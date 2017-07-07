AP Photo

Lakers president Magic Johnson: LaVar Ball told me it’s all just marketing

By Dan FeldmanJul 7, 2017, 3:58 PM EDT

LaVar Ball says outlandish things to get attention. He gets attention.

Wash, rinse, repeat.

But how will that that notoriety affect the Lakers, who drafted LaVar’s son, Lonzo Ball?

Lakers president Magic Johnson, via Ramona Shelburne of ESPN:

“He just said it’s marketing,” Johnson says. “That’s what he had to do to market not only his son but the brand. Before I met him I had already thought that. I already knew what he was doing.”

But hearing it straight from LaVar’s mouth helped put Johnson and Pelinka at ease.

As Johnson recalls, “He said, ‘Earvin, look, I’m not following my son. I’m not going to be hanging out in L.A. I’m going to be training these young kids [his other sons].'”

“‘As far as training my boy, this is as far as I can take him,'” LaVar says he told Johnson. “‘I’ll leave it up to you to take him further. You can get him better with the film time and the coaching. You can take him to another level.'”

“I trust you with my boy. I just got a great feeling that you guys are going to take Zo to a whole other level.'”

Steve Alford also said LaVar never meddled while Lonzo was at UCLA. But Alford is also (implicitly or explicitly) recruiting LaVar’s other sons, LiAngelo and LaMelo. So, Alford has incentive to side with LaVar.

Former Chino Hills coach Stephan Gilling tells a far different story about LaVar’s involvement.

Of course, the Lakers aren’t Chino Hills. And even if LaVar tries to intercede on behalf of his son, he wouldn’t be the first father of an NBA player to do so. He’d just be the most public. Well-run NBA teams are equipped to handle stuff like that.

Still, even if LaVar keeps his distance and just talks into microphones far from the Lakers’ facility, not everyone will be as accepting of his marketing scheme. LaVar’s words can put a target on Lonzo from opponents and teammates.

LaVar isn’t the bogeyman some make him out to be, but this won’t necessarily be simple for the Lakers.

Giannis Antetokounmpo touts loyalty to Bucks amid questions about his future

By Dan FeldmanJul 7, 2017, 5:30 PM EDT

In light of Gordon Hayward leaving the Jazz for the Celtics, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN discussed the new Collective Bargaining Agreement – specifically bringing up Giannis Antetokounmpo, whose Bucks just completed a mangled process for hiring a new general manager.

Wojnarowski:

It just shows how hard it is at that mid-size market.

There are plenty of small-market owners and mid-size GMs who said, “We didn’t go far enough. I can’t keep guys.”

Milwaukee is going to go through this with the Greek Freak. That day is coming, right?, where he’s going to look and say, “Where is this organization? What are they doing here?” You don’t think Giannis has been watching what went on there for the last several months, of what they allowed to go on with the front office? He’s watching it, and the clock has started. Everybody in the league is trying to figure out how they’re going to get him out of there. That has started.

And so, Milwaukee – I don’t want to hear in three years or four years when they lose him, “Jeez, we can’t” – Utah did everything right, everything right from an organization. They lost their guy. And you look at a team like Milwaukee and say financially they’ll be able to do more. But you better have your organization in great shape, because then you have no chance with a guy like that.

The Jazz didn’t do everything right. In 2014, they forced Hayward – then a restricted free agent – to bring back an offer sheet. He did, a 3+1 max deal from Charlotte, which Utah matched. Had the Jazz just given Hayward a five-year deal outright, he wouldn’t have even been a free agent this summer. Whether they should have known to do that in 2014 is an interesting question. In hindsight, it was clearly a miscalculation.

But Wojnarowski’s larger point stands. Utah did a lot right, including drafting Rudy Gobert at No. 27 and hiring Quin Snyder. It wasn’t enough. Smaller markets have less margin for error.

Don’t tell that to Antetokounmpo, though.

With Wojnarowski’s comments swirling, Antetokounmpo – who once said he wanted to play for the Bucks forever – took to Twitter:

A lot of young players believe they’ll stay with one team their entire careers. It rarely works out that way.

Could Antetokounmpo be an exception? Sure.

