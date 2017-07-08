Report: Knicks to revive Carmelo Anthony trade talks with Rockets

3 Comments
By Kurt HelinJul 8, 2017, 2:32 PM EDT

The Knicks got their man, overpaying to pull Tim Hardaway Jr. away from the Hawks.

Now they want to get rid of the guy who used to be their man.

With Hardaway in house, the Knicks are expected to ramp up talks with Houston to trade Carmelo Anthony, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

The Knicks’ acquisition of Hardaway Jr., to the staggering deal is expected to trigger a renewed willingness to work with the Houston Rockets on trade scenarios to unload Carmelo Anthony, league sources told ESPN.

The Rockets have been persistent in their pursuit of Anthony, who is willing to waive his no-trade clause to join Chris Paul and James Harden in Houston, league sources told ESPN, and the Knicks do not imagine a scenario where Hardaway Jr. is sharing the floor with Anthony to start the season.

Both Mike D’Antoni and Carmelo Anthony have said their past difference can be put aside.

To make this happen, the Rockets have a number of non-guaranteed contracts on the roster that can save the Knicks money, there likely would be a pick or picks, the question is whether Eric Gordon or Ryan Anderson (the later’s salary is almost $20 million a year for three years) would have to head East to get the salaries to match up? The Knicks may want Gordon, but unlikly they want to take on Anderson’s contract (at least without other sweeteners in the package).

If Anthony comes to the Rockets, how much better does he make them? He certainly brings scoring, he can get isolation buckets and can shoot the rock. But the reasons he didn’t fit in with what D’Antoni wanted to do in New York have not changed. If anything, Anthony’s deliberate, ball-stopping style will be more of an issue with a Rockets team that does play fast and move the ball.

Then there is Anthony’s defense. Can you imagine how the Warriors will exploit him, dragging ‘Melo into every pick-and-roll?

For a Rockets team looking to add talent and go at the Warriors, Anthony may be the best available player right now, and he would be an upgrade (how much depends on what they surrender). But he doesn’t get them past the Warriors, if anything he will be tough to play in that matchup.

Rockets sign James Harden to largest contract extension in NBA history

Bob Levey/Getty Images
1 Comment
By Dan FeldmanJul 8, 2017, 4:36 PM EDT

In 2015, Damian Lillard signed a contract extension that – once he made All-NBA in 2016 and the 2016-17 salary cap landed even higher than expected – became worth $139,888,445 over five years.

James Harden will surpass than on a four-year extension.

Rockets release:

Houston Rockets Owner Leslie Alexander announced today that the team has signed guard James Harden to a four-year contract extension which will run through the 2022-23 season.

“It’s my pleasure to announce we’ve reached agreement with James Harden on a long term contract extension.  Since he arrived in Houston, James has exhibited the incredible work ethic, desire to win, and passion to be the best that has made him one of the most unique and talented superstars in the history of the game,” said Alexander.  “Additionally, the commitment he has shown to our organization, the City of Houston, and Rockets fans all over the world makes him a perfect leader in our pursuit of another championship.  I’m very happy for James, his mother Monja, and their family on this exciting day.”

“Houston is home for me,” said Harden. “Mr. Alexander has shown he is fully committed to winning and my teammates and I are going to keep putting in the work to get better and compete for the title.”

Harden will earn $28,299,399 and $30,421,854 the next two seasons. An extension would kick in for 2019-20, and the exact amount of a max extension won’t be known until that season’s cap is determined.

The latest projection: $169 million over four years.

The Rockets were always going to offer this megadeal. The only question was whether Harden would sign now or wait another year, when he could add five years and a projected $219 million to his current contract as long as he made an All-NBA team next year. (The salary structure over the first four years would be identical to what’s on the table now.)

Harden is Houston’s franchise player – providing not only superstar production, but a superstar presence that lures other stars. The Rockets and Harden have built their identities around each other, a mutual commitment solidified by this landmark extension.

This is in part a message to Chris Paul: Stay in Houston, and Harden will be there. Paul, an unrestricted free agent next summer, will know completely what he’d be buying into.

To some degree, “largest extension in NBA history” is an arbitrary designation. Stephen Curry signed a new five-year contract worth $201 million.

But this is emblematic of the relationship between Harden and the Rockets. Harden was already paid plenty (leaving no incentive to delay an extension and use a low cap hold), and Houston is committed to Harden (meaning no delay in locking him up longer). Now, Harden is reciprocating that faith in him – and earning a lot of money.

Heat guarantee Wayne Ellington’s $6.27 million salary

Elsa/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Dan FeldmanJul 8, 2017, 4:00 PM EDT

The Heat re-signed Dion Waiters and James Johnson and added Kelly Olynyk

Miami still saved room for shooting guard Wayne Ellington‘s $6.27 million salary, which went from fully unguaranteed to fully guaranteed yesterday.

