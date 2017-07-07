Jrue Holiday hoping his commitment to Pelicans sways DeMarcus Cousins

Associated PressJul 7, 2017, 8:00 AM EDT

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — Jrue Holiday says his new five-year contract with the Pelicans thrusts him into the role of helping persuade All-Star center DeMarcus Cousins to make a similar long-term commitment to New Orleans.

“I’ve already started” lobbying Cousins, Holiday said Thursday night after signing his new contract, which his agent, Jason Glushon, has said is worth $126 million, and could balloon to $150 million with incentives.

Up until NBA free agency began July 1, Cousins was among a number of Pelicans players urging Holiday to stay in New Orleans, where he has played since 2013.

“They were definitely hounding me – in a good way,” Holiday said, jokingly adding that there “might have even been threats.”

“But whatever. It was pretty much, `We want you back.’ They were saying they couldn’t do this without me.”

General manager Dell Demps reiterated that Holiday was New Orleans’ “No. 1 priority in free agency.”

“We believe his best days are in front of him,” Demps added.

Demps needs to be right about the 27-year-old Holiday if the Pelicans are to amount to much in the talent-rich Western Conference.

Holiday averaged 15.4 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.9 assists in 67 games last season. During his eight-year NBA career, the former UCLA standout has averaged 14.3 points and 6.2 assists.

Demps has said he sees the 6-foot-4 Holiday’s value in his leadership and his versatility. Holiday is proficient at either guard spot and Demps gave a nod to Holiday’s defensive acumen when he described him as a consummate “two-way player.”

Holiday, meanwhile, alluded to a lot of unfinished business in New Orleans and the importance of the relationships he’s built there.

A nagging lower-leg injury sidelined him for much of his first two seasons with the Pelicans. He was healthy for most of his third season, albeit while playing under minute restrictions, but a collision that fractured his eye wall caused him to miss the final weeks of that campaign.

Last season, he missed training camp and the first 12 regular-season games while taking a leave of absence to tend to his wife, former U.S. national soccer team player Lauren Holiday, who was diagnosed with a brain tumor while pregnant. Their first child, a daughter, was born healthy, after which Lauren Holiday had surgery to remove the benign tumor. Jrue Holiday said the Pelicans’ support during that time played a considerable part in his decision to stay.

“Obviously, my family has been through a little bit of hiccup,” Holiday said. “The organization and Dell, as well, has helped take care of us as a family. Coming back here was an easy choice.”

Holiday added that he did feel he would be “disappointing a lot of people” he cared about if he left for another team. He added that he’s seen “a lot of good teams grow together – go through ups and downs.”

There was a family theme to Holiday’s contract signing at team headquarters. Holiday was joined not only by his wife and daughter, but also his parents, both brothers, his sister and Glushon, his agent.

Now, Holiday said, he expects to be able to spend an entire summer training hard for the first time in several years and is looking forward to his first full training camp in more than three seasons, leading him to concur with Demps that his best basketball lies ahead.

Holiday said he also senses that a promising stint late last season in which the Pelicans won eight of 11 games offered only a glimpse of what the Pelicans could accomplish with their All-Star front court of Anthony Davis and Cousins, the latter having been acquired in a trade after the 2017 All-Star game and still developing chemistry with his new teammates. Therefore, he didn’t necessarily feel the need to leave in order to win, even though the Pelicans have made the playoffs only once – and haven’t won a playoff game – in his first four seasons with the club.

“Once we started to jell, I was like, `Man, I could really see this going well,” Holiday said. “Obviously, previous years we had injuries and that hasn’t helped us, but moving forward all I see is kind of how we meshed last year and how fun it was to win.”

 

Report: Jazz’s and Celtics’ Gordon Hayward sign-and-trade talks ‘dormant’

By Dan FeldmanJul 7, 2017, 9:18 AM EDT

The Celtics and Jazz, according to one report, were “close” on a sign-and-trade involving Gordon Hayward and Jae Crowder.

To the contrary…

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Are talks dormant because Boston and Utah are too far apart on an agreement? Or are talks dormant because the teams already found an agreeable framework, and the Celtics are just canvassing to see whether they can do better elsewhere before pulling the trigger?

