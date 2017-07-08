Report: Wizards match Nets’ $106 million offer to Otto Porter

We knew this was coming. The Wizards were always going to drag this out, but there was never any question as to how it would end:
Washington was always going to match Brooklyn’s four-year, $106 million offer sheet.
And they have, reports Candace Bucker of the Washington Post.
On Saturday, the Wizards matched Porter’s four-year, $106.5 million max contract offer sheet by the Brooklyn Nets, according to a league source. The deal comes into effect for the upcoming 2017-18 season, in which Porter will make $24.8 million and become the team’s highest paid player. With this contract, the Wizards will exceed the luxury tax line for the first time in franchise history.
Expect there to be some cost cutting by the Wizards down the line.
Porter is a hard to find player, a quality wing who can defend and shoot from three. Porter averaged 13.4 points per game and shot 43.4 percent from three last season — and at age 24 he is still improving and should make another leap this year. At that price, it will be expected.
Come on basketball gods, show the Sixers a little mercy.
Markelle Fultz, the No. 1 pick of the Sixers, is likely done for Summer League after suffering a sprained ankle Saturday night and having to be helped off the court. He has been officially diagnosed with a sprained ankle, which certainly is better than the Sixers have had to deal with in the cases of Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid.
Fultz is certainly done for Summer League, but if it is just a sprain he will be good to go for training camp.
Midway through the third quarter, the Warriors’ Jabari Brown stole the ball andFultz was chasing him down trying to line up a block, then as he lept up he stepped on the Brown’s foot.
Hopefully, this is nothing serious, but we all feel what Joel Embiid expressed when this happened.
When talks were going on a possible sign-and-trade with Utah as a way to facilitate the Gordon Hayward signing, the name that kept coming up as heading to Utah was Jae Crowder. Most of that was coming out of Utah, because if you could pluck a non-star off the Celtics roster the team’s best defender and a reliable three-point shooter is the best choice.
Celtics president Danny Ainge knows how valuable Crowder is and doesn’t sound like a guy looking to move him, as he told Steve Bulpett of the Boston Herald.
“Jae is a big part of what we’re doing,” said Ainge. “I mean, he was our best 3-point shooter last year, and he defends some of the top players in the league. Jae’s a very important player for us going forward.”
Crowder is part of what makes Boston dangerous — he is the guy they will put on LeBron James in the playoffs, he’s the energy guy, the hard-working grinder that every great team needs. He shot 39.8 percent from three last season, his offensive game is improving. And, he’s got two years, $14.9 million left on a steal of a contract.
Ainge may need to move Crowder eventually, he’s got real trade value if they are trying to land another star, plus they have to decide if they want to pay him come the summer of 2019. But for now, Crowder stays in green.
That doesn’t mean Ainge is done.
“No, we’re not comfortable yet,” Danny Ainge told the Herald. “We do like our team, but we’re still going to search things out to see if we can find anything that makes us better this offseason.”
Timberwolves forward Taj Gibson is in New York right now, where he had a run-in with the law after making an illegal U-turn, according to the Minneapolis Star Tribune.
According to the New York Police Department, police observed a 2016 Mercedes-Benz sedan make an illegal U-turn in the borough of Queens just before 3 a.m. local time Thursday. Police stopped the vehicle and the operator, identified as Gibson, produced an Illinois driver’s license that a computer check determined to be suspended.
Gibson, 32, was arrested at the scene, transported to a nearby precinct and charged with aggravated unlicensed operator and a traffic moving violation for the illegal U-turn. He was ordered to appear in court on Sept. 1 and released from the station house about 90 minutes later.
Gibson is a Brooklyn native who often spends much of his off-season in New York.
Minnesota signed Gibson, long a Tom Thibodeau favorite, this summer as part of a revamping of that roster. He will formally sign his two-year, $28 million contract this summer and be introduced to the media on Monday.
Minnesota continues to be one of the off-season’s big winners.
Not only did they add Jimmy Butler to their front line of young stars, but they have also strengthened their bench with the addition of Taj Gibson and, soon, Jamal Crawford.
The Clippers shipped Crawford to Atlanta as part of the deal that brought Los Angeles Danilo Gallinari, and once there Crawford and the Hawks arranged a buyout. Once he clears waivers, he will sign with the Timberwolves, reports Shams Charania of The Vertical at Yahoo Sports.
Crawford, at age 37, can still get buckets. The former Sixth Man of the Year averaged 12.3 points per game last season and shot 36 percent from three, plus his crossover is still one of the game’s great weapons.
Minnesota likely will now start Jeff Teague, Jimmy Butler, Andrew Wiggins, Gorgui Dieng, and Karl-Anthony Towns, then bring Crawford, Gibson, and Tyus Jones off the bench. That team is going to win a lot of games.