Report: As expected, Wizards match Nets’ $106 million offer to Otto Porter

We knew this was coming. The Wizards were always going to drag this out, but there was never any question as to how it would end:

Washington was always going to match Brooklyn’s four-year, $106 million offer sheet.

And they have, reports Candace Bucker of the Washington Post.

On Saturday, the Wizards matched Porter’s four-year, $106.5 million max contract offer sheet by the Brooklyn Nets, according to a league source. The deal comes into effect for the upcoming 2017-18 season, in which Porter will make $24.8 million and become the team’s highest paid player. With this contract, the Wizards will exceed the luxury tax line for the first time in franchise history.

Expect there to be some cost cutting by the Wizards down the line.

Porter is a hard to find player, a quality wing who can defend and shoot from three. Porter averaged 13.4 points per game and shot 43.4 percent from three last season — and at age 24 he is still improving and should make another leap this year. At that price, it will be expected.