Report: Wizards haven’t yet received Otto Porter’s Nets offer sheet

The Wizards reportedly plan to match Otto Porter‘s four-year, $106,524,975 offer sheet from the Nets.

But, even with the moratorium ending at noon Eastern today, Washington can’t yet – because Brooklyn hasn’t delivered the offer sheet.

Zach Lowe of ESPN:

Bookkeeping note: Wiz have not received Nets offer sheet for Otto Porter, sources say. Clock on matching doesn't start till today anyway. — Zach Lowe (@ZachLowe_NBA) July 6, 2017

The Wizards will have two days to match once the offer sheet becomes official, which could happen at any moment (or could’ve happened during the moratorium under the new Collective Bargaining Agreement).

The delay at least leaves the door open for Porter to sign a five-year deal directly with Washington.

As the Gordon Hayward situation shows, there’s value in locking up a potentially budding star for longer rather than just matching a shorter offer sheet allows. Should the Wizards prefer the 24-year-old Porter on his offer-sheet terms or on his five-year max of $143,684,850? It’s a close call, though I’d lean toward just matching the four-year contract. Still, maybe both sides could negotiate a five-year contract with a compromise average salary.

Brooklyn might not mind, forgoing a two-day waiting period with its cap space tied up and not getting Porter anyway.

If Porter finalizes the offer sheet, a five-year deal is out the window. The offer-sheet terms will be his contract, with the Wizards (matched) or Nets (unmatched). But the delay in presenting Washington with the offer sheet at least raises questions.