Lonzo Ball’s first play as Laker is alley-oop pass to Brandon Ingram for dunk

The Thomas and Mack Center is sold out on a Friday night in Las Vegas because Lakers fans want to see Lonzo Ball… even if it’s just Summer League.
And his first play is exactly what fans came to see — an alley-oop to Brandon Ingram for the dunk.
I could give the usual “be careful about reading much into Summer League” warning, but Lakers fans aren’t going to listen. So enjoy it.
The point guard market seemed to be drying up, few guys were left on the market and fewer decent contracts seemed to be available.
Then the Orlando Magic said, “hold my beer” and went into action.
Shelvin Mack was a decent backup point guard for the Utah Jazz last year in the 55 games he played, he’s not much of a shooter (30.9 percent from three last season) but he’s a good floor general and an energetic defender. He’s a solid backup point in this league coaches can trust. Most of the time, the $6 million per year number would be a little high but not unreasonable for him. That said, in a tight market the Magic could have signed him for less.
I still don’t mind this much. The Magic likely start Elfrid Payton at the point again and have D.J. Augustin behind him. With that, Mack can be a good locker room influence and play fairly well in the minutes asked.
A year ago, Jeff Green bet on himself in free agency. In a cash-rich market, he took a one-year, $15 million deal with the Orlando — do well and he would earn a big multi-year deal on the open market this summer.
Green’s roll of the dice came up snake eyes. He struggled in Orlando on both ends of the court.
Green has landed on his feet, reportedly reaching a one-year deal with the Cavaliers, reports Jeff Zillgitt of the USA Today.
LeBron James apparently did a little recruiting here.
This is likely a one-year deal for the minimum — the Cavaliers are in the luxury tax and face the repeater tax, so they have to pay $4.25 in tax for every dollar they spend on Green (yes, $5.25 total). The Cavaliers are not going to spend big on anyone.
Green was asked to create more on offense in Orlando and that went poorly. Green averaged 9.2 points per game last season but shot 39.4 percent overall and 27.5 from three, plus he’s not much of a defender. Once every few weeks he has an efficient and impressive game, but after eight NBA seasons the book on Green is written, and that inconsistency is just part of who he is. Last season was one of his worst in the NBA.
That said, picking him up is not a bad gamble at this price by the Cavaliers, who will get a guy who can get them a few buckets.
The Warriors are winning this offseason, too.
They may not be the biggest winners (the Thunder have that honor in my book), but the clear best team in the NBA kept its core players together — not just Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant but also Andre Iguodala and Shaun Livingston — plus made some quality additions (I love the Omri Casspi pickup).
Now add Zaza Pachulia to the list of guys staying, the team’s starting center agreed to a one-year, $3.5 million deal with the team. It was Pachulia’s agency who broke the news.
This is a one-year deal for the Warrior’s non-Bird exception, which is the most they could offer him.
Pachulia wasn’t giving up cash elsewhere to stay with the Warriors, there wasn’t much of a market for him, but he fills a role well for the defending champs, being a big body in the paint, getting boards, and coming in handy in certain matchups. He will be back to fill it again now.
Jamal Crawford was traded from the Clippers to the Hawks as part of the three-team deal that sent Danilo Gallinari to Los Angeles. Except, Crawford didn’t want to be in Atlanta, so the question was how fast the two sides could agree to a buyout (and how much of a discount Crawford would take to be a free agent.
The buyout is done, according to multiple reports.
The question now is where Crawford — still a valuable scorer off the bench, shot 36 percent from three, but he doesn’t defend much and will is 37 — will go as a free agent?
Which leads to the question, what does Crawford want most? Money? A chance to chase a ring? To play with someone specific?
He has spoken to LeBron James and is interested in going to Cleveland, although they are capped out so other teams such as the Lakers (and a host of other teams) could come in higher on a one-year deal. Minnesota is interested. The Warriors have reportedly been interested, but the defending champs could only offer a veteran minimum deal. So what matters most to Crawford, and where does he feel most comfortable?