they’ll get it together. I’m excited about it.”

Even in a summer where Miami swung and missed at landing Gordon Hayward, Riley thinks the Heat got better in the last few days. Miami went through one of the most unique seasons in NBA history last year – it lost franchise cornerstone Dwyane Wade in the summer, started 11-30 to fall super-close to the NBA basement, then went 30-11 in the second half and still missed the playoffs.

It was a painful ending.

Riley wants that pain to permeate for a while.

“As good as we were in the second half of the year, we didn’t finish the job and get that one shot at the first round,” Riley said.

There are more details for Miami to handle before the offseason business truly slows to a trickle. The Heat are still talking with forward Luke Babbitt about a return, plus have been in discussions with captain Udonis Haslem – who has been approached by other clubs, including Cleveland, to gauge his interest in lending his veteran expertise elsewhere.

“We hopefully will get Udonis back,” Riley said.

Anything Miami does now would almost certainly have to be a minimum deal. Riley said the Heat spent every dollar available under its salary cap, lauding Heat senior vice president of basketball operations and general manager Andy Elisburg – considered one of the NBA’s top cap gurus – for his expertise there in not only helping Miami land Olynyk but keep Waiters, Johnson and Wayne Ellington.

“His number-crunching … he’s the star of this whole thing,” Riley said, adding that the Heat intend to hang onto their $4.3 million exception – for now.

Miami had Plan A and Plan B going into free agency. Plan A was to land Hayward and figure everything else out on the fly. Plan B was, if Hayward decided to play elsewhere (and he did, picking Boston), to go all-in on retaining Heat free agents.

At 35,000 feet, Plan C presented itself.

Riley was flying back to Miami from meetings in California when he and the Heat brass learned Olynyk was going to be a free agent. That deal came together quickly, and Riley is already convinced the former Celtics backup forward was the right move to pair with center Hassan Whiteside.

“He’s a perfect fit with Hassan,” Riley said. “He can play with him and we can play him with other guys.”

Whiteside and Waiters have both said they expect the Heat to be in the Eastern Conference mix next season, and Riley doesn’t disagree. Cleveland – even with its front-office dysfunction being a big story this offseason – still has LeBron James and therefore still has the talent to be considered the best in the East. Boston will be there again. Washington, Toronto and Milwaukee also think they’ll vie for top-four spots.

Miami figures to be there as well.

“There are other teams in the conference but we feel good,” Riley said. “If you go into the season healthy, in shape and feeling good, and there’s a commitment to one another, the sky’s the limit. You have to go for it.”

Jaylen Brown is hosts “welcome to NBA” party for Summer Leaguers under 21

By Kurt HelinJul 10, 2017, 5:11 PM EDT

If you’re under 21 and in Las Vegas, it’s not the same experience. Sure, you can see Love by Cirque du Soleil, and you can have dinner at Mario Batali’s B&B, but some of the more, shall we say, carnal delights of Las Vegas are off limits.

Boston’s Jaylen Brown has noticed.

So the 20-year-old threw a party for the underaged on their way to the NBA to get to know each other, he told Marc Spears of the Undefeated at ESPN.

The second-year player confirmed to The Undefeated that he is hosting “Jaylen Brown’s Welcome to the NBA Night” at an undisclosed location. The goal of the gathering is for selected rookies and young players to bond, meet mentors and exchange ideas. Brown is paying more than $5,000 of his own money for the event, a source told The Undefeated.

“There are a lot of young guys here, and there is nothing to do in Vegas if you’re under 21,” the 20-year-old Brown told The Undefeated. “I just want to do something. Hang out, talk to them. Build relationships. I’m not 21. [Celtics teammate] Jayson [Tatum] is not 20. A lot of the draft picks are young.

“I’m going to let them bring whoever they want. Food is on me. Everything.”

Classy. The guest-list is a who’s who of the top of the draft and guys expected to stick with teams.

While NBA players go hard at each other on the court, off the court they largely see it as a fraternity — they are among the 450 best players in the world and share an experience no one on the outside can fully relate to. This is the chance to get to know each other, talk about their experiences, brag about how they’re going to look in 2K18, and just hang out. Great idea by Brown.

For the Celtics, that’s the kind of guy you want in the organization.

Magic waive C.J. Watson rather than guarantee $5 million salary

By Dan FeldmanJul 10, 2017, 4:30 PM EDT

The Magic faced a choice on C.J. Watson today: Guarantee his $5 million salary for the final season of his contract, or pay him $1 million to go away.

Orlando chose the latter.

Magic:

The Magic would be wise to eat the entire $1 million this season rather than stretching it. They’re headed toward the lottery anyway, and that flexibility would be better served in future years.

Even without Watson, Orlando has plenty of depth at point guard between Elfrid Payton, D.J. Augustin and newly signed Shelvin Mack. None of those players are necessarily good, but neither was Watson. Better to clear the cap space and roster spot.