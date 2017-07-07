Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Report: Pistons renouncing Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who becomes unrestricted free agent

By Dan FeldmanJul 7, 2017, 12:26 PM EDT

The Pistons’ trade for Avery Bradley signaled Kentavious Caldwell-Pope‘s end in Detroit.

The biggest question was how it would happen.

It seems the Pistons are making it easy for him.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Caldwell-Pope becomes the best unrestricted free agent on the market. There are probably some teams that regret signing other players before he became so available. The Nets will have competition for him, and a six-day wait on the Wizards matching Otto Porter could hurt Brooklyn’s chances.

Just 24, Caldwell-Pope should provide plenty of production throughout his next contract. He’s a 3-and-D shooting guard who’s excellent in transition. He can defend point guards, important in a league with so many talented ones. Caldwell-Pope is lacking off the bounce and as a distributor, but smart teams will work around his limitations and extract value from his strengths.

This is a major risk for the Pistons, who are choosing 26-year-old Bradley one year from unrestricted free agency over locking up 24-year-old Caldwell-Pope long-term. Bradley is better and cheaper (important considering luxury-tax concerns) than Caldwell-Pope right now, but Bradley could also walk – or become paid even more than Caldwell-Pope – in just a year.

First-round pick Luke Kennard hedges Detroit’s bet long-term, and newly signed Langston Galloway adds depth as a combo guard. Stanley Johnson can also play some shooting guard, though he’s better at forward.

But the Pistons just kicked their problems down the road another year, when another financial crunch looms. Maybe those issues will be easier for Detroit to handle if its players rehab their trade values next season. Everyone’s had bottomed out after last year’s disappointment. And again: Bradley improves the Pistons this season.

Still, other teams will salivate at an unexpected chance to add Caldwell-Pope.

Report: Before Knicks’ $71 million offer sheet, Hawks were willing to pay Tim Hardaway Jr. $48 million

By Dan FeldmanJul 7, 2017, 11:59 AM EDT

The Knicks signed Hawks restricted free agent Tim Hardaway Jr. to a four-year, $71 million offer sheet.

That seems high, but can we get a baseline?

Zach Lowe of ESPN:

The Hawks were willing to offer Hardaway a four-year deal in the $48 million range, league sources said.

I think this means Atlanta won’t match. Congratulations, New York?

The New York Daily News put it so well on its back page:

Report: Pistons might rescind qualifying offer to restricted free agent Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

By Dan FeldmanJul 7, 2017, 11:15 AM EDT

The Pistons were already facing a hard cap as they dealt with restricted free agent Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

Then they traded for Avery Bradley, who reduces Detroit’s room beneath the hard cap by $3,808,989 and becomes the third player – with Luke Kennard and Langston Galloway – added at Caldwell-Pope’s position this summer.

Brian Windhorst of ESPN:

This is a stark departure from Detroit’s reported plan entering the offseason to match any offer sheet Caldwell-Pope signs. But, by this point, this is far more expected.

Bradley is better and cheaper than Caldwell-Pope right now. But there’s major risk in choosing a 26-year-old one year from unrestricted free agency rather than locking up a 24-year-old long-term.

By rule, it’s unlikely the Pistons match an offer sheet for Caldwell-Pope now. They’re only about $7 million below the hard cap, and any offer sheet would start far higher than that.

But keeping Caldwell-Pope restricted would at least allow the Pistons the possibility of clearing cap space and matching. Though that’d be unlikely with Bradley already in tow, Detroit could make the judgment when presented with Caldwell-Pope’s offer-sheet terms.

Keeping Caldwell-Pope restricted also allows for the remote possibility he find no offers he likes this summer and takes the $4,958,374 qualifying offer to become an unrestricted free agent next summer. That’d give the Pistons another helpful contributor at a discount rate for next season, and they’d still fall below the tax. Even if he’s superfluous with Bradley and would possess the right to block trades, Caldwell-Pope would be too valuable to turn down at that price.

Still, that’s all unlikely. Caldwell-Pope will probably play for another team next season. Rescinding his qualifying offer would be a favor to him, making his exit go more smoothly.

If the Pistons are certain they won’t keep him – and they’re operating as if they are – they might just grant that accommodation.

Report: Celtics trading Avery Bradley to Pistons for Marcus Morris

By Dan FeldmanJul 7, 2017, 10:30 AM EDT

The Celtics’ twisting-and-turning pursuit of max space for Gordon Hayward is over.

Trade talks that included Jae Crowder and Marcus Smart will end with Avery Bradley going to the Pistons.

Jeff Goodman of ESPN:

The Celtics downgrade in the short-term in the trade, but clearing the way for Hayward more than makes up for it.

Bradley is an elite perimeter with more than enough offensive skills. He’ll provide an immediate upgrade at shooting guard in Detroit – even over Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who remains a restricted free agent.

The Pistons hard-capped themselves by signing combo guard Langston Galloway, drafted shooting guard Luke Kennard and now traded for Bradley (who also reduces Detroit’s room under the hard cap). It sure seems Caldwell-Pope’s days in Detroit are numbered.

Bradley’s $8,808,989 salary this season is far less than Caldwell-Pope could get, and that matters for the Pistons, who are up against the luxury tax. But Bradley is on an expiring contract and due for a massive raise next season.

There’s a ton of risk in jettisoning Caldwell-Pope, who’s just 24, for a 26-year-old Bradley who can leave in a year. Either the Pistons lose Bradley to unrestricted free agency or give him a huge contract that becomes problematic with all their other salary commitments.

But that’s next year’s problem. For now, Detroit is better and less likely to pay the luxury tax this season.

The Celtics are also better with Morris and Hayward, who factored into this deal.

Morris is another combo forward on a team with Hayward, Jae Crowder, Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum. But Morris is most equipped to play power forward, a position of need in Boston.

The Celtics are weaker on the perimeter, though Marcus Smart can handle some of Bradley’s defensive responsibilities. Maybe Terry Rozier is ready for a bigger role.

Boston avoids dealing with Bradley’s free agency. Al Horford and Hayward are already maxed out on multi-year deals, and Isaiah Thomas — maybe even up to the max himself — and Smart are headed for big raises next season. Bird Rights would have allowed the Celtics to keep everyone, but actually paying everyone might have been cost prohibitive to ownership.

Morris, due $10,375,000 over the next two years, is a bargain. Even if he’s not as good as Bradley, Morris allows Boston to sign Hayward and have an easier time affording Thomas next summer.

 

Report: Jazz’s and Celtics’ Gordon Hayward sign-and-trade talks ‘dormant’

By Dan FeldmanJul 7, 2017, 9:18 AM EDT

The Celtics and Jazz, according to one report, were “close” on a sign-and-trade involving Gordon Hayward and Jae Crowder.

To the contrary…

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Are talks dormant because Boston and Utah are too far apart on an agreement? Or are talks dormant because the teams already found an agreeable framework, and the Celtics are just canvassing to see whether they can do better elsewhere before pulling the trigger?

A sign-and-trade for Boston to clear max space for Hayward is possible, but remember, if Crowder is going to the Jazz, expect them to send back additional assets beyond Hayward. The Celtics need to move salary – likely Crowder, Marcus Smart or Avery Bradley – to pay Hayward the max, but they don’t need Utah to facilitate. The Jazz are just one of 29 potential trade partners, coincidentally the one losing Hayward.