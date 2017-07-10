Report: David Griffin wanted to remove Allan Houston as Knicks assistant GM

Former Cavaliers general manager David Griffin withdrew from the Knicks’ search for a new front-office leader, in part, because they reportedly wouldn’t let him hire his own staff.

New York has many holdovers from previous (failed) regimes, including assistant general manager Allan Houston.

Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News:

A source told the Daily News that one of Griffin’s requests was to remove Houston, who has been with the Knicks as a player or an executive for the majority of the last 20 years. With Dolan’s support as one of the owner’s all-time favorite players (remember that $100 million contract extension), Houston rapidly ascended in New York’s front office and many believe he’s being groomed as the next GM under Mills.

Is Houston the new Isiah Thomas, an executive Knicks owner James Dolan is inexplicably fiercely loyal to?

Houston becoming the Knicks’ general manager is a longstanding rumor, and he remains in the pipeline.

At this point, the Knicks just ought to promote him to run the front office. Insisting an outside hire keep (and implicitly train?) Houston would only contribute to a ruptured organization with little accountability. If Houston is the priority, give him the responsibility.