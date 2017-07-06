Washington is on the clock, it reportedly received Otto Porter $106 million offer from Nets

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

The Washington Wizards are on the clock: They have until midnight July 8 to match.

Which they will, but let’s pretend there is drama for a couple of days.

Washington has in its hands the max $106 million offer sheet the Brooklyn Nets extended to Otto Porter, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Brooklyn's $106M-plus offer sheet for Porter includes a player option and a trade kicker, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 6, 2017

As @ZachLowe_NBA reports, it's a 15 percent trade kicker. Washington has vowed to match the sheet. Deadline is midnight on July 8. https://t.co/espCIMZqCd — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 6, 2017

If the Wizards match, Otto Porter will have one-year to veto any trade and cannot be acquired by Brooklyn. — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) July 6, 2017

The Wizards knew this was coming, they prepped owner Ted Leonsis, expect them to make some cost-saving moves elsewhere on the roster later, but they have no choice here — Washington has to match. It’s hard to find quality wings who can defend and shoot from three, Porter is that — he averaged 13.4 points per game and shot 43.4 percent from three last season. And at age 24 he is still improving and should make another leap this year.

John Wall is going to need to buy Porter a steak dinner to smooth over the Paul George stuff, because Porter will be a Wizard.

Then maybe the Nets try to poach Kentavious Caldwell-Pope with an offer.