Sixers: Markelle Fultz’s injury not serious, but he’s out for rest of summer league

Markelle Fultz hurt his ankle at summer league.
But this injury won’t put him in line with Nerlens Noel, Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons as 76ers first-round picks to miss their rookie year.
76ers:
Missing 1-2 weeks in the middle of the offseason is no big deal. This is more noteworthy only because Fultz’s recovery period will come during summer league, his highest-profile developmental opportunity.
But he’ll be back in the (emptier) gym in a couple weeks, readying for the season.
Justin Hamilton played well enough in Spain two years ago for The Nets to take a shot on the stretch five last season. While he showed flashes last season, Hamilton shot just 30 percent from three last season, struggled defensively, was unimpressive as Brook Lopez‘s backup and dealt with some injury issues.
The Nets threw him in the package headed to Toronto in the Dennis Carroll salary dump trade, and the Raptors are going to waive Hamilton to save a little more cash. Brian Windhorst broke the news, Bobby Marks fleshed out the reason, both are with ESPN.
Hamilton showed flashes last season, and with that maybe some team will offer a minimum deal, or a make-good contract inviting him to camp. Although, it’s not impossible he is back in Spain next season.
Signing Tim Hardaway Jr. to a four-year, $71 million contract was wild, because, well, it’s Tim Hardaway Jr. – a spot-up shooter with only emerging creating ability and significant defensive improvement that lifted him to just below average.
But also because the Knicks have no permanent front-office leader since ousting Phil Jackson.
General manager Steve Mills has assumed control as the Knicks look for Jackson’s replacement. Usually, that instability means caution.
Mills went the other way, which could be fine. Except not everyone within the franchise knew he would.
Adrian Wojnarowski and Ramona Shelburne of ESPN:
Mills made the decision to sign Atlanta Hawks guard Tim Hardaway Jr. to a four-year, $71 million contract, a move that has been met with shock inside and outside the organization.
This contract probably didn’t help the Knicks with David Griffin, who withdrew from the search. At that price, Hardaway is a liability for the Knicks’ next front-office head to deal with. Maybe that’ll be Mills, especially now?
Perhaps, this is just short-term disarray that will sort itself out once the Knicks name someone to lead the front office.
But based on everything we know about owner James Dolan’s reign, this is generally par for the course. If not a temporary roster-assembler making moves that will handcuff the team for years, chaos will continue in one form or another.
After letting Kelly Olynyk (Heat), Amir Johnson (76ers) and Tyler Zeller walk to clear cap space for Gordon Hayward, the Celtics – armed with just the $4,328,000 room exception – needed another big man.
Enter Aron Baynes.
Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports:
Baynes declined a $6.5 million player option with the Pistons. So, he’s taking a $2,172,000 loss this year without gaining any long-term security.
At least he joins a better team.
Baynes might even start at center. He or rookie Ante Zizic would allow Al Horford to spend more time at power forward, a less physically demanding position. Boston’s best lineup still projects to be Horford at center with Hayward and Jae Crowder at forward. But teams still tend to start big, especially in the regular season.
At minimum, Baynes provides a beefier alternative to Horford – a more skilled, but more finesse, big. Baynes should help with the Celtics’ long-standing rebounding problems. Unlike Zizic, Baynes also plays much more reliable defense.
The Pistons have already moved on, signing Boban Marjanovic last summer with the intent he’d assume Baynes’ job as Andre Drummond‘s primary backup this season.
David Griffin and the Knicks were talking contract.
Believe it or not, that didn’t go well.
Marc J. Spears of ESPN:
Ex-Cavs GM David Griffin has pulled his name out of the Knicks’ GM and president search after he couldn’t come to agreement on the right role with the franchise, a source told The Undefeated.
There were questions whether Griffin would report to Steve Mills, New York’s general manager who could’ve ascended to team president with Griffin’s hiring. There were questions whether Griffin could hire his own staff. And of course, in any negotiation like this, there were questions about salary. (Though the Knicks have proven their willingness to pay big, working for James Dolan and inheriting this roster demands top dollar.)
Overpaying Tim Hardaway Jr. surely didn’t help. Perhaps, that was a Machiavellian move by Mills to retain control, alienating Griffin. It might not have been the deciding factor, but it was just another thing to make the job less appealing.
Griffin possesses championship experience, and after ousting Phil Jackson so late in the process, the Knicks are short on top-flight candidates. Will they try to poach someone already running another front office?
In the meantime, this only complicates Carmelo Anthony trade talks with the Rockets. The Knicks’ leadership and direction remain unsettled.