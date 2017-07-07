Getty Images

Report: Thunder, Raymond Felton agree to one-year deal

By Kurt HelinJul 7, 2017, 6:18 PM EDT

We all know the numbers from last season in Oklahoma City: When Russell Westbrook was on the court the Thunder outscored opponents by 3.3 points per 100 possessions, when he sat they were outscored by 8.9. The Thunder did keep the best players on with Westbrook to help him chase the triple-double mark and an MVP, but this team was not deep.

This summer the Thunder have addressed that concern. Paul George is obviously a big help (you can stagger him and Westbrook at times), but also they have added depth.

To that point, they are adding veteran Raymond Felton to the point guard mix, a story broken by Chris Haynes of ESPN.

While no price is given, it would have to be for the veteran minimum.

Felton has issues at age 33, including his three-point shot and a career of conditioning concerns, but he’s an upgrade over Norris Cole and Semaj Christon. Felton can get some points off the drive, is a solid floor general, and is physically strong enough to defend larger guards. The Clippers needed 21 minutes a game out of him last season, but if the Thunder can cut that closer to 15-17 most nights, that should work and give them decent minutes behind Westbrook.

Zaza Pachulia re-signs with Warriors on one-year, $3.5 million deal

By Kurt HelinJul 7, 2017, 8:01 PM EDT

The Warriors are winning this offseason, too.

They may not be the biggest winners (the Thunder have that honor in my book), but the clear best team in the NBA kept its core players together — not just Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant but also Andre Iguodala and Shaun Livingston — plus made some quality additions (I love the Omri Casspi pickup).

Now add Zaza Pachulia to the list of guys staying, the team’s starting center agreed to a one-year, $3.5 million deal with the team. It was Pachulia’s agency who broke the news.

This is a one-year deal for the Warrior’s non-Bird exception, which is the most they could offer him.

Pachulia wasn’t giving up cash elsewhere to stay with the Warriors, there wasn’t much of a market for him, but he fills a role well for the defending champs, being a big body in the paint, getting boards, and coming in handy in certain matchups. He will be back to fill it again now.

Report: Atlanta, Jamal Crawford agree to buyout; Cavaliers, Lakers, others will pursue

By Kurt HelinJul 7, 2017, 7:41 PM EDT

Jamal Crawford was traded from the Clippers to the Hawks as part of the three-team deal that sent Danilo Gallinari to Los Angeles. Except, Crawford didn’t want to be in Atlanta, so the question was how fast the two sides could agree to a buyout (and how much of a discount Crawford would take to be a free agent.

The buyout is done, according to multiple reports.

The question now is where Crawford — still a valuable scorer off the bench, shot 36 percent from three, but he doesn’t defend much and will is 37 — will go as a free agent?

Which leads to the question, what does Crawford want most? Money? A chance to chase a ring? To play with someone specific?

He has spoken to LeBron James and is interested in going to Cleveland, although they are capped out so other teams such as the Lakers (and a host of other teams) could come in higher on a one-year deal. Minnesota is interested. The Warriors have reportedly been interested, but the defending champs could only offer a veteran minimum deal. So what matters most to Crawford, and where does he feel most comfortable?

Report: Bucks offer three-year rookie contract to second rounder Sterling Brown

By Kurt HelinJul 7, 2017, 7:02 PM EDT

Sterling Brown still has some work to do to stick in the NBA, but the Milwaukee Bucks are giving him a real shot.

Milwaukee drafted the younger brother of former NBA player Shannon Brown in the middle of the second round, and now they have signed him, reports Shams Charania of The Vertical at Yahoo Sports.

To be technical, that is some agent speak — notice it does not say “fully guaranteed.” Brown will get some money, but he’s still got to earn his way onto the roster for a full couple seasons. That said, the Bucks have some roster spots open and like to try to develop him.

An under-the-radar guard out of SMU, he didn’t get an NBA Draft Combine invite. That said, he shot 44 percent from three last season, and he has an NBA build including a 6’10 wingspan. There’s versatility and potential in his game, but he’s got a lot to prove he can make that work consistently at the next level. That said, the Bucks are giving him a shot.

