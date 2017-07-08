NBA fines Joel Embiid for ‘inappropriate language on social media’

By Dan FeldmanJul 8, 2017, 6:05 PM EDT

Joel Embiid to his Instagram Live views: “F— LaVar Ball.”

NBA to Embiid: F— your bank account.

Embiid’s remark about LaVar Ball, the outspoken father of Lakers rookie Lonzo Ball, drew the league’s ire.

NBA release:

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid has been fined $10,000 for using inappropriate language on social media, it was announced today by Kiki VanDeWeghe, Executive Vice President, Basketball Operations.

I don’t like the NBA fining players for their language while away from the workplace and not pertaining directly to the workplace, but the league has established the precedent for punishing lewdness on social media. If the union were going to fight these fines, it probably would have already happened.

Report: Jamal Crawford to sign two-year, $8.9 million deal with Minnesota

By Kurt HelinJul 8, 2017, 7:56 PM EDT

Minnesota continues to be one of the off-season’s big winners.

Not only did they add Jimmy Butler to their front line of young stars, but they have also strengthened their bench with the addition of Taj Gibson and, soon, Jamal Crawford.

The Clippers shipped Crawford to Atlanta as part of the deal that brought Los Angeles Danilo Gallinari, and once there Crawford and the Hawks arranged a buyout. Once he clears waivers, he will sign with the Timberwolves, reports Shams Charania of The Vertical at Yahoo Sports.

Crawford, at age 37, can still get buckets. The former Sixth Man of the Year averaged 12.3 points per game last season and shot 36 percent from three, plus his crossover is still one of the game’s great weapons.

Minnesota likely will now start Jeff Teague, Jimmy Butler, Andrew Wiggins, Gorgui Dieng, and Karl-Anthony Towns, then bring Crawford, Gibson, Shabazz Muhammad, and Tyus Jones off the bench. That team is going to win a lot of games.

Rockets sign James Harden to largest contract extension in NBA history

Bob Levey/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanJul 8, 2017, 4:36 PM EDT

In 2015, Damian Lillard signed a contract extension that – once he made All-NBA in 2016 and the 2016-17 salary cap landed even higher than expected – became worth $139,888,445 over five years.

James Harden will surpass than on a four-year extension.

Rockets release:

Houston Rockets Owner Leslie Alexander announced today that the team has signed guard James Harden to a four-year contract extension which will run through the 2022-23 season.

“It’s my pleasure to announce we’ve reached agreement with James Harden on a long term contract extension.  Since he arrived in Houston, James has exhibited the incredible work ethic, desire to win, and passion to be the best that has made him one of the most unique and talented superstars in the history of the game,” said Alexander.  “Additionally, the commitment he has shown to our organization, the City of Houston, and Rockets fans all over the world makes him a perfect leader in our pursuit of another championship.  I’m very happy for James, his mother Monja, and their family on this exciting day.”

“Houston is home for me,” said Harden. “Mr. Alexander has shown he is fully committed to winning and my teammates and I are going to keep putting in the work to get better and compete for the title.”

Harden will earn $28,299,399 and $30,421,854 the next two seasons. An extension would kick in for 2019-20, and the exact amount of a max extension won’t be known until that season’s cap is determined.

The latest projection: $169 million over four years.

The Rockets were always going to offer this megadeal. The only question was whether Harden would sign now or wait another year, when he could add five years and a projected $219 million to his current contract as long as he made an All-NBA team next year. (The salary structure over the first four years would be identical to what’s on the table now.)

Harden is Houston’s franchise player – providing not only superstar production, but a superstar presence that lures other stars. The Rockets and Harden have built their identities around each other, a mutual commitment solidified by this landmark extension.

This is in part a message to Chris Paul: Stay in Houston, and Harden will be there. Paul, an unrestricted free agent next summer, will know completely what he’d be buying into.

To some degree, “largest extension in NBA history” is an arbitrary designation. Stephen Curry signed a new five-year contract worth $201 million.

But this is emblematic of the relationship between Harden and the Rockets. Harden was already paid plenty (leaving no incentive to delay an extension and use a low cap hold), and Houston is committed to Harden (meaning no delay in locking him up longer). Now, Harden is reciprocating that faith in him – and earning a lot of money.

Heat guarantee Wayne Ellington’s $6.27 million salary

Elsa/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanJul 8, 2017, 4:00 PM EDT

The Heat re-signed Dion Waiters and James Johnson and added Kelly Olynyk

Miami still saved room for shooting guard Wayne Ellington‘s $6.27 million salary, which went from fully unguaranteed to fully guaranteed yesterday.

Albert Nahmad of Heat Hoops:

Ellington is a one-dimensional player, but his main skill – 3-point shooting – is an important one. He provides efficient scoring and floor spacing.

His lack of ball-handling and distributing skills is tolerable. His lackluster defense is more problematic.

The Heat are now set to return all their rotation players minus Willie Reed. Olynyk provides a new dimension as a shooting big, and Justise Winslow gets healthy. This is a deep and balanced team with chemistry that shined in a 30-11 finish last season.

But will so many players who overachieved last year, including 29-year-old Ellington, continue to overachieve? At least unlike Waiters and Johnson, who inked long-term deals, Ellington is entering a contract year.

Report: Knicks to revive Carmelo Anthony trade talks with Rockets

By Kurt HelinJul 8, 2017, 2:32 PM EDT

The Knicks got their man, overpaying to pull Tim Hardaway Jr. away from the Hawks.

Now they want to get rid of the guy who used to be their man.

With Hardaway in house, the Knicks are expected to ramp up talks with Houston to trade Carmelo Anthony, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

The Knicks’ acquisition of Hardaway Jr., to the staggering deal is expected to trigger a renewed willingness to work with the Houston Rockets on trade scenarios to unload Carmelo Anthony, league sources told ESPN.

The Rockets have been persistent in their pursuit of Anthony, who is willing to waive his no-trade clause to join Chris Paul and James Harden in Houston, league sources told ESPN, and the Knicks do not imagine a scenario where Hardaway Jr. is sharing the floor with Anthony to start the season.

Both Mike D’Antoni and Carmelo Anthony have said their past difference can be put aside.

To make this happen, the Rockets have a number of non-guaranteed contracts on the roster that can save the Knicks money, there likely would be a pick or picks, the question is whether Eric Gordon or Ryan Anderson (the later’s salary is almost $20 million a year for three years) would have to head East to get the salaries to match up? The Knicks may want Gordon, but unlikly they want to take on Anderson’s contract (at least without other sweeteners in the package).

If Anthony comes to the Rockets, how much better does he make them? He certainly brings scoring, he can get isolation buckets and can shoot the rock. But the reasons he didn’t fit in with what D’Antoni wanted to do in New York have not changed. If anything, Anthony’s deliberate, ball-stopping style will be more of an issue with a Rockets team that does play fast and move the ball.

Then there is Anthony’s defense. Can you imagine how the Warriors will exploit him, dragging ‘Melo into every pick-and-roll?

For a Rockets team looking to add talent and go at the Warriors, Anthony may be the best available player right now, and he would be an upgrade (how much depends on what they surrender). But he doesn’t get them past the Warriors, if anything he will be tough to play in that matchup.