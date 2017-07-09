Lonzo Ball drops triple-double, but Jayson Tatum’s 27 points, 11 boards got Celtics victory

Going into this draft, Markelle Fultz was the clear No. 1 on virtually every team’s board, with many having Lonzo Ball second because of the potential of his passing and playmaking.

Duke’s Jayson Tatum was seen as the most NBA ready guy on the board. So far through Summer League he has looked it.

Saturday night in a sold-out Thomas and Mack, Ball showed his promise and looked more comfortable than the night before putting up a triple double — 11 points, 11 assists, and 11 rebounds. He shot 5-of-13 from the field. You can see his impact on the pace of the Lakers’ offense, and how they attack in transition.

Ball may have the higher ceiling, but Tatum is going to be in Rookie of the Year consideration because he will be getting meaningful minutes on a team that could win the East — he looks ready to contribute from Day 1. He was making big plays at the end that earned Boston the win.