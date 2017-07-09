AP Photo/Michael Conroy

Report: Pacers signing-and-trading C.J. Miles to Raptors for Cory Joseph

By Dan FeldmanJul 9, 2017, 2:13 PM EDT

The Raptors just shed an overpaid, too-often injured wing in DeMarre Carroll.

Now, they’re getting a cheaper, more effective replacement in C.J. Miles.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

At that price, Miles would have fit into the non-taxpayer mid-level exception. Though using that exception would have hard-capped Toronto, so will receiving someone in a sign-and-trade.

So, why deal Cory Joseph here instead of signing Miles outright?

Perhaps, the Raptors plan to use the mid-level exception on someone else. The hard cap will limit their ability to use the whole exception. Precisely how much they can spend depends on Kyle Lowry‘s and Serge Ibaka‘s contract structures. But there’s still flexibility for Toronto to add another productive player.

On one hand, I’m somewhat skeptical the Raptors will pay to add another player, because they could easily go the other way and dodge the luxury tax altogether. On the other hand, again, trading Joseph for only Miles seems illogical if not preserving the mid-level exception for someone else.

Joseph is a solid player who will compete with recently signed Darren Collison for minutes at point guard in Indiana. The Pacers refuse to tank, though acquiring the 25-year-old Joseph’s Bird Rights – he likely opts out next summer – could prove valuable long-term.

At a $7.63 million salary, Joseph was probably more of a luxury than Toronto could afford. Delon Wright was waiting in the wings, and he’ll ascend into the rotation as Lowry’s backup.

But Joseph is a relatively young high-end backup on a reasonable contract. I’d think the Raptors could have gotten some return, at least a second-rounder, by trading him somewhere. Again, the Raptors had the means to sign Miles outright rather than trading with Indiana. Maybe the Pacers are sending Toronto an asset that hasn’t yet been reported.

Miles will help the Raptors, especially because they had Wright ready to assume Joseph’s role (and Fred VanVleet ready to assume Wright’s as third point guard). Instead of relying on a smallish wing combination of DeMar DeRozan and Norman Powell, Toronto can start Miles with DeRozan. Like Carroll, Miles can also play some small-ball four.

This deal probably won’t become official until Toronto completes its trade with the Nets, which can’t happen until the Wizards pass Otto Porter on his physical and complete matching his offer sheet.

Lakers shut down Brandon Ingram for rest of summer league

By Dan FeldmanJul 9, 2017, 12:30 PM EDT

If it’s not one thing for the Lakers in summer league (Lonzo Ball‘s lousy debut), it’s another (Brandon Ingram‘s injury).

Lakers:

Ingram continuing to practice says it all. This is abundantly cautious, not a serious long-term concern.

It is a missed developmental opportunity, but it’s not the only one – just the most public one – Ingram will have this summer. Like Ball, Ingram will be fine.

Twitter reacts to James Harden’s massive contract, Chris Paul is impressed

By Kurt HelinJul 9, 2017, 11:00 AM EDT

James Harden may not have won the MVP, but he did win the race to the bank.

The Rockets guard was just given a four-year extension to his current deal, meaning he is locked in for six years in Houston and will earn a cool $228 million for it. That should buy plenty of beard oil.

The NBA’s Twitter community handled this in its usual calm, thoughtful manner… yes, it flipped out.

Grizzlies’ rookie Ivan Rabb to miss summer league games; injured ankle

Associated PressJul 9, 2017, 9:30 AM EDT

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Memphis Grizzlies rookie forward Ivan Rabb will miss the first three summer league games as he recovers from a sprained left ankle.

The Grizzlies said Saturday that Rabb would be re-evaluated and the team would update his situation after the first three games.

Rabb, a 6-foot-10 forward from California, sprained his ankle during a pre-draft workout.

Memphis obtained Rabb for a future second-round pick after the Orlando Magic selected him in the second round. Rabb was the 35th overall draft pick.

The 20-year-old Rabb played 31 games for California as a sophomore this past season. He averaged 14 points, 10.5 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1 block.

Report: Knicks “progressing toward” opening contract talks with David Griffin about GM job

By Kurt HelinJul 9, 2017, 8:00 AM EDT

There is a long way to go and many questions to be answered, but the Knicks are on the path to doing something smart:

Hiring David Griffin as their new general manager.

From the moment Phil Jackson was let go by Knicks’ owner James Dolan — just a couple of days before the start of free agency — it seemed the smart move was for the Knicks to call up Griffin and talk. Griffin is available because Dan Gilbert didn’t want to pay the going rate and saw the direction of the team differently, that despite Griffin playing a key role in putting together the team that brought Cleveland its first NBA title ever (and Gilbert pissed off LeBron James in the process). Griffin is smart and well respected around the league, the smart thing was for the Knicks to call him up and talk.

Of course, this is the Knicks, so the question is would they do the smart thing? Yes, they did. The sides are at least talking, reports Adrian Wojnarowski and Ramona Shelburne of ESPN.

After several conversations and a dinner meeting with franchise executive Steve Mills on Friday, the New York Knicks are progressing toward opening contract negotiations with David Griffin to become the team’s next general manager, league sources told ESPN…

Griffin is also expected to meet with owner James Dolan in the near future, league sources said….

One potential stumbling block to the Knicks’ pursuit of Griffin, league sources said: the willingness of the organization to allow Griffin to bring his own front office and staff into Madison Square Garden. Much of the Knicks’ front office has survived several unsuccessful regimes, and the organization has been hesitant to make sweeping changes to the group, league sources said.

Mills, who was Jackson’s GM and has been Dolan’s trusted man in the front office since 2003, is expected to be the new team president. He was the guy behind New York overpaying for Tim Hardaway Jr. Still, Hardaway fits with the Knicks’ plan to build a young, athletic team around Kristaps Porzingis. Griffin could do that better and faster.

This should be simple, the Knicks should make sweeping changes to the front office. They should hire Griffin and give him nearly unfettered power to make basketball decisions — and let him bring in his loyal staff. The basketball staff the Knicks have had for years has not done the job it’s time for a change (and to keep Dolan out of the basketball side of the building). Griffin would be a quality hire.

It’s the smart thing to do. The question is, will the Knicks do it?