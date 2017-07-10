Magic waive C.J. Watson rather than guarantee $5 million salary

The Magic faced a choice on C.J. Watson today: Guarantee his $5 million salary for the final season of his contract, or pay him $1 million to go away.

Orlando chose the latter.

Magic:

RELEASE: The Orlando Magic have waived guard C.J. Watson. pic.twitter.com/ZiUAwktP3E — Orlando Magic PR (@Magic_PR) July 10, 2017

The Magic would be wise to eat the entire $1 million this season rather than stretching it. They’re headed toward the lottery anyway, and that flexibility would be better served in future years.

Even without Watson, Orlando has plenty of depth at point guard between Elfrid Payton, D.J. Augustin and newly signed Shelvin Mack. None of those players are necessarily good, but neither was Watson. Better to clear the cap space and roster spot.