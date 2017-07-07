Report: Cavaliers reach deal to bring in Jeff Green

A year ago, Jeff Green bet on himself in free agency. In a cash-rich market, he took a one-year, $15 million deal with the Orlando — do well and he would earn a big multi-year deal on the open market this summer.

Green’s roll of the dice came up snake eyes. He struggled in Orlando on both ends of the court.

Green has landed on his feet, reportedly reaching a one-year deal with the Cavaliers, reports Jeff Zillgitt of the USA Today.

Cavs have reached a deal with free-agent forward Jeff Green, I'm told. — Jeff Zillgitt (@JeffZillgitt) July 7, 2017

LeBron James apparently did a little recruiting here.

LeBron James had active conversations with Jeff Green before decision to sign with Cavs, sources said. — Brian Windhorst (@WindhorstESPN) July 8, 2017

This is likely a one-year deal for the minimum — the Cavaliers are in the luxury tax and face the repeater tax, so they have to pay $4.25 in tax for every dollar they spend on Green (yes, $5.25 total). The Cavaliers are not going to spend big on anyone.

Green was asked to create more on offense in Orlando and that went poorly. Green averaged 9.2 points per game last season but shot 39.4 percent overall and 27.5 from three, plus he’s not much of a defender. Once every few weeks he has an efficient and impressive game, but after eight NBA seasons the book on Green is written, and that inconsistency is just part of who he is. Last season was one of his worst in the NBA.

That said, picking him up is not a bad gamble at this price by the Cavaliers, who will get a guy who can get them a few buckets.