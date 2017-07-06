Report: Rudy Gay agrees to two-year deal with the San Antonio Spurs

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Rudy Gay has been a target for several teams looking to bolster their front court lineup. Now, he finally has a landing spot.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Gay has agreed to a two-year deal with the San Antonio Spurs for $17 million.

Gay, 30, played in just 30 games for the Sacramento Kings last season. He did shoot 37% from 3-point range for the Kings, so if he can stay healthy he will be a combination ball handler and a shooting option for Gregg Popovich.

Via Twitter:

Sources: Rudy Gay's deal with the Spurs: two-years, $17M-plus with a player option. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 7, 2017

Spurs used mid-level exception on two-year deal for Rudy Gay (player option second year). @wojespn first with agreement. — David Aldridge (@daldridgetnt) July 7, 2017

At $17 million for two seasons and a player option, the contract for Gay is likely significantly worse than he thought he would get. Gay opted out of the final season of his contract with Sacramento which was worth $14 million.

Meanwhile, Gay will be the ultimate test to see whether or not any player in the NBA really would be better on the Spurs.