But he might also wake up one day and realize he never picked the Bucks. His loyalty was founded on them picking him in a draft system that removes choice from labor. Even if he’s commitment-oriented, if he could have originally chosen a franchise to devote himself to, what are the odds it would have been Milwaukee? Just because the Bucks have seemingly treated him well, that doesn’t mean he should remain beholden. The Jazz treated Hayward great. He also made the forward-looking decision that the Celtics would be better for him in coming years than Utah would have been. Antetokounmpo might someday make a similar determination.

But the Bucks ought to feel good Antetokounmpo keeps pledging his loyalty to them. The more committed he feels now, the less likely he is to leave later.

Plus, Milwaukee could have an advantage in retaining Antetokounmpo the Jazz didn’t with Hayward – the new designated veteran player.

If Hayward made an All-NBA team this season, he might still be in Utah.

If Antetokounmpo makes an All-NBA team in either of the next two years, he’ll be eligible for a designated-veteran-player extension in 2020. That could pay him a starting salary of 35% of the cap with 8% raises over five years. Another team could offer just 25% of the cap with 5% raises. It’d be hard for Antetokounmpo to turn that down.

As we’ve seen with DeMarcus Cousins and Jimmy Butler, teams might hesitate to commit so much money to sub-superstars. But Antetokounmpo might be a superstar by 2020. Even if he’s not, he’ll be just 26 when that extension would kick in. Because he entered the league so young, the concerns about Cousins and Butler aging poorly by the end of super-max extensions don’t apply to Antetokounmpo. So, the Bucks will probably offer a designated-veteran-player extension if they can rather than preemptively trade him.

Maybe Antetokounmpo remains loyal to Milwaukee regardless. But that extra money sure wouldn’t hurt.

Kelly Olynyk thanks fans in Boston for support

By Kurt HelinJul 7, 2017, 4:51 PM EDT

For the Celtics to make the upgrade that is Gordon Hayward to their roster — and make no mistake, he is an upgrade — there were going to be cap casualties to make room. Avery Bradley was one, heading to Detroit.

Kelly Olynyk was the first one. He landed on his feet just fine, Miami jumped in with a four-year, $50 million offer to the sharp-shooting big man.

On his way out the door, Olynyk wanted to thank the fans in Boston for the support.

Classy.

And I think he’s going to like Miami.

Report: Pacers signing Bojan Bogdanovic to two-year, $21 million contract

By Dan FeldmanJul 7, 2017, 3:14 PM EDT

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope isn’t the only free agent wing to have his qualifying offer pulled today.

The other – Bojan Bogdanovic, who was previously restricted by the Wizards – found a new deal more quickly.

David Aldridge of NBA.com:

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

The Wizards surely knew they weren’t going to match, so pulling Bogdanovic’s qualifying offer just eased his move to Indiana.

This is the latest signal – among many – Washington will match Otto Porter‘s offer sheet from the Nets. The Wizards had Bogdanovic’s Bird Rights and could’ve matched, but that would’ve gotten extremely expensive, especially with the luxury tax already a concern. Jodie Meeks is Bogdanovic’s cheaper replacement.

The Pacers refuse to bottom out after trading Paul George. They sought Victor Oladipo in the George deal over pick-rich offers then signed Darren Collison. Bogdanovic might complete a perimeter group to join returning starters Thaddeus Young and Myles Turner up front.

This should be a fun team if you consider chasing 30 wins fun. If you enjoy teams that either make the playoffs or get high draft picks likely to help reach the postseason in future years, the Pacers might not be for you.

Report: Grizzlies signing Tyreke Evans to one-year deal

By Dan FeldmanJul 7, 2017, 2:45 PM EDT

The Grizzlies let franchise icon Zach Randolph leave for Sacramento.

They’re trying to soften the blow by already announcing they’ll retire Randolph’s number. Adding another local favorite – Tyreke Evans, who starred at University of Memphis – will also help.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

I bet Evans is getting the $3,290,000 bi-annual exception. The Grizzlies were already hard-capped by paying Ben McLemore $8,000 (!) more than than the taxpayer-midlevel exception.

Evans has spent the last few years toiling in New Orleans and Sacramento. He went from Rookie of the Year to forgotten nearly as quickly as Michael Carter-Williams. A one-year deal could allow Evans to rehab his value and get back on the market.

The Grizzlies can use Evans’ positional versatility with so many questionable perimeter players – from Chandler Parsons (injury) to Tony Allen (free agent) to Andrew Harrison and Wade Baldwin (unproven). Evans can plug in anywhere from small forward to point guard.