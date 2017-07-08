AP Photo/Todd Kirkland

Paul Millsap: Hawks never offered me a contract

Jul 8, 2017

New Hawks general manager Travis Schlenk made it pretty clear Atlanta was ready to move on from Paul Millsap. Atlanta also traded Dwight Howard, further signaling an intent to rebuild.

Millsap left for the Nuggets in free agency, landing a three-year, $90 million contract with a team option.

Millsap, via Chris Vivlamore of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution:

“It was pretty simple,” Millsap told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Monday. “Denver, they came and they’ve been wanting me for years. They made that known. The presentation that they gave me, it felt comfortable, it felt real. At the end of the day it was going to be the team that I felt most comfortable with and Atlanta. Atlanta decided to go another direction. They didn’t want to make an offer. So it was pretty simple. Denver was the team.”

“Definitely disappointing,” Millsap said. “I thought I meant a bit more than that to them. But it is what it is. I’m happy with the decision I’ve made. I’m happy with the team I’m with. I’m ready to get it going with them.”

Millsap is 32. He doesn’t fit a youth movement with Dennis Schroder, Taurean Prince, DeAndre’ Bembry and John Collins.

A two-year guarantee to Millsap wouldn’t have handcuffed Atlanta like the feared five-year max would have. But committing $60 million to a 32-year-old still would have been a hefty investment for a team trying to go another way.

There might have been a number where the Hawks would have brought Millsap back. But it was clearly so low, it wasn’t worth even presenting next to Denver’s offer.

If Atlanta made that lowball offer, would Millsap’s comments about disappointment and how much he thought he meant to the franchise have been any different?

The issue isn’t the Hawks not making an offer. The issue is the Hawks not valuing Millsap anywhere near the extend the Nuggets did.

Which is fine. Millsap will be an awesome fit next to Nikola Jokic, maybe the final piece to Denver reaching the playoffs. In Atlanta, Millsap would have been an expensive impediment to rebuilding.

Warriors GM credits Kevin Durant with keeping team together

Jul 8, 2017

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Kevin Durant helped the Warriors win an NBA championship during his first year with Golden State. General manager Bob Myers is also crediting the Finals MVP with keeping the core of that team together.

Myers met with reporters Friday for the first time since a parade in downtown Oakland celebrating the Warriors’ second championship in three years. During the 20-minute session, Myers touched on several topics but repeatedly turned the conversation to Durant’s decision to take a pay cut and sign a team-friendly two-year deal worth approximately $53 million rather than go for a max deal.

That, Myers said, was the instrumental move in Golden State’s ability to re-sign key veterans Andre Iguodala and Shaun Livingston.

“His gesture of taking less gave us the ability to be very aggressive in pursuing Sean and Andre,” Myers said. “I can pretty much unequivocally say without it, we’re not looking at the team we have right now. What Kevin did shows who he is, shows what he’s about and I think it’s clear that that’s winning.

“Without him doing that it would have been a different roster, and clearly to me, a roster that wasn’t as good as the one we have right now.”

Durant, 28, had been adamant about his desire to keep the heart of the Warriors roster together after he left Oklahoma City to sign with Golden State a year ago. His new contract will net Durant $25 million in 2018, with a player option for 2019. Durant is expected to decline the option and sign for the max then.

A seven-time All-Star, Durant could have earned as much as $36 million had he signed a max deal this season. As it is, Durant will earn even less next year than he did this year.

That opened the door for the Warriors to bring back 2015 Finals MVP Iguodala (three years, $48 million guaranteed), Livingston (three years, $24 million) and David West (one year, $2.3 million).

Additionally, Golden State signed shooting guard Nick Young to a one-year, $5.2 million contract.

All of it made possible, Myers said, because of Durant.

“He did it on his own volition, which makes it that much more impactful and impressive to me,” Myers said. “He’s a max player for the foreseeable future forever. For him to do something like that is commendable. Without him doing that other sacrifices as far as roster would have had to be made.

“That’s why people enjoy watching our team, the selflessness of the way we play on the floor. But that’s also the selflessness of who our team is as witnessed by what Kevin did and what other guys have done. That’s what people love seeing. Nobody likes seeing greed and individuals grab attention.”

Myers noted the rapid player movement in free agency as teams maneuvered to try to keep up with Golden State.

“That’s why it’s so important to keep our team together and stay as strong as we can,” Myers said. “I was worried, to be honest, that we would not be able to bring back the same guys. My thought was we were likely to get worse. I thought we were not going to come back as strong, and if we hadn’t, people are coming for us.”

Young gushed about joining the reigning NBA champs after spending the past four seasons with the rebuilding Los Angeles Lakers. Young’s decision came after he met with Durant, Warriors coach Steve Kerr and Draymond Green during a recruiting trip in Los Angeles.

Green followed up with numerous text messages before Young signed.

“At first I was like, `Y’all don’t need me, y’all got too much,”‘ Young said. “He said, `Ain’t no such thing as too much. We need all the firepower that we could get.’ I thought that was pretty cool.”

