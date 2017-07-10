﻿Pat Riley says Heat growth will be up to the players

Associated PressJul 10, 2017, 6:43 PM EDT

MIAMI (AP) — Pat Riley has a trip to his California home awaiting, followed by a vacation with his wife.

He can now relax a little.

The 2017-18 Miami Heat are going to look a lot like the 2016-17 Miami Heat, and the team president is just fine with that arrangement. Riley said Monday he thinks bringing back now-former free agents Dion Waiters and James Johnson and signing them to four-year deals, combined with the surprise addition of Kelly Olynyk, gives Miami a real shot at picking up where it left off last season.

The way he sees it, now it’s up to those signees to deliver on promises.

“I think in training camp, they have to look at it with great foresight for the future – but also they have to back up their words somewhat with their play,” Riley said Monday. “So it’ll be very interesting this year when we go to training camp to see where their heads are, and I’m convinced they’ll come ready. They think they’re a good team and they’ll get it together. I’m excited about it.”

Even in a summer where Miami swung and missed at landing Gordon Hayward, Riley thinks the Heat got better in the last few days. Miami went through one of the most unique seasons in NBA history last year – it lost franchise cornerstone Dwyane Wade in the summer, started 11-30 to fall super-close to the NBA basement, then went 30-11 in the second half and still missed the playoffs.

It was a painful ending.

Riley wants that pain to permeate for a while.

“As good as we were in the second half of the year, we didn’t finish the job and get that one shot at the first round,” Riley said.

There are more details for Miami to handle before the offseason business truly slows to a trickle. The Heat are still talking with forward Luke Babbitt about a return, plus have been in discussions with captain Udonis Haslem – who has been approached by other clubs, including Cleveland, to gauge his interest in lending his veteran expertise elsewhere.

“We hopefully will get Udonis back,” Riley said.

Anything Miami does now would almost certainly have to be a minimum deal. Riley said the Heat spent every dollar available under its salary cap, lauding Heat senior vice president of basketball operations and general manager Andy Elisburg – considered one of the NBA’s top cap gurus – for his expertise there in not only helping Miami land Olynyk but keep Waiters, Johnson and Wayne Ellington.

“His number-crunching … he’s the star of this whole thing,” Riley said, adding that the Heat intend to hang onto their $4.3 million exception – for now.

Miami had Plan A and Plan B going into free agency. Plan A was to land Hayward and figure everything else out on the fly. Plan B was, if Hayward decided to play elsewhere (and he did, picking Boston), to go all-in on retaining Heat free agents.

At 35,000 feet, Plan C presented itself.

Riley was flying back to Miami from meetings in California when he and the Heat brass learned Olynyk was going to be a free agent. That deal came together quickly, and Riley is already convinced the former Celtics backup forward was the right move to pair with center Hassan Whiteside.

“He’s a perfect fit with Hassan,” Riley said. “He can play with him and we can play him with other guys.”

Whiteside and Waiters have both said they expect the Heat to be in the Eastern Conference mix next season, and Riley doesn’t disagree. Cleveland – even with its front-office dysfunction being a big story this offseason – still has LeBron James and therefore still has the talent to be considered the best in the East. Boston will be there again. Washington, Toronto and Milwaukee also think they’ll vie for top-four spots.

Miami figures to be there as well.

“There are other teams in the conference but we feel good,” Riley said. “If you go into the season healthy, in shape and feeling good, and there’s a commitment to one another, the sky’s the limit. You have to go for it.”

Jaylen Brown is hosts “welcome to NBA” party for Summer Leaguers under 21

By Kurt HelinJul 10, 2017, 5:11 PM EDT

If you’re under 21 and in Las Vegas, it’s not the same experience. Sure, you can see Love by Cirque du Soleil, and you can have dinner at Mario Batali’s B&B, but some of the more, shall we say, carnal delights of Las Vegas are off limits.

Boston’s Jaylen Brown has noticed.

