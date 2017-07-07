Report: Hawks re-signing Mike Muscala to two-year, $10 million contract

The Hawks face a big-money decision on Tim Hardaway Jr., who signed an offer sheet with the Knicks.
In the meantime, Atlanta is locking up another one of its free agents for far less – Mike Muscala.
Shams Charania of Yahoo Sport:
This is nice value for the 26-year-old. If I were the Hawks, I would have explored paying him a little more annually to lock up him for another year or two. Perhaps, they did.
Muscala can play either big-man position, which, in the modern NBA, means he should probably play more center. But that depends what else Atlanta does. With Paul Millsap and Dwight Howard gone, Muscala might even start this year.
That exposure could put him in line for a raise next season. His range extends beyond the arc, and he’s an acceptable defender inside and out. Muscala is far from elite, but he loosely fits the coveted skill set for bigs.
The Hawks have Muscala’s Bird Rights, and he’s held at just $1,471,382. So, they can use their remaining cap space then exceed the cap to officially re-sign him.
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope isn’t the only free agent wing to have his qualifying offer pulled today.
The other – Bojan Bogdanovic, who was previously restricted by the Wizards – found a new deal more quickly.
David Aldridge of NBA.com:
Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:
The Wizards surely knew they weren’t going to match, so pulling Bogdanovic’s qualifying offer just eased his move to Indiana.
This is the latest signal – among many – Washington will match Otto Porter‘s offer sheet from the Nets. The Wizards had Bogdanovic’s Bird Rights and could’ve matched, but that would’ve gotten extremely expensive, especially with the luxury tax already a concern. Jodie Meeks is Bogdanovic’s cheaper replacement.
The Pacers refuse to bottom out after trading Paul George. They sought Victor Oladipo in the George deal over pick-rich offers then signed Darren Collison. Bogdanovic might complete a perimeter group to join returning starters Thaddeus Young and Myles Turner up front.
This should be a fun team if you consider chasing 30 wins fun. If you enjoy teams that either make the playoffs or get high draft picks likely to help reach the postseason in future years, the Pacers might not be for you.
The Grizzlies let franchise icon Zach Randolph leave for Sacramento.
They’re trying to soften the blow by already announcing they’ll retire Randolph’s number. Adding another local favorite – Tyreke Evans, who starred at University of Memphis – will also help.
Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:
I bet Evans is getting the $3,290,000 bi-annual exception. The Grizzlies were already hard-capped by paying Ben McLemore $8,000 (!) more than than the taxpayer-midlevel exception.
Evans has spent the last few years toiling in New Orleans and Sacramento. He went from Rookie of the Year to forgotten nearly as quickly as Michael Carter-Williams. A one-year deal could allow Evans to rehab his value and get back on the market.
The Grizzlies can use Evans’ positional versatility with so many questionable perimeter players – from Chandler Parsons (injury) to Tony Allen (free agent) to Andrew Harrison and Wade Baldwin (unproven). Evans can plug in anywhere from small forward to point guard.
It’s fairly common for players to buy newspaper ads to thank organizations and fans when they leave.
The Jazz turned the tables by buying full-page ads to thank Gordon Hayward, who bolted for the Celtics.
The Jazz are so nice. Hayward is a big meanie for leaving.
That’s what we’re supposed to read into this, right?
Maybe I’m being too cynical, but that’s how I take it.
Hayward flubbed his exit day – word leaking of his plan to sign with Boston followed by a denial followed by a Players Tribune article announcing his plan to sign with Boston. Delaying the reveal, even though the Players Tribune article included plenty of gratitude toward the Jazz, didn’t make anyone in Utah feel better. Hayward’s agent compounded problems by insisting Hayward was heartbroken over his decision, which mostly rang hollow and made Hayward look soft. If you buy the spin (don’t), Hayward hurt the Jazz one more time by not pushing for a sign-and-trade. (Boston instead cleared cap space by trading Avery Bradley to the Pistons.)
The Jazz, on the other hand, issued the typical high-road statements. Utah general manger Dennis Lindsey bit his tongue when the opportunity to criticize Hayward presented itself.
The Jazz won the PR battle in a landslide. It was over.
And, again, this might not be fair: But the full-page ads just feels like overkill, the Jazz rubbing in everyone’s face how classy they are, which wouldn’t be classy at all.
The Pistons’ trade for Avery Bradley signaled Kentavious Caldwell-Pope‘s end in Detroit.
The biggest question was how it would happen.
It seems the Pistons are making it easy for him.
Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:
Caldwell-Pope becomes the best unrestricted free agent on the market. There are probably some teams that regret signing other players before he became so available. The Nets will have competition for him, and a six-day wait on the Wizards matching Otto Porter could hurt Brooklyn’s chances.
Just 24, Caldwell-Pope should provide plenty of production throughout his next contract. He’s a 3-and-D shooting guard who’s excellent in transition. He can defend point guards, important in a league with so many talented ones. Caldwell-Pope is lacking off the bounce and as a distributor, but smart teams will work around his limitations and extract value from his strengths.
This is a major risk for the Pistons, who are choosing 26-year-old Bradley one year from unrestricted free agency over locking up 24-year-old Caldwell-Pope long-term. Bradley is better and cheaper (important considering luxury-tax concerns) than Caldwell-Pope right now, but Bradley could also walk – or become paid even more than Caldwell-Pope – in just a year.
First-round pick Luke Kennard hedges Detroit’s bet long-term, and newly signed Langston Galloway adds depth as a combo guard. Stanley Johnson can also play some shooting guard, though he’s better at forward.
But the Pistons just kicked their problems down the road another year, when another financial crunch looms. Maybe those issues will be easier for Detroit to handle if its players rehab their trade values next season. Everyone’s had bottomed out after last year’s disappointment. And again: Bradley improves the Pistons this season.
Still, other teams will salivate at an unexpected chance to add Caldwell-Pope.