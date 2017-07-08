Minnesota’s Taj Gibson arrested for driving on suspended license

Timberwolves forward Taj Gibson is in New York right now, where he had a run-in with the law after making an illegal U-turn, according to the Minneapolis Star Tribune.

According to the New York Police Department, police observed a 2016 Mercedes-Benz sedan make an illegal U-turn in the borough of Queens just before 3 a.m. local time Thursday. Police stopped the vehicle and the operator, identified as Gibson, produced an Illinois driver’s license that a computer check determined to be suspended. Gibson, 32, was arrested at the scene, transported to a nearby precinct and charged with aggravated unlicensed operator and a traffic moving violation for the illegal U-turn. He was ordered to appear in court on Sept. 1 and released from the station house about 90 minutes later.

Gibson is a Brooklyn native who often spends much of his off-season in New York.

Minnesota signed Gibson, long a Tom Thibodeau favorite, this summer as part of a revamping of that roster. He will formally sign his two-year, $28 million contract this summer and be introduced to the media on Monday.