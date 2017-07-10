John Wall defends comments about Otto Porter, says they are all good

“Look at our team. We are one piece away. We have the point guard, we have the shooting guard, we have the center, we have the power forward. Our 3-man (Otto Porter) did great for us. You can’t take nothing away from what he did. But (Paul George) is a guy that can guard LeBron and go back at LeBron. It’s a piece that you’re going to need to win. If you don’t have a guy who can do that, you don’t have a chance… You got to add another star.”
That was the Wizards’ John Wall, during his futile attempt to recruit Paul George to Washington.
Should Otto Porter be offended?
Wall doesn’t see why, as he told Ben Standig of Fan Rag Sports.
“It’s nothing wrong about it. You understand I know [what] Otto means for us here. At the end of the day, as for any team, if you can improve a position — Otto is going to be a great player for us, a great role player for a lot of teams. There’s a difference between a role player and a superstar. There’s a big difference.
“There’s a lot of teams that make a lot of trades for a superstar. Look at Kevin Love getting traded for Andrew Wiggins. You know how things are going to turn out to be. It’s what people are going to say about. I know what I love about Otto as a teammate. End of the day if you can make a team better you always do that. If people take it the wrong way, so be it.”
Porter signed a four-year, $107 contract offer sheet from the Nets that the Wizards matched, so he may be in a forgiving mood. The two will work it out.
Wall has his own four-year, $168 million designated player max contract extension sitting on the table, he has yet to sign it. He’s being patient, telling the Wizards he wanted to see how their off-season went before making a decision.
“I’m just chilling,” Wall said courtside at the Thomas & Mack Center. “Just trying to figure out like how to negotiate it the way you want it to be. If things go our way — everyone knows I want to play where I want to be. Everybody took it the wrong way of me saying I wanted to wait. It’s a big decision. I know I love D.C. I love playing here every time I step on the court. Whenever I do it, I do it for the city of D.C. I do so much in the community. If it wasn’t for the love, I wouldn’t do it.”