Report: Hawks re-signing Mike Muscala to two-year, $10 million contract

The Hawks face a big-money decision on Tim Hardaway Jr., who signed an offer sheet with the Knicks.

In the meantime, Atlanta is locking up another one of its free agents for far less – Mike Muscala.

Shams Charania of Yahoo Sport:

Free agent forward Mike Muscala has agreed to a two-year, $10M deal to stay with the Atlanta Hawks, league sources tell The Vertical. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 7, 2017

Muscala's deal has a player option that will allow the young forward to reenter free agency next summer, sources say. https://t.co/eKdK65obDW — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 7, 2017

This is nice value for the 26-year-old. If I were the Hawks, I would have explored paying him a little more annually to lock up him for another year or two. Perhaps, they did.

Muscala can play either big-man position, which, in the modern NBA, means he should probably play more center. But that depends what else Atlanta does. With Paul Millsap and Dwight Howard gone, Muscala might even start this year.

That exposure could put him in line for a raise next season. His range extends beyond the arc, and he’s an acceptable defender inside and out. Muscala is far from elite, but he loosely fits the coveted skill set for bigs.

The Hawks have Muscala’s Bird Rights, and he’s held at just $1,471,382. So, they can use their remaining cap space then exceed the cap to officially re-sign him.