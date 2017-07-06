AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

Report: Pacers sign second-rounder Edmond Sumner to two-year, two-way contract

Associated PressJul 6, 2017, 8:00 AM EDT

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana Pacers have signed second-round draft pick Edmond Sumner.

Scott Agness of Vigilant Sports:

Sumner was selected by the New Orleans Pelicans with the 52nd overall pick and acquired in a draft-night deal. The Pacers picked up the 6-foot-6, 176-pound point guard for cash considerations.

At Xavier, Sumner averaged 11.4 points, 3.8 assists and 3.5 rebounds, and he could see significant action this season after a major offseason overhaul.

Indiana also drafted T.J. Leaf in the first round and Ike Anigbogu in the second round.

 

Report: Clippers have contacted Grizzlies about Tony Allen sign-and-trade

By Dan FeldmanJul 6, 2017, 1:03 AM EDT

The Clippers went outside Doc Rivers’ comfort zone by getting Danilo Gallinari, who neither played for against the president/coach in a playoff series.

But the Clippers might be returning to hold habits with Tony Allen, who played for Rivers on the Celtics’ 2008 championship team.

David Aldridge of NBA.com:

Allen – a dogged defender, even at age 35 – would join the Clippers’ hodgepodge of players trying to keep the team competitive around Blake Griffin and without Chris Paul. Allen would be a nice defensive-minded alternative to Lou Williams at shooting guard, though it seems Doc Rivers likes Austin Rivers in that role.

The question is how Allen would get to L.A.

Receiving Gallinari in a sign-and-trade hard-capped the Clippers, but they still have about $8.7 million in wiggle room beyond just rounding out the roster with minimum players. L.A. has the mid-level exception and a $7,273,631 trade exception at its disposal.

The $8,406,000 mid-level exception would likely be more than enough for Allen, but there are advantages to getting him in a sign-and-trade. Namely, it would allow the Clippers to use the mid-level exception on someone else in addition.

The Clippers might like to unload salary if acquiring Allen, but there’s no reason for that to be done with with the Grizzlies rather than any other team. That $7,273,631 trade exception would probably do the trick in a sign-and-trade. Considering how much Allen has meant to the franchise, Memphis – ready to move on – might just sign-and-trade him into the Clippers’ trade exception just to gain its own trade exception and nothing more.

Allen would have to sign a three-year-deal to be signed-and-traded, but only the first year must be guaranteed. He probably wouldn’t mind the Clippers controlling his future at a reasonable salary, especially because he might not have bigger multi-year-guarantee alternatives from other teams at his age.

Gene Conley, MLB and NBA champion, dies at 86

Associated PressJul 5, 2017, 11:45 PM EDT

BOSTON (AP) — Gene Conley, one of the only players in history to win championships in two major professional sports, has died. He was 86.

The Boston Red Sox, for whom Conley played for from 1961-63, say he died Tuesday.

Conley helped pitch the Milwaukee Braves to a World Series championship in 1957 and won three NBA titles with the Celtics. Otto Graham won championships in the NFL and the NBL, a precursor to the NBA.

Conley was a right-hander and three-time All-Star who spent 11 years in baseball with four teams. He was selected by the Celtics in the 1952 draft and, after spending most of the next six years playing only baseball, he returned to the NBA in 1958 and won three consecutive titles.

Born in Muskogee, Oklahoma, Conley and his wife, Katie, established the Foxboro Paper Company in Foxborough, Massachusetts. They had three children and seven grandchildren.

Report: Thunder signing Andre Roberson to three-year, $30 million contract

By Dan FeldmanJul 5, 2017, 11:01 PM EDT

Andre Roberson entered restricted free agency with a confounding profile – arguably the NBA’s best defensive guard, but an atrocious shooter (especially on free throws) for a wing.

What’s the price point on a player like that?

It appears the Thunder found it.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Sam Amick of USA Today:

Oklahoma City is now over the luxury-tax line, though the tax is assessed on the last day of the regular season. There’s plenty of time to duck it, though dumping players like Enes Kanter and Kyle Singler could require significant sweeteners.

Maybe the Thunder, with Russell Westbrook extension eligible and headed toward 2018 free agency otherwise, are actually willing to pay the tax.

No matter what comes next, this is a nice signing for Oklahoma City, which is already having a fantastic offseason by trading for Paul George and signing Patrick Patterson. The 25-year-old Roberson should maintain his defensive excellence over the next three years, and he and George will make a heck of a defensive tandem on the wing. George will also alleviate pressure on Roberson offensively, maybe even allowing Roberson to spend more time as a small-ball four.

The Thunder still badly need an upgrade at backup point guard, and this signing precludes using the bi-annual exception or more of the mid-level exception than allocated to Patterson, either of which would trigger a hard cap. A backup point guard will now come via minimum signing, trade or – gulp – once again relying on Semaj Christon.

Report: Celtics discuss sending Jae Crowder to Jazz in Gordon Hayward sign-and-trade

AP Photo/Rick Bowmer
3 Comments
By Dan FeldmanJul 5, 2017, 10:09 PM EDT

A Gordon Hayward sign-and-trade is the rumor du jour.

One reported possibility involves Jae Crowder going from the Celtics to Jazz.

ESPN:

The Jazz and Celtics discussed on Wednesday the possibility of including Crowder into a sign-and-trade agreement for Hayward, league sources told Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Celtics can trade Crowder to any team, and as long as they receive $2,683,079 or less* in returning salary and renounce all their free agents, they can add Hayward on a max contract. (Other moves, like waiving unguaranteed Jordan Mickey and convincing Guerschon Yabusele to spend another year overseas, would allow Boston to take back more money in a Crowder trade.)

*Qualifying Utah players: Rodney Hood, Raul Neto and Joel Bolomboy

So, there’s no incentive for the Celtics to deal Crowder to the Jazz in particular. Any team would do.

If the Jazz offer the best asset – likely draft pick(s) – for Crowder, they can get him. Hayward, who’s already going to Boston, doesn’t count.

The Celtics gifting Crowder to Utah because they’re getting Hayward is fantasy.