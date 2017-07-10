Getty Images

Boston’s Jayson Tatum getting a taste of stardom, NBA grind at Summer League

2 Comments
By Kurt HelinJul 10, 2017, 12:17 AM EDT

LAS VEGAS — The idea is to just give them a taste. With high draft picks heading into Summer League, the idea is just to give them a taste of what is at the next level, and see how they react. Summer League has given Tatum a taste of NBA stardom — he was wearing a custom T-shirt after the game with his likeness on it (from a previous haircut, but still it looked good).

Summer League also has given Jayson Tatum a taste of how grinding the NBA travel schedule can be.

Tatum played in his fifth game in seven days Sunday night in Las Vegas. The Celtics played three in Utah before coming to Nevada for another two back-to-back Saturday and Sunday. Tatum has been a standout through those games — and he had the crowd oohing and ahhing with his fade-away jumper in the first half Sunday — but he was 0-of-3 in the second half and his legs were just not under him.

“Today was a little tougher, back-to-back, I was tired, body was aching, but I think (the Celtics) had a more well-rounded game….” Tatum said. “There’s going to be days like this, back-to-back, you’re feeling like this, but the team won so that’s all that matters.”

Tatum entered the 2017 NBA Draft considered the most NBA ready of the players, and it’s easy to see why — his confidence, smooth moves make him look like an NBA veteran. He is a very fluid athlete with handles who can score in isolation beautifully, and his left hand is better than expected.

His go-to move is a fadeaway that is NBA ready — he’s hit a few tough ones Sunday, including one with Caleb Swanigan in his face. Here is one of his fadeaways from the Utah Summer League. He’s even hit a game winner this summer, back in Utah.

“He makes tough shots, something that’s hard to do at the next level,” teammate Jaylen Brown said. “Playing in the NBA is going to be hard, but he’s a shot-maker and that makes it easy for everybody when he’s scoring the ball.”

Boston has played Tatum and Brown a lot together, something that could happen in the NBA season as well. They both said they feel their on-court chemistry is improving.

“They’re strong, they both play similar but they both are big time creators that have special gifts,” said Celtics Summer League Coach Walter McCarty. “They run the floor, they shoot the long ball, and they can play defense.

“If they just continue to work and they want it, they can be as good as they want to get. They both love being in the gym and shooting, they just have to keep developing. They do that and they’ll be just fine.”

Tatum going to get buckets at the NBA level — even the shots he misses everyone just assumes will go in. Still, guys who make tough shots can struggle to adjust. On Sunday, Portland was adapting and closing out hard when he was going to fade-away. He tried to show a counter move, but his legs just failed him.

He needs to finish better going to the rim, and his decision making will have to adjust to the better level of athlete — he was stripped on a drive going 1-on-4, then was pulled aside by a Celtic coach after. He picked up an offensive charge on another dive to the rim. Because he likes to isolate he can be a little slow making decisions, which come the regular season means defenses can set.

Still, there is a lot to like in Tatum — he can step in next year and give the Celtics quality minutes, and some buckets.

For now, he’s just getting a taste.

“Just getting acclimated,” Tatum said. “Be with the team, the coaches, and just get comfortable… It’s a process. I’m getting more comfortable each and every day, it takes time.”

Boston’s Jaylen Brown threw down the dunk of Summer League (so far)

Associated Press
3 Comments
By Kurt HelinJul 9, 2017, 9:46 PM EDT

LAS VEGAS — I pity Portland free agent Josh Scott, because he tried to come over and make the play, but instead, he’s going to be on the wrong end of a highlight shown everywhere for a few days. He ended up in the poster of the best dunk of the Vegas Summer League (so far).

Boston’s athletic Jaylen Brown — who has put plenty of NBA guys on posters — cut down the baseline, Ante Zizic made the good pass, and Brown went up then threw it down hard. Scott was in the poster but he was not stopping this.

I’d like to send my condolences to Scott’s family and friends.

Report: Raptors plan to waive, stretch just acquired Justin Hamilton to save money

Getty Images
8 Comments
By Kurt HelinJul 9, 2017, 8:28 PM EDT

Justin Hamilton played well enough in Spain two years ago for The Nets to take a shot on the stretch five last season. While he showed flashes last season, Hamilton shot just 30 percent from three last season, struggled defensively, was unimpressive as Brook Lopez‘s backup and dealt with some injury issues.

The Nets threw him in the package headed to Toronto in the DeMarre Carroll salary dump trade, and the Raptors are going to waive Hamilton to save a little more cash. Brian Windhorst broke the news, Bobby Marks fleshed out the reason, both are with ESPN.

Hamilton showed flashes last season, and with that maybe some team will offer a minimum deal, or a make-good contract inviting him to camp. Although, it’s not impossible he is back in Spain next season.

Report: Signing Tim Hardaway Jr. shocked some within Knicks

AP Photo/Bill Kostroun
8 Comments
By Dan FeldmanJul 9, 2017, 6:50 PM EDT

Signing Tim Hardaway Jr. to a four-year, $71 million contract was wild, because, well, it’s Tim Hardaway Jr. – a spot-up shooter with only emerging creating ability and significant defensive improvement that lifted him to just below average.

But also because the Knicks have no permanent front-office leader since ousting Phil Jackson.

General manager Steve Mills has assumed control as the Knicks look for Jackson’s replacement. Usually, that instability means caution.

Mills went the other way, which could be fine. Except not everyone within the franchise knew he would.

Adrian Wojnarowski and Ramona Shelburne of ESPN:

Mills made the decision to sign Atlanta Hawks guard Tim Hardaway Jr. to a four-year, $71 million contract, a move that has been met with shock inside and outside the organization.

This contract probably didn’t help the Knicks with David Griffin, who withdrew from the search. At that price, Hardaway is a liability for the Knicks’ next front-office head to deal with. Maybe that’ll be Mills, especially now?

Perhaps, this is just short-term disarray that will sort itself out once the Knicks name someone to lead the front office.

But based on everything we know about owner James Dolan’s reign, this is generally par for the course. If not a temporary roster-assembler making moves that will handcuff the team for years, chaos will continue in one form or another.

Report: Celtics signing Aron Baynes

AP Photo/Paul Sancya
4 Comments
By Dan FeldmanJul 9, 2017, 5:20 PM EDT

After letting Kelly Olynyk (Heat), Amir Johnson (76ers) and Tyler Zeller walk to clear cap space for Gordon Hayward, the Celtics – armed with just the $4,328,000 room exception – needed another big man.

Enter Aron Baynes.

Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports:

Baynes declined a $6.5 million player option with the Pistons. So, he’s taking a $2,172,000 loss this year without gaining any long-term security.

At least he joins a better team.

Baynes might even start at center. He or rookie Ante Zizic would allow Al Horford to spend more time at power forward, a less physically demanding position. Boston’s best lineup still projects to be Horford at center with Hayward and Jae Crowder at forward. But teams still tend to start big, especially in the regular season.

At minimum, Baynes provides a beefier alternative to Horford – a more skilled, but more finesse, big. Baynes should help with the Celtics’ long-standing rebounding problems. Unlike Zizic, Baynes also plays much more reliable defense.

The Pistons have already moved on, signing Boban Marjanovic last summer with the intent he’d assume Baynes’ job as Andre Drummond‘s primary backup this season.