Report: Vince Carter to sign with Sacramento Kings on one-year, $8 million deal

Vince Carter‘s longevity is impressive, and now he has a new team.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Carter has signed a one-year deal with the Sacramento Kings worth $8 million.

Carter, 40, has previously been a excellent shooter for both the this Grizzlies and Dallas Mavericks as he has aged.

The Kings, who have recently added Zach Randolph and George Hill, will be an interesting team to watch next season out west as they have an odd compilation of both youth and aging veterans.

Via Twitter:

Free agent Vince Carter has agreed to a one-year, $8M deal with Sacramento, agents Kurt Schoeppler and Jim Tanner tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 7, 2017

The signing reunites Randolph and Carter, who were teammates on the Grizzlies for the past three seasons.

Carter shot 37.8% from 3-point range last season for Memphis while playing in 73 games.