Giannis Antetokounmpo touts loyalty to Bucks amid questions about his future

By Dan FeldmanJul 7, 2017, 5:30 PM EDT

In light of Gordon Hayward leaving the Jazz for the Celtics, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN discussed the new Collective Bargaining Agreement – specifically bringing up Giannis Antetokounmpo, whose Bucks just completed a mangled process for hiring a new general manager.

Wojnarowski:

It just shows how hard it is at that mid-size market.

There are plenty of small-market owners and mid-size GMs who said, “We didn’t go far enough. I can’t keep guys.”

Milwaukee is going to go through this with the Greek Freak. That day is coming, right?, where he’s going to look and say, “Where is this organization? What are they doing here?” You don’t think Giannis has been watching what went on there for the last several months, of what they allowed to go on with the front office? He’s watching it, and the clock has started. Everybody in the league is trying to figure out how they’re going to get him out of there. That has started.

And so, Milwaukee – I don’t want to hear in three years or four years when they lose him, “Jeez, we can’t” – Utah did everything right, everything right from an organization. They lost their guy. And you look at a team like Milwaukee and say financially they’ll be able to do more. But you better have your organization in great shape, because then you have no chance with a guy like that.

The Jazz didn’t do everything right. In 2014, they forced Hayward – then a restricted free agent – to bring back an offer sheet. He did, a 3+1 max deal from Charlotte, which Utah matched. Had the Jazz just given Hayward a five-year deal outright, he wouldn’t have even been a free agent this summer. Whether they should have known to do that in 2014 is an interesting question. In hindsight, it was clearly a miscalculation.

But Wojnarowski’s larger point stands. Utah did a lot right, including drafting Rudy Gobert at No. 27 and hiring Quin Snyder. It wasn’t enough. Smaller markets have less margin for error.

Don’t tell that to Antetokounmpo, though.

With Wojnarowski’s comments swirling, Antetokounmpo – who once said he wanted to play for the Bucks forever – took to Twitter:

A lot of young players believe they’ll stay with one team their entire careers. It rarely works out that way.

Could Antetokounmpo be an exception? Sure.

But he might also wake up one day and realize he never picked the Bucks. His loyalty was founded on them picking him in a draft system that removes choice from labor. Even if he’s commitment-oriented, if he could have originally chosen a franchise to devote himself to, what are the odds it would have been Milwaukee? Just because the Bucks have seemingly treated him well, that doesn’t mean he should remain beholden. The Jazz treated Hayward great. He also made the forward-looking decision that the Celtics would be better for him in coming years than Utah would have been. Antetokounmpo might someday make a similar determination.

But the Bucks ought to feel good Antetokounmpo keeps pledging his loyalty to them. The more committed he feels now, the less likely he is to leave later.

Plus, Milwaukee could have an advantage in retaining Antetokounmpo the Jazz didn’t with Hayward – the new designated veteran player.

If Hayward made an All-NBA team this season, he might still be in Utah.

If Antetokounmpo makes an All-NBA team in either of the next two years, he’ll be eligible for a designated-veteran-player extension in 2020. That could pay him a starting salary of 35% of the cap with 8% raises over five years. Another team could offer just 25% of the cap with 5% raises. It’d be hard for Antetokounmpo to turn that down.

As we’ve seen with DeMarcus Cousins and Jimmy Butler, teams might hesitate to commit so much money to sub-superstars. But Antetokounmpo might be a superstar by 2020. Even if he’s not, he’ll be just 26 when that extension would kick in. Because he entered the league so young, the concerns about Cousins and Butler aging poorly by the end of super-max extensions don’t apply to Antetokounmpo. So, the Bucks will probably offer a designated-veteran-player extension if they can rather than preemptively trade him.

Maybe Antetokounmpo remains loyal to Milwaukee regardless. But that extra money sure wouldn’t hurt.