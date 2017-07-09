Sixers’ No. 1 pick Markelle Fultz helped off court after ankle sprain

Come on basketball gods, show the Sixers a little mercy.
Markelle Fultz, the No. 1 pick of the Sixers, is likely done for Summer League after suffering a sprained ankle Saturday night and having to be helped off the court. He has been officially diagnosed with a sprained ankle, which certainly is better than the Sixers have had to deal with in the cases of Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid.
Markelle Fultz has been diagnosed by doctors here with an ankle sprain and will be treated accordingly.
So far in Summer League, Fultz had shown a diversified skill set and moment of brilliance with his decision making and passing. There was a lot to like. But he struggled with his jumper, something to work on. Once his ankle heals.
Going into this draft, Markelle Fultz was the clear No. 1 on virtually every team’s board, with many having Lonzo Ball second because of the potential of his passing and playmaking.
Duke’s Jayson Tatum was seen as the most NBA ready guy on the board. So far through Summer League he has looked it.
Saturday night in a sold-out Thomas and Mack, Ball showed his promise and looked more comfortable than the night before putting up a triple double — 11 points, 11 assists, and 11 rebounds. He shot 5-of-13 from the field. You can see his impact on the pace of the Lakers’ offense, and how they attack in transition.
Ball may have the higher ceiling, but Tatum is going to be in Rookie of the Year consideration because he will be getting meaningful minutes on a team that could win the East — he looks ready to contribute from Day 1. He was making big plays at the end that earned Boston the win.
Report: Raptors trade DeMarre Carroll to Brooklyn in salary dump, send picks to Nets
DeMarre Carroll has one of the worst contracts in the NBA. He has two years, $29.8 million left on the deal, and he hasn’t come close to living up to the “3&D” promise that got him the contract in the first place (in part due to knee injuries).
The Raptors are dumping that contract on the Nets, and Brooklyn picks up a few draft picks in the process, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.
Toronto has traded DeMarre Carroll, a future first-round and second-round pick to Brooklyn for Justin Hamilton, league sources tell ESPN.
This is about the Raptors saving some money after paying Kyle Lowry this summer and getting the band back together (minus Patrick Patterson), plus paying DeMar DeRozan last summer. The cost of dumping $30 million is a couple of picks, one a first rounder, so that’s what the rebuilding Nets get.
What trade? Danny Ainge says Jae Crowder “big part of what we’re doing”
When talks were going on a possible sign-and-trade with Utah as a way to facilitate the Gordon Hayward signing, the name that kept coming up as heading to Utah was Jae Crowder. Most of that was coming out of Utah, because if you could pluck a non-star off the Celtics roster the team’s best defender and a reliable three-point shooter is the best choice.
“Jae is a big part of what we’re doing,” said Ainge. “I mean, he was our best 3-point shooter last year, and he defends some of the top players in the league. Jae’s a very important player for us going forward.”
Crowder is part of what makes Boston dangerous — he is the guy they will put on LeBron James in the playoffs, he’s the energy guy, the hard-working grinder that every great team needs. He shot 39.8 percent from three last season, his offensive game is improving. And, he’s got two years, $14.9 million left on a steal of a contract.
Ainge may need to move Crowder eventually, he’s got real trade value if they are trying to land another star, plus they have to decide if they want to pay him come the summer of 2019. But for now, Crowder stays in green.
That doesn’t mean Ainge is done.
“No, we’re not comfortable yet,” Danny Ainge told the Herald. “We do like our team, but we’re still going to search things out to see if we can find anything that makes us better this offseason.”
Report: Wizards match Nets’ $106 million offer to Otto Porter
On Saturday, the Wizards matched Porter’s four-year, $106.5 million max contract offer sheet by the Brooklyn Nets, according to a league source. The deal comes into effect for the upcoming 2017-18 season, in which Porter will make $24.8 million and become the team’s highest paid player. With this contract, the Wizards will exceed the luxury tax line for the first time in franchise history.
Expect there to be some cost cutting by the Wizards down the line.
Porter is a hard to find player, a quality wing who can defend and shoot from three. Porter averaged 13.4 points per game and shot 43.4 percent from three last season — and at age 24 he is still improving and should make another leap this year. At that price, it will be expected.