 

Lakers Lonzo Ball era begins… and he looks every bit the rookie

Associated Press
19 Comments
Jul 7, 2017

The Lonzo Ball hype machine in Los Angeles is close to overheating (in no small part thanks to his father). After hearing for years — remember, Ball grew up in L.A. and went to UCLA — unfair comparisons to Jason Kidd and how he is the best passing Laker guard since Magic Johnson, many Lakers fans expect… you know.

Those fans sold out the Thomas and Mack Center in Las Vegas Friday night to see Ball and the Lakers open Summer League against the Clippers. Every time he touched the ball early in the game, there was a roar.

His strengths were on display — he has great court vision and passing instincts, and he showed that on the first play of the game connecting with Brandon Ingram.

As the game wore on… Ball looked like a rookie.

His potential weaknesses were on display as well — his unconventional shot was 1-of-11 from three, and as he tried to set up others the Clipper defense started trying to make Ball a scorer, and he didn’t fill that role. He also got torched defensively at times, unable to stay in front of his man at the top of the key.

It’s one Summer League game, it means about as much as “proof” the Earth is flat.

What this game can do is give us an idea of the journey Ball will need to take as a professional to live up to the hype (or at least come close to it, his hype man/father makes it hard to live up to all of it).

Ball did a number of things well, things he can build upon. My personal favorite is that he didn’t need to bring the ball up himself and control the action, when he could he threw the ball ahead to forwards who ran the court, which allowed guys like Ingram to operate in space, kept the tempo up, and it led to easy baskets. The Lakers ran and moved because he would get them the rock.

Ball finished with five assists, but that undersells the number of shots he created for Lakers teammates with hockey assists and those hit-ahead passes. His passing set the tone, and as a team the Lakers pushed the pace and moved the ball. Those are good signs going forward.

The biggest concern was the shooting — he knocked it down in college, but not every scout was convinced his shot would translate. He struggled with his shot in his first game, took some poor ones, and finished 2-of-15 overall and 1-of-11 from three. He missed all his shots in overtime.

“I liked the looks, I just missed them,” Ball said after the game, sounding like a shooter.

(The Lakers eventually lost to the Clippers in OT. If you care about the final score of a Summer League game it was 96-93, but if you really care you need to re-evaluate parts of your life.)

Ball is going to have to prove to teams he can knock down shots when they go under picks, or things will be far harder for him. The Clippers laid back on him and took away driving/passing lanes playing off him more as the game went on, Ball couldn’t make them pay this night. Part of his development needs to be doing just that.

Other notes from this game:

• One of my favorite barometers in Summer League is: How much did a guy who got regular NBA run last season improve from a year ago? Summer League is about development, this league is a measuring stick.

In that front, Brandon Ingram was fantastic. His ball handling skills were much improved (even from the second half of the season), which opened up his face up game and attacking the rim. He’s gotten stronger, but he’s gotten smarter about how to use his body to create space. The result was he was the best player on the court, finishing with 26 points on 9-of-17 shooting.

Ingram did not take part in overtime after mildly tweaking his knee late in the game — Magic Johnson was courtside and after the play signaled to the Laker bench Ingram was done for the night. After the game the Lakers said it was nothing serious, he wanted to go back in, but the team is understandably being overly cautious.

• Lakers’ second-round pick Bryant showed potential as an energy big off the bench, finishing with 13 points and five rebounds. He had a very good night.

• The Clippers did not run out anyone likely to see a lot of time on the court with the big club next season. Maybe the one exception is Sindarius Thornwell, the rookie who turned heads at South Carolina last season, as he finished with 26 points on 13 shots and had a good night. NBA vet Brice Johnson added 23.

Report: Shelvin Mack reaches two-year, $12 million deal to play for Orlando

Jul 7, 2017

The point guard market seemed to be drying up, few guys were left on the market and fewer decent contracts seemed to be available.

Then the Orlando Magic said, “hold my beer” and went into action.

Shelvin Mack was a decent backup point guard for the Utah Jazz last year in the 55 games he played, he’s not much of a shooter (30.9 percent from three last season) but he’s a good floor general and an energetic defender. He’s a solid backup point in this league coaches can trust. Most of the time, the $6 million per year number would be a little high but not unreasonable for him. That said, in a tight market the Magic could have signed him for less.

I still don’t mind this much. The Magic likely start Elfrid Payton at the point again and have D.J. Augustin behind him. With that, Mack can be a good locker room influence and play fairly well in the minutes asked.

Lonzo Ball’s first play as Laker is alley-oop pass to Brandon Ingram for dunk

3 Comments
Jul 7, 2017

The Thomas and Mack Center is sold out on a Friday night in Las Vegas because Lakers fans want to see Lonzo Ball… even if it’s just Summer League.

And his first play is exactly what fans came to see — an alley-oop to Brandon Ingram for the dunk.

I could give the usual “be careful about reading much into Summer League” warning, but Lakers fans aren’t going to listen. So enjoy it.