Report: Pacers signing Bojan Bogdanovic to two-year, $21 million contract

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope isn’t the only free agent wing to have his qualifying offer pulled today.

The other – Bojan Bogdanovic, who was previously restricted by the Wizards – found a new deal more quickly.

David Aldridge of NBA.com:

Wizards have withdrawn qualifying offer to RFA Bojan Bogdanovic, per source; he is now an unrestricted free agent. — David Aldridge (@daldridgetnt) July 7, 2017

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Free agent Bojan Bogdanovic has agreed to a two-year, $21M deal with the Indiana Pacers, league source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 7, 2017

The Wizards surely knew they weren’t going to match, so pulling Bogdanovic’s qualifying offer just eased his move to Indiana.

This is the latest signal – among many – Washington will match Otto Porter‘s offer sheet from the Nets. The Wizards had Bogdanovic’s Bird Rights and could’ve matched, but that would’ve gotten extremely expensive, especially with the luxury tax already a concern. Jodie Meeks is Bogdanovic’s cheaper replacement.

The Pacers refuse to bottom out after trading Paul George. They sought Victor Oladipo in the George deal over pick-rich offers then signed Darren Collison. Bogdanovic might complete a perimeter group to join returning starters Thaddeus Young and Myles Turner up front.

This should be a fun team if you consider chasing 30 wins fun. If you enjoy teams that either make the playoffs or get high draft picks likely to help reach the postseason in future years, the Pacers might not be for you.