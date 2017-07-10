76ers’ Ben Simmons: ‘I’m a starting point guard’

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

76ers coach Brett Brown said 6-foot-10 Ben Simmons would be the team’s point guard.

But that was before Philadelphia drafted Markelle Fultz, a more traditional point guard, No. 1 overall.

Don’t tell Simmons the plan has changed, though.

Simmons, via Jessica Camerato of CSN Philly:

“Once you start playing, it’s one of those games where you just play and you feel it out,” Simmons said. “For me, I think you can move me anywhere. But, I’m a starting point guard.”

“I think it’ll be easy,” Simmons said. “I have no problem sharing the ball, he doesn’t either.”

Simmons and Fultz can play together. That’s why the 76ers traded up for the top pick.

Fultz has spot-up ability to work off the ball, and Simmons’ size will demand he be more of a power forward at times. As Simmons said, their on-court unselfishness and versatility bode well.

But holding the title of starting point guard carries a certain status. If both players want it, the situation could get hairy.