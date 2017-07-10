Magic waive C.J. Watson rather than guarantee $5 million salary

The Magic faced a choice on C.J. Watson today: Guarantee his $5 million salary for the final season of his contract, or pay him $1 million to go away.
Orlando chose the latter.
Magic:
The Magic would be wise to eat the entire $1 million this season rather than stretching it. They’re headed toward the lottery anyway, and that flexibility would be better served in future years.
Even without Watson, Orlando has plenty of depth at point guard between Elfrid Payton, D.J. Augustin and newly signed Shelvin Mack. None of those players are necessarily good, but neither was Watson. Better to clear the cap space and roster spot.
76ers coach Brett Brown said 6-foot-10 Ben Simmons would be the team’s point guard.
But that was before Philadelphia drafted Markelle Fultz, a more traditional point guard, No. 1 overall.
Don’t tell Simmons the plan has changed, though.
Simmons, via Jessica Camerato of CSN Philly:
“Once you start playing, it’s one of those games where you just play and you feel it out,” Simmons said. “For me, I think you can move me anywhere. But, I’m a starting point guard.”
“I think it’ll be easy,” Simmons said. “I have no problem sharing the ball, he doesn’t either.”
Simmons and Fultz can play together. That’s why the 76ers traded up for the top pick.
Fultz has spot-up ability to work off the ball, and Simmons’ size will demand he be more of a power forward at times. As Simmons said, their on-court unselfishness and versatility bode well.
But holding the title of starting point guard carries a certain status. If both players want it, the situation could get hairy.
The Spurs’ big-man situation is murky.
LaMarcus Aldridge was on the trade block. Pau Gasol, Dewayne Dedmon and David Lee are free agents. Davis Bertans is the most stable, though Gasol – after opting out to create cap flexibility – seems likely to re-sign.
Now, Bertans and Aldridge have company on the roster – Joffrey Lauvergne.
Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports:
The 25-year-old Lauvergne has a nice variety of offensive skills – finishing outside and in, driving and passing. But none of them are elite, and he hasn’t learned how to harness all those tools into an effective package.
His defense is far more problematic. He’s neither strong nor bouncy enough to play inside and protect the rim. Lauvergne is reasonably mobile, but his defensive awareness lags far behind.
I’d be surprised if Lauvergne gets much more than minimum.
The Spurs got good mileage out of Lee, who fits a similar mold. Perhaps, they’ll also maximize Lauvergne’s abilities.
Kevin Durant took a big discount to play for the Warriors next season.
He isn’t the only one.
So did Omri Casspi, who’s signing a one-year minimum contract.
Zach Lowe of ESPN:
Casspi turned down a one-year, $4.5 million offer from a likely lottery team, according to a league source.
Instead, Casspi will earn $2,106,470 ($1,471,382 paid by Golden State and applied to its luxury-tax bill).
That’s tremendous value for Casspi. He plays with excellent energy and holds up well enough defensively and on the glass to play small-ball power forward, where his 3-point shooting is a real asset.
The NBA has a salary cap and luxury tax, but as long as players are will to take less and owners are willing to pay the tax, there isn’t much the league can do. Chasing a ring has value to many.
The Warriors were historically great last year. They’ll be even harder to keep up with next season.
The Warriors set a record by paying $3.5 million for a draft pick, the rights to No. 38 pick Jordan Bell this year.
The Heat just topped that payout in a trade.
Miami paid the Mavericks $5.1 million – the maximum amount allowed this season by the new Collective Bargaining Agreement – in the Josh McRoberts trade, according to Albert Nahmad of Heat Hoops.
Not only did the Heat cover most of McRoberts’ $6,021,175 salary this season, they also took on A.J. Hammons (a fringe prospect who’s guaranteed $1,312,611 and $1,544,951 the next two years) and sent Dallas a second-rounder. Dumping the injury-plagued McRoberts cleared the way for Miami to sign Dion Waiters, James Johnson and Kelly Olynyk and keep Wayne Ellington.
Remember, the Heat also paying a portion of Chris Bosh‘s salary not covered by insurance, even though he no longer counts toward the cap. Miami is essentially double-dipping on the cost of that roster spot.
There have been questions about Micky Arison’s willingness to spend, but the Heat owner stepped up here.
For Dallas, this is partially a cash grab, partially an asset acquisition. The second-rounder could come in handy down the road, though the Mavericks likely could have gotten a better pick if they were willing to help a team clear cap or dodge tax without also accepting so much cash. Unless McRoberts, who has missed 165 games the last three years suddenly gets much healthier, he’s just dead salary. The Mavericks might not have signed a contributor with their remaining cap space at this point, but taking McRoberts is an opportunity cost.