Albert Nahmad of Heat Hoops:

Ellington is a one-dimensional player, but his main skill – 3-point shooting – is an important one. He provides efficient scoring and floor spacing.

His lack of ball-handling and distributing skills is tolerable. His lackluster defense is more problematic.

The Heat are now set to return all their rotation players minus Willie Reed. Olynyk provides a new dimension as a shooting big, and Justise Winslow gets healthy. This is a deep and balanced team with chemistry that shined in a 30-11 finish last season.

But will so many players who overachieved last year, including 29-year-old Ellington, continue to overachieve? At least unlike Waiters and Johnson, who inked long-term deals, Ellington is entering a contract year.

Report: Hawks will not match Knicks’ ridiculous $71 million Tim Hardaway Jr. offer sheet

11 Comments
By Kurt HelinJul 8, 2017, 12:53 PM EDT

The NBA seemed to have sobered up from its 2016 spending spree, and the free agent market had tightened up. Patrick Patterson was the best example, he signed a three-year, $16.4 million contract — a year ago he would have gotten that much a season. The days of overpaying guys just because teams had the money had gone away.

Then the Knicks said, “hold my beer…”

They came in with a four-year, $71 million offer sheet for Hawks’ restricted free agent Tim Hardaway Jr. It was an offer that baffled front offices and agents around the league, and was way more than the Hawks’ logical offer of four-years, $48 million. The Hawks have decided they are not going to match, reports Adrian Wojnarowski, so the Knicks get their man.

Bobby Marks of ESPN adds the details.

The confirmed cap hit on the Tim Hardaway Jr. contract with the Knicks is $16.50M, $17.32M, $18.15M and $18.97M. The fourth year is a player option and the contract has a 15% trade bonus. The bonus would be 15% of what is owed to Hardaway Jr. not including the 4th year. The amount would spread over Year 1-3.

Hardaway grew into a solid NBA player while in Atlanta, and last year averaged 14.5 points a game shooting 35.7 percent from three. He doesn’t provide much defense, but he can be part of the rebuilding in New York and the Knicks certainly could use shooting. They just overpaid for it.

Just to remind everyone, the Knicks drafted Hardaway but traded him for Jerian Grant, whom they traded for Derrick Rose, who is a free agent but the Knicks have to renounce him to sign Hardaway to this deal. It’s the circle of life, Knicks style.

Celtics’ Isaiah Thomas on 2018 free agency: “They’ve got to bring the Brinks truck”

8 Comments
By Kurt HelinJul 8, 2017, 12:30 PM EDT

Isaiah Thomas — the cornerstone of the Boston Celtics’ offense, an All-NBA player who averaged 28.9 points per game last season — will make $6.3 million next season. Which by NBA standards is an absolute steal. Thomas has never made more than $7.2 million for a season and has career earnings after last season of $22.9 million.

Next summer Thomas is a free agent, and he wants to get PAID. As in he could make more in the 2018-19 season than he had in his career up to that point. He told CSNNE.com’s A. Sherrod Blakely it’s time for Boston to make things right.

“I’m a max guy. I deserve the max… my time is coming, they know they’ve got to bring the Brinks truck.”

The max for Thomas would be five years at around $172 million, starting at about $30 million a year (we don’t know the exact numbers because we don’t know next year’s salary cap number, but it is expected to be similar to this year’s). For most All-NBA players, that’s not even a question, they get maxed out, but Thomas could be different.

Boston is not going to want to go five years, maybe not even four. Thomas will be 29 at the time, and the history of undersized players in the NBA suggests that when their skills start to fall off the decline happens fast. Combine that with all the money Boston is now spending to bring in Gordon Hayward and the fact Marcus Smart needs to get paid next summer as well, and Boston may be looking for a deal, reports Zach Lowe of ESPN.

The Celtics are eyeing all of this, confident they can retain Thomas on a deal well below his max.

Could Boston get Thomas on a three-year, $80 million contract? That is below the max and a reasonable number of years, plus Thomas makes a lot of money. Would he go for it? He’s a free agent, other teams could jump in, although next year’s free agent market is expected to be very tight, with only a handful of teams having max contract money, and those teams will be targeting other guys (LeBron James, Paul George, Russell Westbrook) before Thomas. It’s hard to picture a team coming in with a four-year offer at the max, but it only takes one.

Thomas’ free agency is a year away, and that’s a lifetime in the NBA. Next summer, things could look quite different for Thomas and the Celtics, but his free agency is going to be something to watch.

 