Report: Knicks “progressing toward” opening contract talks with David Griffin about GM job

2 Comments
By Kurt HelinJul 9, 2017, 8:00 AM EDT

There is a long way to go and many questions to be answered, but the Knicks are on the path to doing something smart:

Hiring David Griffin as their new general manager.

From the moment Phil Jackson was let go by Knicks’ owner James Dolan — just a couple of days before the start of free agency — it seemed the smart move was for the Knicks to call up Griffin and talk. Griffin is available because Dan Gilbert didn’t want to pay the going rate and saw the direction of the team differently, that despite Griffin playing a key role in putting together the team that brought Cleveland its first NBA title ever (and Gilbert pissed off LeBron James in the process). Griffin is smart and well respected around the league, the smart thing was for the Knicks to call him up and talk.

Of course, this is the Knicks, so the question is would they do the smart thing? Yes, they did. The sides are at least talking, reports Adrian Wojnarowski and Ramona Shelburne of ESPN.

After several conversations and a dinner meeting with franchise executive Steve Mills on Friday, the New York Knicks are progressing toward opening contract negotiations with David Griffin to become the team’s next general manager, league sources told ESPN…

Griffin is also expected to meet with owner James Dolan in the near future, league sources said….

One potential stumbling block to the Knicks’ pursuit of Griffin, league sources said: the willingness of the organization to allow Griffin to bring his own front office and staff into Madison Square Garden. Much of the Knicks’ front office has survived several unsuccessful regimes, and the organization has been hesitant to make sweeping changes to the group, league sources said.

Mills, who was Jackson’s GM and has been Dolan’s trusted man in the front office since 2003, is expected to be the new team president. He was the guy behind New York overpaying for Tim Hardaway Jr. Still, Hardaway fits with the Knicks’ plan to build a young, athletic team around Kristaps Porzingis. Griffin could do that better and faster.

This should be simple, the Knicks should make sweeping changes to the front office. They should hire Griffin and give him nearly unfettered power to make basketball decisions — and let him bring in his loyal staff. The basketball staff the Knicks have had for years has not done the job it’s time for a change (and to keep Dolan out of the basketball side of the building). Griffin would be a quality hire.

It’s the smart thing to do. The question is, will the Knicks do it?

Grizzlies’ rookie Ivan Rabb to miss summer league games; injured ankle

Leave a comment
Associated PressJul 9, 2017, 9:30 AM EDT

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Memphis Grizzlies rookie forward Ivan Rabb will miss the first three summer league games as he recovers from a sprained left ankle.

The Grizzlies said Saturday that Rabb would be re-evaluated and the team would update his situation after the first three games.

Rabb, a 6-foot-10 forward from California, sprained his ankle during a pre-draft workout.

Memphis obtained Rabb for a future second-round pick after the Orlando Magic selected him in the second round. Rabb was the 35th overall draft pick.

The 20-year-old Rabb played 31 games for California as a sophomore this past season. He averaged 14 points, 10.5 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1 block.

Lonzo Ball drops triple-double, but Jayson Tatum’s 27 points, 11 boards got Celtics victory

12 Comments
By Kurt HelinJul 9, 2017, 1:48 AM EDT

Going into this draft, Markelle Fultz was the clear No. 1 on virtually every team’s board, with many having Lonzo Ball second because of the potential of his passing and playmaking.

Duke’s Jayson Tatum was seen as the most NBA ready guy on the board. So far through Summer League he has looked it.

Saturday night in a sold-out Thomas and Mack, Ball showed his promise and looked more comfortable than the night before putting up a triple double — 11 points, 11 assists, and 11 rebounds. He shot 5-of-13 from the field. You can see his impact on the pace of the Lakers’ offense, and how they attack in transition.

Ball may have the higher ceiling, but Tatum is going to be in Rookie of the Year consideration because he will be getting meaningful minutes on a team that could win the East — he looks ready to contribute from Day 1. He was making big plays at the end that earned Boston the win.

Report: Raptors trade DeMarre Carroll to Brooklyn in salary dump, send picks to Nets

Getty Images
2 Comments
By Kurt HelinJul 9, 2017, 1:12 AM EDT

DeMarre Carroll has one of the worst contracts in the NBA. He has two years, $29.8 million left on the deal, and he hasn’t come close to living up to the “3&D” promise that got him the contract in the first place (in part due to knee injuries).

The Raptors are dumping that contract on the Nets, and Brooklyn picks up a few draft picks in the process, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

This is about the Raptors saving some money after paying Kyle Lowry this summer and getting the band back together (minus Patrick Patterson), plus paying DeMar DeRozan last summer. The cost of dumping $30 million is a couple of picks, one a first rounder, so that’s what the rebuilding Nets get.

Sixers’ No. 1 pick Markelle Fultz helped off court after ankle sprain

9 Comments
By Kurt HelinJul 9, 2017, 12:42 AM EDT

Come on basketball gods, show the Sixers a little mercy.

Markelle Fultz, the No. 1 pick of the Sixers, is likely done for Summer League after suffering a sprained ankle Saturday night and having to be helped off the court. He has been officially diagnosed with a sprained ankle, which certainly is better than the Sixers have had to deal with in the cases of Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid.

Fultz is certainly done for Summer League, but if it is just a sprain he will be good to go for training camp.

Midway through the third quarter, the Warriors’ Jabari Brown stole the ball andFultz was chasing him down trying to line up a block, then as he lept up he stepped on the Brown’s foot.

Hopefully, this is nothing serious, but we all feel what Joel Embiid expressed when this happened.

So far in Summer League, Fultz had shown a diversified skill set and moment of brilliance with his decision making and passing. There was a lot to like. But he struggled with his jumper, something to work on. Once his ankle heals.