So the 20-year-old threw a party for the underaged on their way to the NBA to get to know each other, he told Marc Spears of the Undefeated at ESPN.

The second-year player confirmed to The Undefeated that he is hosting “Jaylen Brown’s Welcome to the NBA Night” at an undisclosed location. The goal of the gathering is for selected rookies and young players to bond, meet mentors and exchange ideas. Brown is paying more than $5,000 of his own money for the event, a source told The Undefeated.

“There are a lot of young guys here, and there is nothing to do in Vegas if you’re under 21,” the 20-year-old Brown told The Undefeated. “I just want to do something. Hang out, talk to them. Build relationships. I’m not 21. [Celtics teammate] Jayson [Tatum] is not 20. A lot of the draft picks are young.

“I’m going to let them bring whoever they want. Food is on me. Everything.”

Classy. The guest-list is a who’s who of the top of the draft and guys expected to stick with teams.

While NBA players go hard at each other on the court, off the court they largely see it as a fraternity — they are among the 450 best players in the world and share an experience no one on the outside can fully relate to. This is the chance to get to know each other, talk about their experiences, brag about how they’re going to look in 2K18, and just hang out. Great idea by Brown.

For the Celtics, that’s the kind of guy you want in the organization.

Magic waive C.J. Watson rather than guarantee $5 million salary

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanJul 10, 2017, 4:30 PM EDT

The Magic faced a choice on C.J. Watson today: Guarantee his $5 million salary for the final season of his contract, or pay him $1 million to go away.

Orlando chose the latter.

Magic:

The Magic would be wise to eat the entire $1 million this season rather than stretching it. They’re headed toward the lottery anyway, and that flexibility would be better served in future years.

Even without Watson, Orlando has plenty of depth at point guard between Elfrid Payton, D.J. Augustin and newly signed Shelvin Mack. None of those players are necessarily good, but neither was Watson. Better to clear the cap space and roster spot.

76ers’ Ben Simmons: ‘I’m a starting point guard’

By Dan FeldmanJul 10, 2017, 3:52 PM EDT

76ers coach Brett Brown said 6-foot-10 Ben Simmons would be the team’s point guard.

But that was before Philadelphia drafted Markelle Fultz, a more traditional point guard, No. 1 overall.

Don’t tell Simmons the plan has changed, though.

Simmons, via Jessica Camerato of CSN Philly:

“Once you start playing, it’s one of those games where you just play and you feel it out,” Simmons said. “For me, I think you can move me anywhere. But, I’m a starting point guard.”

“I think it’ll be easy,” Simmons said. “I have no problem sharing the ball, he doesn’t either.”

Simmons and Fultz can play together. That’s why the 76ers traded up for the top pick.

Fultz has spot-up ability to work off the ball, and Simmons’ size will demand he be more of a power forward at times. As Simmons said, their on-court unselfishness and versatility bode well.

But holding the title of starting point guard carries a certain status. If both players want it, the situation could get hairy.

Report: Spurs signing Joffrey Lauvergne

AP Photo/David Zalubowski
By Dan FeldmanJul 10, 2017, 3:16 PM EDT

The Spurs’ big-man situation is murky.

LaMarcus Aldridge was on the trade block. Pau Gasol, Dewayne Dedmon and David Lee are free agents. Davis Bertans is the most stable, though Gasol – after opting out to create cap flexibility – seems likely to re-sign.

Now, Bertans and Aldridge have company on the roster – Joffrey Lauvergne.

Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports:

The 25-year-old Lauvergne has a nice variety of offensive skills – finishing outside and in, driving and passing. But none of them are elite, and he hasn’t learned how to harness all those tools into an effective package.

His defense is far more problematic. He’s neither strong nor bouncy enough to play inside and protect the rim. Lauvergne is reasonably mobile, but his defensive awareness lags far behind.

I’d be surprised if Lauvergne gets much more than minimum.

The Spurs got good mileage out of Lee, who fits a similar mold. Perhaps, they’ll also maximize Lauvergne’s abilities.