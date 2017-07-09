AP Photo/Bill Kostroun

Report: Signing Tim Hardaway Jr. shocked some within Knicks

By Dan FeldmanJul 9, 2017, 6:50 PM EDT

Signing Tim Hardaway Jr. to a four-year, $71 million contract was wild, because, well, it’s Tim Hardaway Jr. – a spot-up shooter with only emerging creating ability and significant defensive improvement that lifted him to just below average.

But also because the Knicks have no permanent front-office leader since ousting Phil Jackson.

General manager Steve Mills has assumed control as the Knicks look for Jackson’s replacement. Usually, that instability means caution.

Mills went the other way, which could be fine. Except not everyone within the franchise knew he would.

Adrian Wojnarowski and Ramona Shelburne of ESPN:

Mills made the decision to sign Atlanta Hawks guard Tim Hardaway Jr. to a four-year, $71 million contract, a move that has been met with shock inside and outside the organization.

This contract probably didn’t help the Knicks with David Griffin, who withdrew from the search. At that price, Hardaway is a liability for the Knicks’ next front-office head to deal with. Maybe that’ll be Mills, especially now?

Perhaps, this is just short-term disarray that will sort itself out once the Knicks name someone to lead the front office.

But based on everything we know about owner James Dolan’s reign, this is generally par for the course. If not a temporary roster-assembler making moves that will handcuff the team for years, chaos will continue in one form or another.

Report: Celtics signing Aron Baynes

AP Photo/Paul Sancya
By Dan FeldmanJul 9, 2017, 5:20 PM EDT

After letting Kelly Olynyk (Heat), Amir Johnson (76ers) and Tyler Zeller walk to clear cap space for Gordon Hayward, the Celtics – armed with just the $4,328,000 room exception – needed another big man.

Enter Aron Baynes.

Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports:

Baynes declined a $6.5 million player option with the Pistons. So, he’s taking a $2,172,000 loss this year without gaining any long-term security.

At least he joins a better team.

Baynes might even start at center. He or rookie Ante Zizic would allow Al Horford to spend more time at power forward, a less physically demanding position. Boston’s best lineup still projects to be Horford at center with Hayward and Jae Crowder at forward. But teams still tend to start big, especially in the regular season.

At minimum, Baynes provides a beefier alternative to Horford – a more skilled, but more finesse, big. Baynes should help with the Celtics’ long-standing rebounding problems. Unlike Zizic, Baynes also plays much more reliable defense.

The Pistons have already moved on, signing Boban Marjanovic last summer with the intent he’d assume Baynes’ job as Andre Drummond‘s primary backup this season.

Report: David Griffin withdraws from Knicks’ front-office search

AP
By Dan FeldmanJul 9, 2017, 4:19 PM EDT

David Griffin and the Knicks were talking contract.

Believe it or not, that didn’t go well.

Marc J. Spears of ESPN:

Ex-Cavs GM David Griffin has pulled his name out of the Knicks’ GM and president search after he couldn’t come to agreement on the right role with the franchise, a source told The Undefeated.

There were questions whether Griffin would report to Steve Mills, New York’s general manager who could’ve ascended to team president with Griffin’s hiring. There were questions whether Griffin could hire his own staff. And of course, in any negotiation like this, there were questions about salary. (Though the Knicks have proven their willingness to pay big, working for James Dolan and inheriting this roster demands top dollar.)

Overpaying Tim Hardaway Jr. surely didn’t help. Perhaps, that was a Machiavellian move by Mills to retain control, alienating Griffin. It might not have been the deciding factor, but it was just another thing to make the job less appealing.

Griffin possesses championship experience, and after ousting Phil Jackson so late in the process, the Knicks are short on top-flight candidates. Will they try to poach someone already running another front office?

In the meantime, this only complicates Carmelo Anthony trade talks with the Rockets. The Knicks’ leadership and direction remain unsettled.

76ers: Markelle Fultz’s injury not serious, but he’s out for rest of summer league

Ethan Miller/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanJul 9, 2017, 3:40 PM EDT

Markelle Fultz hurt his ankle at summer league.

But this injury won’t put him in line with Nerlens Noel, Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons as 76ers first-round picks to miss their rookie year.

76ers:

Missing 1-2 weeks in the middle of the offseason is no big deal. This is more noteworthy only because Fultz’s recovery period will come during summer league, his highest-profile developmental opportunity.

But he’ll be back in the (emptier) gym in a couple weeks, readying for the season.

Report: Pacers signing-and-trading C.J. Miles to Raptors for Cory Joseph

AP Photo/Michael Conroy
By Dan FeldmanJul 9, 2017, 2:13 PM EDT

The Raptors just shed an overpaid, too-often injured wing in DeMarre Carroll.

Now, they’re getting a cheaper, more effective replacement in C.J. Miles.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

At that price, Miles would have fit into the non-taxpayer mid-level exception. Though using that exception would have hard-capped Toronto, so will receiving someone in a sign-and-trade.

So, why deal Cory Joseph here instead of signing Miles outright?

Perhaps, the Raptors plan to use the mid-level exception on someone else. The hard cap will limit their ability to use the whole exception. Precisely how much they can spend depends on Kyle Lowry‘s and Serge Ibaka‘s contract structures. But there’s still flexibility for Toronto to add another productive player.

On one hand, I’m somewhat skeptical the Raptors will pay to add another player, because they could easily go the other way and dodge the luxury tax altogether. On the other hand, again, trading Joseph for only Miles seems illogical if not preserving the mid-level exception for someone else.

Joseph is a solid player who will compete with recently signed Darren Collison for minutes at point guard in Indiana. The Pacers refuse to tank, though acquiring the 25-year-old Joseph’s Bird Rights – he likely opts out next summer – could prove valuable long-term.

At a $7.63 million salary, Joseph was probably more of a luxury than Toronto could afford. Delon Wright was waiting in the wings, and he’ll ascend into the rotation as Lowry’s backup.

But Joseph is a relatively young high-end backup on a reasonable contract. I’d think the Raptors could have gotten some return, at least a second-rounder, by trading him somewhere. Again, the Raptors had the means to sign Miles outright rather than trading with Indiana. Maybe the Pacers are sending Toronto an asset that hasn’t yet been reported.

Miles will help the Raptors, especially because they had Wright ready to assume Joseph’s role (and Fred VanVleet ready to assume Wright’s as third point guard). Instead of relying on a smallish wing combination of DeMar DeRozan and Norman Powell, Toronto can start Miles with DeRozan. Like Carroll, Miles can also play some small-ball four.

This deal probably won’t become official until Toronto completes its trade with the Nets, which can’t happen until the Wizards pass Otto Porter on his physical and complete matching his offer sheet.