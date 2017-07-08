Minnesota’s Taj Gibson arrested for driving on suspended license

By Kurt HelinJul 8, 2017, 9:30 PM EDT

Timberwolves forward Taj Gibson is in New York right now, where he had a run-in with the law after making an illegal U-turn, according to the Minneapolis Star Tribune.

According to the New York Police Department, police observed a 2016 Mercedes-Benz sedan make an illegal U-turn in the borough of Queens just before 3 a.m. local time Thursday. Police stopped the vehicle and the operator, identified as Gibson, produced an Illinois driver’s license that a computer check determined to be suspended.

Gibson, 32, was arrested at the scene, transported to a nearby precinct and charged with aggravated unlicensed operator and a traffic moving violation for the illegal U-turn. He was ordered to appear in court on Sept. 1 and released from the station house about 90 minutes later.

Gibson is a Brooklyn native who often spends much of his off-season in New York.

Minnesota signed Gibson, long a Tom Thibodeau favorite, this summer as part of a revamping of that roster. He will formally sign his two-year, $28 million contract this summer and be introduced to the media on Monday.

Report: As expected, Wizards match Nets’ $106 million offer to Otto Porter

By Kurt HelinJul 8, 2017, 10:26 PM EDT

We knew this was coming. The Wizards were always going to drag this out, but there was never any question as to how it would end:

Washington was always going to match Brooklyn’s four-year, $106 million offer sheet.

And they have, reports Candace Bucker of the Washington Post.

On Saturday, the Wizards matched Porter’s four-year, $106.5 million max contract offer sheet by the Brooklyn Nets, according to a league source. The deal comes into effect for the upcoming 2017-18 season, in which Porter will make $24.8 million and become the team’s highest paid player. With this contract, the Wizards will exceed the luxury tax line for the first time in franchise history.

Expect there to be some cost cutting by the Wizards down the line.

Porter is a hard to find player, a quality wing who can defend and shoot from three. Porter averaged 13.4 points per game and shot 43.4 percent from three last season — and at age 24 he is still improving and should make another leap this year. At that price, it will be expected.

Report: Jamal Crawford to sign two-year, $8.9 million deal with Minnesota

By Kurt HelinJul 8, 2017, 7:56 PM EDT

Minnesota continues to be one of the off-season’s big winners.

Not only did they add Jimmy Butler to their front line of young stars, but they have also strengthened their bench with the addition of Taj Gibson and, soon, Jamal Crawford.

The Clippers shipped Crawford to Atlanta as part of the deal that brought Los Angeles Danilo Gallinari, and once there Crawford and the Hawks arranged a buyout. Once he clears waivers, he will sign with the Timberwolves, reports Shams Charania of The Vertical at Yahoo Sports.

Crawford, at age 37, can still get buckets. The former Sixth Man of the Year averaged 12.3 points per game last season and shot 36 percent from three, plus his crossover is still one of the game’s great weapons.

Minnesota likely will now start Jeff Teague, Jimmy Butler, Andrew Wiggins, Gorgui Dieng, and Karl-Anthony Towns, then bring Crawford, Gibson, and Tyus Jones off the bench. That team is going to win a lot of games.

NBA fines Joel Embiid for ‘inappropriate language on social media’

By Dan FeldmanJul 8, 2017, 6:05 PM EDT

Joel Embiid to his Instagram Live views: “F— LaVar Ball.”

NBA to Embiid: F— your bank account.

Embiid’s remark about LaVar Ball, the outspoken father of Lakers rookie Lonzo Ball, drew the league’s ire.

NBA release:

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid has been fined $10,000 for using inappropriate language on social media, it was announced today by Kiki VanDeWeghe, Executive Vice President, Basketball Operations.

I don’t like the NBA fining players for their language while away from the workplace and not pertaining directly to the workplace, but the league has established the precedent for punishing lewdness on social media. If the union were going to fight these fines, it probably would have already happened.

Rockets sign James Harden to largest contract extension in NBA history

Bob Levey/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanJul 8, 2017, 4:36 PM EDT

In 2015, Damian Lillard signed a contract extension that – once he made All-NBA in 2016 and the 2016-17 salary cap landed even higher than expected – became worth $139,888,445 over five years.

James Harden will surpass than on a four-year extension.

Rockets release:

Houston Rockets Owner Leslie Alexander announced today that the team has signed guard James Harden to a four-year contract extension which will run through the 2022-23 season.

“It’s my pleasure to announce we’ve reached agreement with James Harden on a long term contract extension.  Since he arrived in Houston, James has exhibited the incredible work ethic, desire to win, and passion to be the best that has made him one of the most unique and talented superstars in the history of the game,” said Alexander.  “Additionally, the commitment he has shown to our organization, the City of Houston, and Rockets fans all over the world makes him a perfect leader in our pursuit of another championship.  I’m very happy for James, his mother Monja, and their family on this exciting day.”

“Houston is home for me,” said Harden. “Mr. Alexander has shown he is fully committed to winning and my teammates and I are going to keep putting in the work to get better and compete for the title.”

Harden will earn $28,299,399 and $30,421,854 the next two seasons. An extension would kick in for 2019-20, and the exact amount of a max extension won’t be known until that season’s cap is determined.

The latest projection: $169 million over four years.

The Rockets were always going to offer this megadeal. The only question was whether Harden would sign now or wait another year, when he could add five years and a projected $219 million to his current contract as long as he made an All-NBA team next year. (The salary structure over the first four years would be identical to what’s on the table now.)

Harden is Houston’s franchise player – providing not only superstar production, but a superstar presence that lures other stars. The Rockets and Harden have built their identities around each other, a mutual commitment solidified by this landmark extension.

This is in part a message to Chris Paul: Stay in Houston, and Harden will be there. Paul, an unrestricted free agent next summer, will know completely what he’d be buying into.

To some degree, “largest extension in NBA history” is an arbitrary designation. Stephen Curry signed a new five-year contract worth $201 million.

But this is emblematic of the relationship between Harden and the Rockets. Harden was already paid plenty (leaving no incentive to delay an extension and use a low cap hold), and Houston is committed to Harden (meaning no delay in locking him up longer). Now, Harden is reciprocating that faith in him – and earning a lot of money.