A sign-and-trade for Boston to clear max space for Hayward is possible, but remember, if Crowder is going to the Jazz, expect them to send back additional assets beyond Hayward. The Celtics need to move salary – likely Crowder, Marcus Smart or Avery Bradley – to pay Hayward the max, but they don’t need Utah to facilitate. The Jazz are just one of 29 potential trade partners, coincidentally the one losing Hayward.

Wizards expected to match Nets’ Otto Porter offer, but will drag out process for six days

By Kurt HelinJul 7, 2017, 8:40 AM EDT

Under the new Collective Bargaining Agreement that kicked in July 1, teams have just 48 hours to decide if they are going to match an offer to a restricted free agent, down from 72 in the last CBA. The hope was to keep teams that make the offer from having their cash tied up as long.

The Washington Wizards are on that clock right now. Wing Otto Porter has signed a max contract offer from the Nets, and the Wizards have a decision to make.

Actually, it’s not much of a decision. Washington is going to match. However, they are going to tie up Brooklyn’s cap space for six days before doing so, just as a little retaliatory move for making them max him out. How? Tim Bontemps of the Washington Post explains.

The Nets money will be tied up until July 12 this way, unless the Wizards change their minds.

Not that it matters that much to the Nets, the biggest free agents are off the market already, most teams are just rounding out their rosters now.

Then again, one thing the Nets could do is turn around and max out Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, another restricted free agent. That would put the Pistons on the clock, and they need to shed salary to match.

Rumor: New York Knicks targeting Boston’s Marcus Smart in trade market

By Dane CarbaughJul 6, 2017, 11:33 PM EDT

Boston Celtics need to clear space in order to sign Gordon Hayward, and they have been shopping Avery Bradley, Jae Crowder, and Marcus Smart.

According to Marc Berman of the New York Post, the Knicks are considering trying to clear enough cap space in order to take on Smart in a trade with the Celtics.

The Knicks are desperate for a point guard, and are still weighing their options in re-signing Derrick Rose. Smart is just 23 years old and could be an interesting pairing alongside Kristaps Porzingis.

Via the New York Post:

The Celtics, meanwhile have shopped around point guard Marcus Smart in an effort to clear cap room to sign Gordon Hayward, and the Knicks have interest, according to an NBA source.

The source said the Knicks are looking into trade options to fill the cap space they have — about $15 million once they renounce the cap hold on Rose. Smart will make just $4.5 million this season then become a restricted free agent in 2018.

Smart has been a slow developer’s first three seasons in the league, struggling with shooting as well as assists. In 2016-17 he did show some signs of improvement by improving his assist his percentage for the No. 1 in the Eastern Conference playoffs. He also holds a lot of potential on the defensive side of the ball, so it makes sense New York is interested in him.

With Phil Jackson out of the picture the Knicks are still trying to figure out what to do with Rose, and any trade for Smart would have to come after the organization makes a decision with the former league MVP.

Report: RFA Tim Hardaway Jr. signs four-year, $71 million sheet with Knicks

11 Comments
By Dane CarbaughJul 6, 2017, 11:22 PM EDT

The New York Knicks need help in the back court, and now they have made a move to solidify their rotation.

According to multiple reports, the Knicks have signed Atlanta Hawks guard Tim Hardaway Jr. to a four-year, $71 million restricted free agent offer sheet.

Dealing now with a roster that looks completely different from just a few years ago, the Hawks have two days to respond to the offer sheet.

Via Twitter:

Hardaway Jr. averaged 14.5 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per-game for the Hawks last season.

On the face it’s hard to make sense of this deal. Hardaway Jr. has made some slow improvement in his four years in the league, but hasn’t shown enough of a standout talent to garner this kind of contract. In comparison, Portland guard Allen Crabbe signed a similar deal last season as a much better 3-point shooter and with the potential to become a good defender over time. And, at the moment, even that contract has felt like it was too rich..

Despite an exorbitant cap, this feels like an overpay. Hardaway Jr. spent the first two seasons of his career in New York, so they have some familiarity with him already, but at the moment this does not look like a fiscally sound investment for either team.